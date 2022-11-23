Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mainstay Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1651 Loop 332

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand-Cut Fries
TX Cheesesteak
Brussels Sprouts

SNACKS

Buffalo Caulibites

$8.00

served with ranch dip.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

crispy brussels, giardiniera, caesar dip (gf)

Red Trailer Mac & Cheese

$12.00

creamy shells with classic cheesy mornay (v)

Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

served with chipotle mayo (v, gf)

Avocado Toast

$12.00

smashed avocado, poached egg, cherry tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, roasted chickpeas, preserved lime oil and balsamic vinaigrette on our very own rye bread.

Cup Soup

$4.00

tomato dill

Bread Bowl Soup

$8.00

tomato dill

MAINS

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

melted cheddar, provolone, swiss, brie, and chipotle mayo on brioche (v) choice of potato salad, pesto pasta salad, or side of hand-cut fries

TX Cheesesteak

$13.00

slow roasted beef, jalapeños, pickles, onions, and shiner beer cheese on a Mainstay hoagie. choice of potato salad, pesto pasta salad, or side of hand-cut fries

Jalapeño Cheddar Dog

$12.00

jalapeño cheddar sausage with bacon, onions, and pickle sauce on a hoagie (it's for real spicy). choice of potato salad, pesto pasta salad, or side of hand-cut fries

Sliders

$14.00

two mini grilled beef patties with bacon jam on our very own buns. choice of potato salad, pesto pasta salad, or side of hand-cut fries

Steak n Fries

$20.00

grilled flank steak (medium rare) sliced, served with our signature hand-cut fries.

Steak & Asparagus

$21.00

grilled 6oz akaushi flank steak, asparagus and avocado purée. harissa butter served on the side.

Family Meal - Steak & Sausage

$28.00

12 oz butcher’s steak, andouille sausage, mac & cheese, crispy brussels sprouts, nana pudding and a chocolate mousse. (Feeds 2-4 people)

Greens

Steak Salad

$18.00

greens, grilled flank steak, tomato, cheddar, pickles, onions. (gf) choice of buttermilk ranch, apple cider vinaigrette, or caesar dressing

Harvest Salad

$8.00

greens, roasted sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts, provolone, salami, olives. (gf) choice of buttermilk ranch, apple cider vinaigrette, or caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar

$8.00

foccacia croutons, parmesan, garlic and anchovy dressing.

Country Salad

$8.00

greens, chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, cheddar, and sunflower seeds. (gf) choice of buttermilk ranch, apple cider vinaigrette, or caesar dressing

Potato Salad 8oz

$3.00

creamy, tangy mayonnaise and mustard based potato salad.

Pesto Pasta Salad 8oz

$3.00

pasta, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kale, and parmesan

Pickled Veg

$3.00

assorted pickled veggies. 8oz portion

Olives

$4.00

marinated green & black olives (with pits), 8oz portion

Fruit Cup

$3.00

tropical fruit cup, 3oz portion

Grain Salad

$7.00

quinoa, farro, roasted corn, red peppers, onions, and chickpeas, carrots, cucumber, and sunflower seeds. served with preserved lime dressing (gf, vegan)

KIDS

K PB&J

$6.00

peanut butter & grape jelly, served on brioche. ((v) contains nuts)

K Grilled Cheese

$6.00

cheddar cheese, served on brioche. (v)

K Buttered Noodles

$6.00

pasta shells & butter (v)

SWEETS & BREADS

CC Cookie

$2.00

contains dairy

PB Cookie

$2.00

(contains nuts, dairy)

Nana Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

whipped cream (gf, contains dairy)

Soda

Soda

$2.99

22oz. Main Street Social Soda Fountain Cup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The menu will change often but the fresh ingredients and inventive take on American classics won’t. We're Mainstay Kitchen at Main Street Social!

Website

Location

1651 Loop 332, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Directions

Gallery
Mainstay Kitchen @ Main Street Social image
Mainstay Kitchen @ Main Street Social image
Mainstay Kitchen @ Main Street Social image
Mainstay Kitchen @ Main Street Social image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cosmic Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1651 Loop 332 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Freedom's Secret Ingredient
orange starNo Reviews
1651 loop 332 ste 104 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Coop to Coast - 1651 TX-332 Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1651 TX-332 Loop Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Happy Wok Asian Diner
orange starNo Reviews
14125 W State Hwy 29 suite b206 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Liberty Tavern - 3000 Ranch Road 1869
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Ranch Road 1869 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Agape BBQ
orange star5.0 • 107
3610 RM 1869 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill Beer Market
orange star4.3 • 549
13851 TX-29 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Dahlia Cafe
orange star4.5 • 291
2450 RR 1869 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Agape BBQ
orange star5.0 • 107
3610 RM 1869 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Liberty Hill
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston