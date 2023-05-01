Mains' Food Station At Bear Island Brewing Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
In Collaboration with Bear Island Brewing Co. Come in, grab an idaho crafted brew and order some bites! Check out our online menu and takeout for even more food not advertised in the brewery!
Location
1620 North Liberty Street, Boise, ID 83704
