  • Home
  • /
  • Boise
  • /
  • Mains' Food Station - At Bear Island Brewing Co.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mains' Food Station At Bear Island Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

1620 North Liberty Street

Boise, ID 83704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Bites

Chips

$3.00+

Cajun seasoned Potato chips

Fried Pickles

$5.00+

Lightly battered spiced pickle chips served with ranch dressing .

Bear Bites

$7.00+

Soft baked salted pretzel bites with the signature "Brew House" beer cheese

Drunk Fries

$7.00+

Over 1 pound of Seasoned fries, bacon, and Bear Island Beer Cheese

Island Nachos

Island Nachos

$10.00

Homestyle seasoned potato chips, marinated chicken, jalapenos, bacon, pickled onions, drizzled with "Brew House" beer cheese

Mains

BLAAT-Cheese

BLAAT-Cheese

$9.00+

Bacon, Lettuce, Cilantro-Avocado Sauce, Aioli, Salted Tomato, Cheese on Sourdough

Banh-Mi

$10.00+

Marinated Chicken, Pickled onion, carrot and radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro-Avocado Sauce, Arugula on a crispy roll

Brew-Burger

Brew-Burger

$9.00+

Two caramelized beef patties, melty cheese, caramelized onions, Cilantro-Avocado sauce, jalapenos, arugula & Bacon on Sourdough

Spiced Cheese

Spiced Cheese

$8.00+

Jalapeno, 3 Cheeses, & Cilantro-Avocado sauce, & Bacon on Sourdough

Mainsandwich

Mainsandwich

$9.00+

Jerk marinated chicken, Cheese, Jalapeno, Aioli, Pickled onions, Arugula on crispy roll

Le Croque Monsieur

Le Croque Monsieur

$8.00+

Warm turkey, Melty Gruyere & Provolone Cheese, Topped with salted tomato, and caramelized onions, sandwiched between 2 toasted pieces of fresh sourdough. Served with a side of Beer cheese for dipping

Grilled PBB&J

Grilled PBB&J

$7.00+

Grilled Peanut butter and jelly with bacon on sourdough

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$3.00+

Candied Bacon

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Drinks

Cans

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

In Collaboration with Bear Island Brewing Co. Come in, grab an idaho crafted brew and order some bites! Check out our online menu and takeout for even more food not advertised in the brewery!

Website

Location

1620 North Liberty Street, Boise, ID 83704

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flying Pie Pizzaria - Fairview
orange starNo Reviews
6508 West Fairview Ave Boise, ID 83704
View restaurantnext
Meltz Extreme - Boise
orange starNo Reviews
6565 West Fairview Avenue Boise, ID 83704
View restaurantnext
Twisted District Brew Co.
orange star4.7 • 67
3840 West Chinden Boulevard, Ste 110 Garden City, ID 83714
View restaurantnext
Western Collective - 111 West 33rd Street
orange star4.0 • 78
111 West 33rd Street Garden City, ID 83714
View restaurantnext
Wepa Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
175 East 35th Street Garden City, ID 83714
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing - Boise
orange starNo Reviews
303 East 34th Street Boise, ID 83714
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 211 N. 8th street
orange star4.2 • 1,265
211 8th street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston