The Chop House Charleston
1003 Charleston Town Center
Charleston, WV 25389
Raw Bar and Appetizers
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
5 ct., cocktail sauce, lemon
Lump Blue Crab and Lobster Cakes
roasted pepper coulis, basil oil, and fried leeks
Lobster Bites
crispy fried lobster served with lemon and Sriracha aioli
Lollipop Lamb Chops
served with mint salsa verde and watercress salad
Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell
half dozen premium cold water oysters, dipping sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon
Seafood Platter
shrimp, fresh lobster meat, oysters and crab louie
Sweet & Spicy Calamari
chili peppers, scallions, julienned carrots in a sweet and spicy chili sauce, sprinkled with candied cashews
Pan Seared Diver Scallops
creamy leek and truffle ragout
App Sampler
Soup and Salad
Lobster Bisque
fresh lobster, sherry cream
Baked French Onion Soup
sweet onions, Gruyere, Parmesan, French baquette
House Salad
mixed greens, candied pecans, goat cheese, dried cherries, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, Parmesan
The Wedge
heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese, thick cut bacon
Grilled Hearts of Romaine Salad
whole baby romaine split and grilled, with melted Maytag bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon and white balsamic vinaigrette
Steak and Top Grade Chicken
Filet Mignon 8oz
our most tender cut of beef
Filet Mignon 11oz
our most tender cut of beef
New York Strip
cooked on the bone for extra flavor
Rosemary Scented Breasts of Chicken
herb marinated, served with smashed potatoes, baby carrots, and broccoli
Filet Mignon 6oz
Chicken Tenders
Hamburger
Cowboy Steak
bone-in ribeye
Porterhouse Steak
a true steakhouse classic, Filet and New York Strip on the bone
Beef Wellington
mushroom duxelle, goose liver pate, served medium rare
Beef Feature
Seafood and Shellfish
North Atlantic Salmon
barbecued over sautéed spinach
Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass
with ginger-soy and wasabi sauces
Pan Seared Diver Scallops
creme fraiche mashed potatoes and red wine reduction
Lump Blue Crab & Lobster Cakes
roasted pepper coulis and basil oil
Parmesan Halibut
Seafood special
Accompaniments
Cheddar au Gratin Potatoes
cheddar cheese, cream, leeks
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
garlic, butter, cream, chives
One Pound Baked Potato
butter, sour cream, chives
Baked Three Cheese Macaroni
with roasted poblano chiles
Creamed Corn
Grilled Asparagus
tender green asparagus chargrilled and served with our signature: salsa verde, beurre blanc, Parmesan cheese, and delicate arugula
Sautéed Wild Mushrooms
shiitake, cremini and oyster mushrooms, sherry
Steamed Broccoli
served with Hollandaise sauce
Sautéed Spinach with garlic
healthy serving of greens with a kick of flavor
Vegetarian Entree
Decadent Dessert
Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée
served with seasonal fresh fruit and berries
Cheesecake of the Day
Made from scratch daily, ask your server for today’s flavor!
Chocolate Decadence
with Merlot berry sauce
Maple-Pecan Bread Pudding
maple syrup, chocolate, pecans
Ellen’s Homemade Gelato or Sorbet
Ask your server for today’s flavors!
A La Carte
Wine
Corkage Fee
Wente 'Riva Ranch'
Orin Swift 'Mannequin'
Terra d'Oro Moscato
Maso Canali
La Marca Prosecco
August Kessler 'R Kabinett'
Chateau Ste. Michelle 'Eroica'
Rodney Strong 'Charlotte's Home'
Whitehaven
Chandon 'Blanc de Noirs'
Mason Sauvignon Blanc
San Simeon Chardonnay
Adelsheim
Far Niente 'Estate Bottled'
Joel Gott 'Unoaked'
Louis Jadot 'Pouilly Fuisse'
Orin Swift 'Mannequin'
San Simeon
Wente 'Riva Ranch'
Mason
Orin Swift 'Blank Stare'
Rodney Strong 'Charlotte's Home'
Whitehaven
Neyers Chardonnay
Chandon 'Blanc de Noris'
Gruet Brut Rose
Louis Roederer 'Brut Premier'
Veuve Clicquot
La Marca
Mia Dolcea
Terra d'Oro Moscato
Maso Canali
Santa Margherita
August Kessler 'R Kabinett'
Chateau Ste. Michelle 'Eroica'
Klein Constatntia 'Vin de Constance'
Quady Muscat
La Dleur d'Or
Schramsberg Blancs de Blanc
Domaine Carneros Brut
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
Louis Martini
Napa Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
The Show
Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot
William Hill Merlot
Rodney Strong Pinot Noir
Graham's Vintage Port
Graham's 30Yr Tawny
Warre's Warrior
Warre's Tawny
Warre's Vintage
Warre's 20Yr Tawny
Neyers 'Sage Canyon' Red Blend
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Erath Pinot Noir
Joel Gott Zinfandel
Davis Bynum
Ghost Pines
Port Flight
B Side
Caymus
Caymus Special Selection
Cousino-Macul
Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs
Duckhorn
Dunn Howell Mountain
Elizabeth Spencer Special Cuvee
Frank Family
Freemark Abbey
Gamble Family Vineyards
Grgich Hills
Joel Gott '815'
Jordan
Joseph Phelps
Justin
Kenwood 'Jack London' Vineyard
L'Ecole No.41
Louis Martini
Napa Cellars
Rombauer
Sean Minor
Silver Oak
Silver Oak Napa Valley
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars 'Artemis'
Daou
Sequoia Grove
Mercury Head
The Show
Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot
Rombauer Merlot
William Hill
G.D. Vajra 'Barolo Albe'
Orin Swift 'Desert'
Belle Glos 'Clark and Telephone'
La Crema
MacMurray Ranch
Meiomi
Migration by Duckhorn
Rodney Strong Pinot Noir
Col Solare
Hess 'Lion Tamer'
Orin Swift 'Prisoner'
Sean Minor 'Nicole Marie'
Flora Springs 'Trilogy'
Joseph Phelps 'Insignia'
Opus One
Orin Swift 'Papillon'
Orin Swift 'Abstract'
Gabbiano 'Chianti Classico'
Pikes 'Eastside'
Joel Gott Zinfandel
Neyers 'Sage Canyon' Red Blend
Erath Pinot Noir
Ghost Pines
Cline, Ancient Vines Zinfandel
Davis Bynum Janes Vineyard
Beer
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Stella Artois
Two Hearted Ale
Big Timber Brewing Co. Double Bit IPA
Big Timber Brewing Co. Porter
Blue Moon
Samuel Adams Boston Lager
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co Devil Anse IPA
Guinness Stout
Heineken Euro Pale Ale
Lagunitas Newcastle Brown Ale
Miller Lite
Fat Tire Amber Ale
Southern Tier IPA
Yuengling Traditional Lager
Wild Trail Pale Ale
Blonde on Blonde
Oberon
Sam Adams Winter
Corona Light
Heineken 0.0
Pow Daze
4 Giants
All Day IPA
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Flavor
Belvedere
Crystal Palace Vodka
Grey Goose
Pinnacle Raspberry
Pinnacle Whipped
Ketel One
New Amsterdam Vodka
New Amsterdam Flavor
Stoli
Stoli Flavor
Tito's
Wheatley
Stoli Elite
Ciroc
Chopin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Crystal Palace Gin
Hendrick's
Highclere Castle
New Amsterdam Gin
Bacardi
Bacardi Flavor
Barton
Captain Morgan
Goslings Black
Malibu
Myers
Wildcat Light
Wildcat Spiced
Wildcat Dark
Jose Cuervo
Lunazul Blanco
Lunazul Reposado
Monte Alban
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Chivas
Crown Royal
Dewars
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Lauders
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Evan Williams
Woodford
Woodford Rye
Old Forrester
1792 Small Batch 2.5oz
Amador Double Barrel
Angel's Envy
Balvenie 12 Double Wood
Bardstown Discovery
Bardstown Fusion
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden Toast
Blanton's 2.5oz
Buffalo Trace 2.5oz
Canadian Club
Chivas
Crown Royal
Dalmore 12 2.5oz
Dewars
Eagle Rare 2.5oz
EH Taylor Small Batch 2.5oz
Elijah Craig Small Batch 2.5oz
Four Roses Single Batch
Four Roses Small Batch
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich 18
Glenfiddich12 2.5oz
Glenlivet 18
Glenlivet12 2.5oz
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson's Ocean
Jefferson's Reserve Pritehard Hill
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek 2.5oz
Knob Creek 3oz
Knob Creek Rye
Laphroig10 2.5oz
Larceny
Lauders
Macallan 18
Macallan Gold
Macallan12 2.5oz
Makers 46
Makers Mark 2.5oz
Makers Mark 3oz
Oban
Old Weller 107 2.5oz
Sazerac Rye 2.5oz
Seagrams 7
Templeton Rye 6 2.5oz
Evan Williams
Whistlepig Piggy Back
Whistlepig Small Batch
Woodford 2.5oz
Woodford 3oz
Woodford Double Oaked 2.5oz
Woodford Rye 2.5oz
Woodford Rye 3oz
Old Forrester
JW Blue 2.5
B&B
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvosier VSOP
Drambuie
E&J VS 2oz
E&J VS 3oz
Frangelico
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Hennessey VS
Irish Mist
Kahlua
Lazzaroni Amaretto
Lazzaroni Sambuca
Louis XIII 0.5oz
Louis XIII 1.5oz
Louis XIII 1oz
Meukow VS
Midori
Pama
Remy Martin VSOP
Select Apertivio
Southern Comfort 2oz
Southern Comfort 3oz
St Elder
St Germain
Lillet Blanc
Remy XO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1003 Charleston Town Center, Charleston, WV 25389
Photos coming soon!