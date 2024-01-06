Restaurant info

Local craft beers, food, and live music! Located on main street in Lyons, MainStage is bringing new life to the west end of main street through beer, community, and music. With an expansive outdoor patio, a full pizza, sandwich and salad menu, and house-made craft beers, MainStage offers the best that Colorado has to offer, a great beer in hand, 300+ days of sunshine, and live music!

