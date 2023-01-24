  • Home
Main Street Cafe & Coffee Shop Prestonwood Baptist Church

No reviews yet

6801 W. Park Blvd.

Plano, TX 75093

Popular Items

Sunday Buffet - Adult

Brewed coffee

Bold Coffee-Prestonwood Blend

$2.00

Smooth Coffee-Single Origin Bean

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Community Coffee

$2.00

Specialty Coffee

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chai Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.00

Americano

$2.50

8oz Beverage

Espresso

$2.00

Cold Brew w/ Milk

$4.00

16oz Beverage

Cold Brew w/ Water

$3.50

16oz Beverage

Hot Tea Bags

Earl Grey Tea

$2.00

Mint Tea

$2.00

Chai Tea

$2.00

English Breakfast Tea

$2.00

Chamomile Tea

$2.00

Zen Tea

$2.00

Latte (Test)

Latte

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Donuts and Kolaches

Glazed

$0.50Out of stock

for half dozen enter 6, for dozen enter 12

Chocolate

$0.60Out of stock

for half dozen enter 6, for dozen enter 12

Blueberry

$0.75Out of stock

for half dozen enter 6, for dozen enter 12

Cinnamon roll

$0.75

for half dozen enter 6, for dozen enter 12

Old Fashioned

$0.75

for half dozen enter 6, for dozen enter 12

Donut Hole

$0.15

For half dozen enter 6, for dozen enter 12

Kolache

$1.00Out of stock

for half dozen enter 6, for dozen enter 12

Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Buffets

Sunday Buffet - Adult

$14.95

Dine-in only

Sunday Buffet - Child

$8.95

Dine-in only

Sunday Buffet - Infant

Dine-in only

Omelette/Waffle Station

$7.50

Dine-in only--Includes one made-to-order omelet, and or waffle and beverage

Sunday Breakfast (Menu-Priced)

Side Of Gravy

$1.95

Biscuit (1) & Gravy

$2.95

Biscuits (2) & Gravy

$3.95

Breakfast Meat

$2.95

Egg (2)

$2.35

Oatmeal Cup

$3.95

Sunrise Breakfast

$6.95

Includes 2 eggs, meat, potatoes, and biscuit

Pancakes (2)

$3.95

French Toast

$3.95

Bakery and Snacks

Brownie

$2.00

Candy

$1.50

Chips

$1.75

Cinnamon Roll

Cookie Large

$2.00

Danish

$3.25

Scone

$2.25

Muffin

$2.50

Specialty Bakery item

$1.75

Ice Cream

Blue Bell Ice Cream

$1.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

King Cone Ice Cream

$4.00

OutShine Fruit Bar

$1.50

OutShine Strawberry Bar

$3.00

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Toll House Cookie

$4.00

Twix Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Frozen Yogurt

$1.50

Specials

Grill Special $2.00

$2.00

Grill Special $5.95

$5.95

Grill Special $6.95

$6.95

Grill Special $7.95

$7.95

Home Special $6.95

$6.95

Home Special $7.95

$7.95

Home Special $8.95

$8.95

Home Special $9.95

$9.95

Home Special $10.95

$10.95

Summer Special

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$4.95

Chips & Guacamole

$3.95

Chips & Salsa

$3.25

Blue plate

$5.00

Pizza

Napoli Pizza POS

$6.50

Lavash Pizza POS

$6.50

Gluten Free Pizza POS

$7.50

Breadstick (1)

$2.25

Breadstick (2)

$2.75

Pasta Plate (includes bread)

$6.95

Pasta, entre only

$5.95

Napoli Pizza

$6.50

Lavash Pizza (cracker crust)

$6.50

Gluten Free Pizza (cauliflower crust)

$7.50

Slice of Pizza (traditional crust)

$3.95

Whole Pizza (traditional crust)

$16.00

Traditional crust

Cobbler

$3.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets (5)

$3.25

Kids Chicken Nuggets (5) Combo

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheesse

$3.25

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$7.00

Kids meal combo includes choice of one side and drink

Kids Hot Dog

$3.25

Quarter Pound Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog Combo

$7.00

Kids meal combo includes choice of one side and drink

Side only

$1.50

Sizzle Grill Selections

Kobe Beef Burger

$6.50

1/2 pound on Brioche Bun--- Combo includes fries and 24 oz drink

Savory Turkey Burger

$6.50

on Brioche Bun--- Combo includes fries and 24 oz drink

Turkey Burger Bowl

$6.95

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Bacon & Fried Egg

Kobe Beef Burger Bowl

$6.95

100% Beef 1/4lb Hot Dog

$3.25

Kids meal combo includes choice of one side and drink

100% Beef 1/4lb Hot Dog Combo

$7.00

Combo includes choice of one side and drink

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

$3.25

Kids meal combo includes choice of one side and drink

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast Combo

$7.00

Combo includes choice of one side and drink

Chicken Nuggets (5)

$3.25

Chicken Nuggets (5) Combo

$7.00

Combo includes choice of 1 side and drink

Fried Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.25

Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato--Combo includes fries and 24 oz drink

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.25

Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato---Combo includes fries and 24 oz drink

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.50

3 Fried Chicken Tenders & Curly Fries---combo includes 24 oz drink

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Combo includes fries and 24 oz drink

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.25

Combo includes fries and 24 oz drink

Beef Quesadilla

$6.25

Combo includes fries and 24 oz drink

Grill Special $2.00

$2.00

Grill Special $5.95

$5.95

Grill Special $6.95

$6.95

Grill Special $7.95

$7.95

Chicken strip 1

$1.75

Sides

Curly Fries

$2.25

Onion Rings

$2.95

Texas chilli

$2.95

Potato Chips Plain

$1.75

Doritos Ranch

$1.75

Doritos Nacho

$1.75

Potato Chips BBQ

$1.75

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Mandarin Orange Cup

$1.50

Home Line

Taco Shell Salad

$8.95

Taco Bowl

$8.95

Home Special $6.95

$6.95

Home Special $7.95

$7.95

Home Special $8.95

$8.95

Home Special $9.95

$9.95

Home Special $10.95

$10.95

Cobler

$3.50

Soup 8 0z

$2.95

Soup 16 oz

$4.50

Roll

$1.25

Side Item

$1.75

Entrée

$5.25

Salads

Build-Your-Own Salad

$7.95

Half Sandwich

$2.95

Fruit Cup

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Café Breakfast

Biscuit (1)

$2.25

Biscuit (1) & Gravy

$2.95

Biscuits (2) & Gravy

$3.95

Breakfast Burrito Mini

$1.95

Breakfast Burrito

$2.25

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$2.95

Breakfast Meat

$2.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$1.95

Ceral Cup w/ Milk

$2.75

Cereal Cup

$2.00

Egg (1)

$1.70

Egg (2)

$2.35

French Toast

$3.95

Granola Bar

$1.50

Hashbrowns

$1.95

Oatmeal Cup

$3.95

Pancake (1)

$2.95

Pancake (2)

$3.95

Pancake Stack

$5.95

Side Of Gravy

$1.95

Sunrise With Gravy

$7.95

Two eggs, meat, potatoes, biscuit and gravy

Sunrise Breakfast

$6.95

Two eggs, meat, potatoes, and biscuit

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle Tea (PureLeaf)

$2.85

Gatorade - 20 oz

$2.25

20oz Beverage

Gatorade - 12 oz

$1.50

20oz Beverage

Juice

$1.45

10oz Beverage

Milk 16oz

$2.00

1/2 Pint Milk

$1.25

Propel Water

$2.50

Sobe Life Water

$2.50

Fruit Shoot

$1.75

Coffee Drinks

Community Coffee

$2.00

Bold Coffee-Prestonwood Blend

$2.00

Smooth Coffee-Single Origin Bean

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew w/ Milk

$4.00

16oz Beverage

Cold Brew w/ Water

$3.50

16oz Beverage

Mocha

$4.00

Chai Latte

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.00

Americano

$2.50

8oz Beverage

Espresso

$2.00

Hot Tea Bags

Earl Grey Tea

$2.00

Mint Tea

$2.00

Chai Tea

$2.00

English Breakfast Tea

$2.00

Chamomile Tea

$2.00

Zen Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Open to the public - the Cafe & Coffee Shop with an upgraded Coffee/Espresso service are open Sunday through Thursday. On Sundays, we offer a Lunch Buffet in The Commons to fulfill a taste of our traditional buffet selections in a new style of confidence and service standards for your enjoyment. Additionally, Main Street Café hot entrée lines are open on Wednesday evenings and Sundays. Come in and enjoy!

Location

6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093

Directions

