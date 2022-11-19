A map showing the location of Mainstreet Ventures Tidewater GrillView gallery

Mainstreet Ventures Tidewater Grill

1060 Charleston Town Center

Charleston, WV 25389

Order Again

NA Bev

Milk

$3.95

Juice

$3.95

Q Ginger

$3.50

Q Tonic

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Flavored Latte/Cappuccino

$5.95

Espresso

$4.25

Soft Drink

$3.50

Figi, 500

$4.95

Figi, 1L

$5.95

San Pelligrino

$3.95

Shared Plates

Point Judith Fried Calamari

$13.95

saffron aioli

Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

flash fried, shaved Parmesan, pecans, maple-balsamic syrup

Fried Oysters App

$12.95

crispy select oysters, cocktail sauce

Lump Blue Crab Meat Balls

$14.95

Dijon mustard sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.95

crispy fried shrimp, spicy cream sauce

Chilled from the Raw Bar

Oysters

$2.95+

ask your server for today’s selection!

Jerk Shrimp 1/3lb

$10.95

chilled Caribbean spiced shrimp

Jerk Shrimp 1/2lb

$13.95

chilled Caribbean spiced shrimp

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Soup and Salad

New England Style Clam Chowder cup

$5.95

New England Style Clam Chowder bowl

$7.95

SOD Cup

$5.95

SOD Bowl

$7.95

House Salad

$4.95

mixed greens, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Small Greek Salad

$5.95

mixed greens, feta, beets, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, Greek olive oil dressing

Side Caesar

$4.95

Classic Caesar

$10.95

crisp romaine, garlic croutons, and shaved romano cheese

Greek Salad Bowl

$9.95

mixed greens, feta, beets, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, Greek olive oil dressing

Kale and Quinoa Salad

$11.95

fresh kale, South American quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette, oven roasted butternut squash, roasted shallots, Michigan dried cherries, blackened spiced almonds

Sub House Salad

$2.95

Sub Caesar

$1.95

Sub Greek Salad

$3.95

Sub Cup Chowder

$4.95

Sub Bowl Chowder

$4.95

Sandwiches and Burgers

Fish Tacos

$14.95

flour tortillas, spiced haddock, chipotle slaw, roasted corn pico de gallo, avocado crème, red onion, lettuce, tomato, with cheese add 50¢

The Classic Burger

$13.95

Lobster Roll

$24.95

chilled lobster salad with mayo and celery

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

pesto, swiss, and roasted red peppers

Fresh Catch

L/North Atlantic Salmon

$16.95

L/Block Island Swordfish

$18.95

Specialties

Fish and Chips

$14.95

beer batter, crispy fried

Shrimp and Scallops

$15.95

white wine, garlic butter

Chicken Nicole

$12.95

sautéed chicken breast, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, red peppers, sherry cream sauce

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$13.95

lightly fried, cocktail sauce

Fried Oysters

$16.95

crispy select oysters, cocktail sauce

L- Blacken Chicken

$11.95

Signature Creations

Fettuccine St. Tropez

$13.95

sautéed chicken breast, fresh garlic, herbs, tomato cream sauce

Salm /Shrimp Fett

$16.95

sautéed shrimp, fresh salmon, artichoke hearts, red peppers, mushrooms, light cream sauce

Jambalaya

$15.95

chorizo sausage, rock shrimp, swordfish, blackened chicken, and a spicy creole sauce served with rice

Sides

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.95

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Dessert

Peach and Raspberry Cobbler

$7.95

House Made Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Warm Butter Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.95

Chocolate Brandy Mousse

$7.95

Shared Plates

Point Judith Fried Calamari

$13.95

saffron aioli

Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

flash fried, shaved Parmesan, pecans, maple-balsamic syrup

Fried Oysters App

$12.95

crispy select oysters, cocktail sauce

Lump Blue Crab Meat Balls

$14.95

Dijon mustard sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.95

crispy fried shrimp, spicy cream sauce

Chilled from the Bar

Oysters

$2.95+

ask your server for today’s selection!

Jerk Shrimp 1/3lb

$10.95

chilled Caribbean spiced shrimp

Jerk Shrimp 1/2lb

$13.95

chilled Caribbean spiced shrimp

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Soup and Salad

New England Style Clam Chowder cup

$5.95

New England Style Clam Chowder bowl

$7.95

House Salad

$4.95

mixed greens, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Greek Salad Bowl

$9.95

mixed greens, feta, beets, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, Greek olive oil dressing

Small Greek Salad

$5.95

mixed greens, feta, beets, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, Greek olive oil dressing

Side Caesar

$4.95

crisp romaine, garlic croutons, and shaved romano cheese

Classic Caesar

$10.95

crisp romaine, garlic croutons, and shaved romano cheese

Kale and Quinoa Salad

$11.95

fresh kale, South American quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette, oven roasted butternut squash, roasted shallots, Michigan dried cherries, blackened spiced almonds

Greek Bowl 2

$3.95

Greek Bowl 3

$5.95

Small Greek

$1.95

Sub Cup SOD

$1.95

NC Caesar

NC House

Sub Soup Bowl

$2.95

Sandwiches and Burgers

Fish Tacos

$14.95

flour tortillas, spiced haddock, chipotle slaw, roasted corn pico de gallo, avocado crème, red onion, lettuce, tomato, with cheese add 50¢

The Classic Burger

$13.95

Lobster Roll

$24.95

chilled lobster salad with mayo and celery

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

pesto, swiss, and roasted red peppers

Fresh Catch

Block Island Swordfish

$32.95

Foley’s North Atlantic Salmon

$26.95

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.95

Mahi Mahi

$26.95

Sea Scallops

$38.95

Specialties

Seafood Grill

$26.95

Crab Cake Entree

$34.95

Fish and Chips

$21.95

beer batter, crispy fried

Shrimp and Scallops

$27.95

white wine, garlic butter

Chicken Nicole

$21.95

sautéed chicken breast, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, red peppers, sherry cream sauce

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$21.95

lightly fried, cocktail sauce

Fried Oysters

$21.95

crispy select oysters, cocktail sauce

Top Sirloin

$25.95

chargrilled, center cut

D- Blacken Chicken

$21.95

Signature Creations

Fettuccine St. Tropez

$19.95

sautéed chicken breast, fresh garlic, herbs, tomato cream sauce

Salmon and Shrimp Fettuccine

$23.95

sautéed shrimp, fresh salmon, artichoke hearts, red peppers, mushrooms, light cream sauce

Jambalaya

$21.95

chorizo sausage, rock shrimp, swordfish, blackened chicken, and a spicy creole sauce served with rice

Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$39.95

miso marinated, spinach, ginger-soy, and wasabi sauce

Top Grade Meats

Twin Tails

$36.95

two lobster tails, broiled

Filet Mignon

$43.95

Surf & Turf

$49.95

6 oz petite filet with a cold water lobster tail

Sirloin

$25.95

Sides

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.95

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Spinach

$5.95

Dessert

Peach and Raspberry Cobbler

$7.95

vanilla ice cream

House Made Key Lime Pie

$7.95

fresh whipped cream

Warm Butter Cake

$7.95

cream cheese anglaise, strawberries, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

$7.95

Oreo® crumb crust, chocolate ganache, and peanut butter mousse served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.95

Chocolate Brandy Mousse

$7.95

A La Carte

Add Lobster Tail

$16.95

Add Shrimp Skewer

$9.95

Add Pasta Shrimp

$5.95

Add Scallop Skewer

$10.95

Add Chicken Breast

$5.95

Add Pasta Chicken

$4.95

Add Steak

$5.95

Add Salmon

$5.95

Specials

Smoked Salmon Pasta

$27.95

Linguine Del Golfo

$28.95

Party Fish

$29.00

Party Nicole

$29.00

Party. Jambalya

$29.00

Mahi Specials

$30.95

TOGO

Dozen Rolls

$5.95

1/2 Dozen Rolls

$4.25

3 Rolls

$2.25

Kid's Entree

Kid's Burger

$5.95

Kid's Fish n Chips

$5.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kid's Pasta

$5.95

Kid's Salmon

$5.95

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Steak

$10.95
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1060 Charleston Town Center, Charleston, WV 25389

