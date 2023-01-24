Main Street Cafe & Coffee Shop Prestonwood Baptist Church
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Open to the public - the Cafe & Coffee Shop with an upgraded Coffee/Espresso service are open Sunday through Thursday. On Sundays, we offer a Lunch Buffet in The Commons to fulfill a taste of our traditional buffet selections in a new style of confidence and service standards for your enjoyment. Additionally, Main Street Café hot entrée lines are open on Wednesday evenings and Sundays. Come in and enjoy!
6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093
