The Chop House Charleston

Raw Bar and Appetizers

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.95

5 ct., cocktail sauce, lemon

Lump Blue Crab and Lobster Cakes

$22.95

roasted pepper coulis, basil oil, and fried leeks

Lobster Bites

$21.95

crispy fried lobster served with lemon and Sriracha aioli

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$21.95

served with mint salsa verde and watercress salad

Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell

$19.95

half dozen premium cold water oysters, dipping sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon

Seafood Platter

$79.95

shrimp, fresh lobster meat, oysters and crab louie

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$19.95

chili peppers, scallions, julienned carrots in a sweet and spicy chili sauce, sprinkled with candied cashews

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$22.95

creamy leek and truffle ragout

App Sampler

$69.95

Soup and Salad

Lobster Bisque

$14.95

fresh lobster, sherry cream

Baked French Onion Soup

$13.95

sweet onions, Gruyere, Parmesan, French baquette

House Salad

$12.95

mixed greens, candied pecans, goat cheese, dried cherries, sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine, croutons, Parmesan

The Wedge

$14.95

heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese, thick cut bacon

Grilled Hearts of Romaine Salad

$12.95

whole baby romaine split and grilled, with melted Maytag bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon and white balsamic vinaigrette

Steak and Top Grade Chicken

Filet Mignon 8oz

$56.95

our most tender cut of beef

Filet Mignon 11oz

$66.95

our most tender cut of beef

New York Strip

$62.95

cooked on the bone for extra flavor

Rosemary Scented Breasts of Chicken

$31.95

herb marinated, served with smashed potatoes, baby carrots, and broccoli

Filet Mignon 6oz

$44.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Hamburger

$24.95

Cowboy Steak

$79.95

bone-in ribeye

Porterhouse Steak

$64.95

a true steakhouse classic, Filet and New York Strip on the bone

Beef Wellington

$55.95

mushroom duxelle, goose liver pate, served medium rare

Beef Feature

$55.95

Seafood and Shellfish

North Atlantic Salmon

$35.95

barbecued over sautéed spinach

Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$42.95

with ginger-soy and wasabi sauces

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$39.95

creme fraiche mashed potatoes and red wine reduction

Lump Blue Crab & Lobster Cakes

$40.95

roasted pepper coulis and basil oil

Parmesan Halibut

$52.95

Seafood special

$45.95

Accompaniments

Cheddar au Gratin Potatoes

$14.95

cheddar cheese, cream, leeks

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$12.95Out of stock

garlic, butter, cream, chives

One Pound Baked Potato

$11.95

butter, sour cream, chives

Baked Three Cheese Macaroni

$12.95

with roasted poblano chiles

Creamed Corn

$10.95

Grilled Asparagus

$13.95

tender green asparagus chargrilled and served with our signature: salsa verde, beurre blanc, Parmesan cheese, and delicate arugula

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

$12.95

shiitake, cremini and oyster mushrooms, sherry

Steamed Broccoli

$12.95

served with Hollandaise sauce

Sautéed Spinach with garlic

$12.95

healthy serving of greens with a kick of flavor

Vegetarian Entree

$19.95

Decadent Dessert

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

$8.95

served with seasonal fresh fruit and berries

Cheesecake of the Day

$8.95

Made from scratch daily, ask your server for today’s flavor!

Chocolate Decadence

$7.95Out of stock

with Merlot berry sauce

Maple-Pecan Bread Pudding

$7.95

maple syrup, chocolate, pecans

Ellen’s Homemade Gelato or Sorbet

$4.95

Ask your server for today’s flavors!

A La Carte

Au Poivre Style

$5.95

Oscar Style

$14.95

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$15.95

Crab and Lobster Cake

$19.95

Bearnaise

$2.95

Cabernet Demi Glace

$2.95

Cognac Peppercorn

$2.95

Hamburger

$24.95

Wine

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Wente 'Riva Ranch'

$15.50

Orin Swift 'Mannequin'

$22.50

Terra d'Oro Moscato

$13.50

Maso Canali

$14.25

La Marca Prosecco

$12.95

August Kessler 'R Kabinett'

$16.25

Chateau Ste. Michelle 'Eroica'

$16.50

Rodney Strong 'Charlotte's Home'

$10.50

Whitehaven

$14.75

Chandon 'Blanc de Noirs'

$18.95

Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$12.50

San Simeon Chardonnay

$12.50

Adelsheim

$69.00

Far Niente 'Estate Bottled'

$150.00

Joel Gott 'Unoaked'

$42.00

Louis Jadot 'Pouilly Fuisse'

$68.00

Orin Swift 'Mannequin'

$85.00

San Simeon

$45.95

Wente 'Riva Ranch'

$61.00

Mason

$46.00

Orin Swift 'Blank Stare'

$75.00

Rodney Strong 'Charlotte's Home'

$38.00

Whitehaven

$56.00

Neyers Chardonnay

$84.00

Chandon 'Blanc de Noris'

$71.00

Gruet Brut Rose

$50.00

Louis Roederer 'Brut Premier'

$144.00

Veuve Clicquot

$141.00

La Marca

$46.00

Mia Dolcea

$48.00

Terra d'Oro Moscato

$49.00

Maso Canali

$53.00

Santa Margherita

$61.00

August Kessler 'R Kabinett'

$60.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle 'Eroica'

$62.00

Klein Constatntia 'Vin de Constance'

$167.00

Quady Muscat

$41.00

La Dleur d'Or

$39.00

Schramsberg Blancs de Blanc

$98.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$82.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.95Out of stock

Louis Martini

$15.95

Napa Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.25

The Show

$12.25

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot

$20.95

William Hill Merlot

$12.75

Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$14.75

Graham's Vintage Port

$31.95

Graham's 30Yr Tawny

$32.50

Warre's Warrior

$9.95

Warre's Tawny

$12.50

Warre's Vintage

$16.95

Warre's 20Yr Tawny

$19.95

Neyers 'Sage Canyon' Red Blend

$20.50

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.95

Erath Pinot Noir

$16.95

Joel Gott Zinfandel

$12.95

Davis Bynum

$19.95

Ghost Pines

$20.25

Port Flight

$16.95

B Side

$47.00

Caymus

$193.00

Caymus Special Selection

$310.00

Cousino-Macul

$47.00

Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs

$149.00

Duckhorn

$144.00

Dunn Howell Mountain

$330.00

Elizabeth Spencer Special Cuvee

$101.00

Frank Family

$146.00

Freemark Abbey

$123.00

Gamble Family Vineyards

$135.00

Grgich Hills

$164.00

Joel Gott '815'

$48.00

Jordan

$123.00

Joseph Phelps

$167.00

Justin

$75.00Out of stock

Kenwood 'Jack London' Vineyard

$90.00

L'Ecole No.41

$96.00

Louis Martini

$60.00

Napa Cellars

$72.00

Rombauer

$148.00

Sean Minor

$65.00

Silver Oak

$188.00

Silver Oak Napa Valley

$288.00

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars 'Artemis'

$144.00

Daou

$79.00

Sequoia Grove

$120.00

Mercury Head

$250.00

The Show

$44.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot

$79.00

Rombauer Merlot

$116.00

William Hill

$46.00

G.D. Vajra 'Barolo Albe'

$99.00

Orin Swift 'Desert'

$105.00

Belle Glos 'Clark and Telephone'

$92.00

La Crema

$65.00

MacMurray Ranch

$92.00

Meiomi

$72.00

Migration by Duckhorn

$90.00

Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$55.00

Col Solare

$136.00

Hess 'Lion Tamer'

$85.00

Orin Swift 'Prisoner'

$111.00

Sean Minor 'Nicole Marie'

$52.00

Flora Springs 'Trilogy'

$157.00

Joseph Phelps 'Insignia'

$395.00

Opus One

$365.00

Orin Swift 'Papillon'

$147.00

Orin Swift 'Abstract'

$86.00

Gabbiano 'Chianti Classico'

$38.00

Pikes 'Eastside'

$103.00

Joel Gott Zinfandel

$45.00

Neyers 'Sage Canyon' Red Blend

$78.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$63.00

Ghost Pines

$76.00

Cline, Ancient Vines Zinfandel

$65.00

Davis Bynum Janes Vineyard

$75.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Stella Artois

$6.25

Two Hearted Ale

$6.25

Big Timber Brewing Co. Double Bit IPA

$7.25

Big Timber Brewing Co. Porter

$7.25

Blue Moon

$6.25

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$6.25

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co Devil Anse IPA

$6.25Out of stock

Guinness Stout

$6.25

Heineken Euro Pale Ale

$6.25

Lagunitas Newcastle Brown Ale

$6.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$6.25

Southern Tier IPA

$6.25

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$5.25

Wild Trail Pale Ale

$4.95

Blonde on Blonde

$4.95

Oberon

$5.95

Sam Adams Winter

$6.25

Corona Light

$5.95

Heineken 0.0

$5.75

Pow Daze

$6.25

4 Giants

$6.95

All Day IPA

$6.25

Liquor

Absolut

$10.50

Absolut Flavor

$10.50

Belvedere

$11.75

Crystal Palace Vodka

$9.95Out of stock

Grey Goose

$11.25

Pinnacle Raspberry

$11.75

Pinnacle Whipped

$11.75

Ketel One

$11.25

New Amsterdam Vodka

$9.95

New Amsterdam Flavor

$9.95

Stoli

$10.50

Stoli Flavor

$10.50

Tito's

$10.50

Wheatley

$10.50

Stoli Elite

$12.50

Ciroc

$12.50

Chopin

$11.95

Absolut

$13.25

Absolut Flavor

$13.25

Belvedere

$14.75

Crystal Palace Vodka

$12.50Out of stock

Grey Goose

$14.25

Pinnacle Raspberry

$14.75

Pinnacle Whipped

$14.75

Ketel One

$14.25

New Amsterdam Vodka

$12.50

New Amsterdam Flavor

$12.50

Stoli

$13.25

Stoli Flavor

$13.25

Tito's

$13.25

Wheatley

$13.25

Stoli Elite

$14.95

Ciroc

$14.95

Chopin

$13.95

Beefeater

$10.50

Bombay Sapphire

$11.25

Crystal Palace Gin

$9.95Out of stock

Hendrick's

$11.95

Highclere Castle

$12.25Out of stock

New Amsterdam Gin

$9.95

Bacardi

$10.25

Bacardi Flavor

$10.25

Barton

$9.95Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$10.25

Goslings Black

$10.25Out of stock

Malibu

$10.25

Myers

$10.50

Wildcat Light

$10.50Out of stock

Wildcat Spiced

$11.75Out of stock

Wildcat Dark

$11.95Out of stock

Jose Cuervo

$10.50Out of stock

Lunazul Blanco

$10.25

Lunazul Reposado

$10.25

Monte Alban

$9.95Out of stock

Tanqueray

$11.95

Tanqueray 10

$13.95

Beefeater

$13.25

Bombay Sapphire

$14.25

Crystal Palace Gin

$12.50Out of stock

Hendrick's

$14.95

Highclere Castle

$15.50Out of stock

New Amsterdam Gin

$12.50

Bacardi

$12.75

Bacardi Flavor

$12.75Out of stock

Barton

$12.50Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$12.75

Goslings Black

$12.75Out of stock

Malibu

$12.75

Myers

$13.25

Wildcat Light

$13.25Out of stock

Wildcat Spiced

$14.75Out of stock

Wildcat Dark

$14.95Out of stock

Jose Cuervo

$13.25Out of stock

Lunazul Blanco

$12.75

Lunazul Reposado

$12.75

Monte Alban

$12.50Out of stock

Patron Silver 2.5oz

$19.95

Roca Patron Silver

$25.50

Don Julio Reposado

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.75

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Tanqueray

$13.95

Tanqueray 10

$13.95

Bulleit

$11.50

Bulleit Rye

$10.25

Canadian Club

$10.25

Chivas

$12.25Out of stock

Crown Royal

$11.75

Dewars

$11.25

Gentleman Jack

$10.75

Jack Daniels

$11.25

Jameson

$11.75

Jim Beam

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.25

Knob Creek

$11.95

Lauders

$9.95Out of stock

Makers Mark

$11.75

Seagrams 7

$9.95

Evan Williams

$9.95

Woodford

$11.95

Woodford Rye

$12.25

Old Forrester

$11.95

1792 Small Batch 2.5oz

$11.50Out of stock

Amador Double Barrel

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$18.75

Balvenie 12 Double Wood

$19.00

Bardstown Discovery

$23.00

Bardstown Fusion

$21.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.50

Basil Hayden Toast

$17.50

Blanton's 2.5oz

$18.25Out of stock

Buffalo Trace 2.5oz

$10.95Out of stock

Bulleit

$14.50

Bulleit Rye

$13.25

Canadian Club

$12.75

Chivas

$15.50Out of stock

Crown Royal

$14.75

Dalmore 12 2.5oz

$23.95

Dewars

$14.25

Eagle Rare 2.5oz

$11.95

EH Taylor Small Batch 2.5oz

$15.50Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch 2.5oz

$10.95

Four Roses Single Batch

$19.25

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.75

Glenfiddich 18

$26.50

Glenfiddich12 2.5oz

$15.50

Glenlivet 18

$26.50

Glenlivet12 2.5oz

$15.95

Jack Daniels

$14.25

Jameson

$14.75

Jefferson's Ocean

$21.75

Jefferson's Reserve Pritehard Hill

$27.00

Jim Beam

$13.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.25

Knob Creek 2.5oz

$14.95

Knob Creek 3oz

$12.95

Knob Creek Rye

$15.50

Laphroig10 2.5oz

$20.50

Larceny

$12.75

Lauders

$12.50Out of stock

Macallan 18

$46.00

Macallan Gold

$46.00

Macallan12 2.5oz

$25.50

Makers 46

$14.75

Makers Mark 2.5oz

$12.95

Makers Mark 3oz

$14.75

Oban

$21.00

Old Weller 107 2.5oz

$15.75Out of stock

Sazerac Rye 2.5oz

$12.75

Seagrams 7

$12.50

Templeton Rye 6 2.5oz

$15.50Out of stock

Evan Williams

$12.50

Whistlepig Piggy Back

$18.00

Whistlepig Small Batch

$28.50

Woodford 2.5oz

$12.95

Woodford 3oz

$14.95

Woodford Double Oaked 2.5oz

$17.25

Woodford Rye 2.5oz

$13.95

Woodford Rye 3oz

$15.50

Old Forrester

$14.50

JW Blue 2.5

$30.95

B&B

$15.95

Baileys

$12.75

Campari

$12.25

Chambord

$15.50

Cointreau

$13.95

Courvosier VSOP

$18.75

Drambuie

$14.95

E&J VS 2oz

$9.95

E&J VS 3oz

$12.50

Frangelico

$12.75

Godiva

$12.75

Grand Marnier

$16.95

Hennessey VS

$18.25

Irish Mist

$11.95

Kahlua

$11.50

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$10.75

Lazzaroni Sambuca

$10.75

Louis XIII 0.5oz

$120.00Out of stock

Louis XIII 1.5oz

$360.00Out of stock

Louis XIII 1oz

$240.00Out of stock

Meukow VS

$8.95

Midori

$9.25

Pama

$9.25

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.50Out of stock

Select Apertivio

$9.25

Southern Comfort 2oz

$10.25

Southern Comfort 3oz

$12.75

St Elder

$9.25

St Germain

$16.95

Lillet Blanc

$11.95

Remy XO

$25.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
