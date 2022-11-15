Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Cafe & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

192 Main Street

Altamont, NY 12009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$8.49

FUNYUN ONION BURGER

$12.89

ROTARY BURGER

$13.89

THE HOME FRONT BURGER

$14.50

DELI SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.29

EGG SALAD

$8.29

TUNA SALAD

$8.29

TURKEY SANDWICH

$9.79

HAM SANDWICH

$9.79

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$9.79

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

BLT

$7.99

MAIN STREET SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

ROAST BEEF AND SWISS

$12.99

TURKEY AND GOAT CHEESE

$11.89

REUBEN

$12.79

BRIE GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

MARGHERITA WRAP

$10.95

AVOCADO BLT WRAP

$11.29

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.99

CLUBS

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$14.59

TURKEY CLUB

$14.59

BLT CLUB

$11.99

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.29

CHEF SALAD

$13.99

ITALIAN SALAD

$14.59

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.99

BLACK & BLUE SALAD

$15.99

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$12.99

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$11.29

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.49

Drinks

Water

$2.25

Soda

$3.29

COFFEE 12 oz

$2.89

COFFEE 20 oz

$3.89

COFFEE DECAF 12 OZ

$2.89

COFFEE DECAF 20 OZ

$3.89

ASSORTED HOT TEA

$2.89

ADDITIONAL TEA BAG

$1.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

TROPICANA JUICE (BOTTLED)

$2.99

SANAVI SPARKLING BOTTLE

$2.85

SANAVI SPARKING CANS

$1.50

SMOOTHIE 16OZ

$3.99

SMOOTHIE 24OZ

$7.99

NESQUICK

$3.25

FRENCH PRESSED COFFEE

$4.00

KID MENU

GIANNA'S FUNFETTI PANCAKE

$4.59

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$4.99

CHICKEN FINGERS WITH FRIES

$7.99

BABY SLIDERS (2)

$8.99

ROCCO APPROVED MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

MINI PIZZA BAGELS

$5.29

KIDS SOFT DRINK

$1.00

MILK

$1.50

CHOC MILK

$1.50

BREADS

RYE

$10.00

WHITE

$8.00

WHEAT

$9.00

HALF LOAF RYE

$6.00

MINI BREADS

$2.99

MINI BUNDT

$3.25

CORN BREAD

$1.00

GLUTEN FREE

$7.99

WHOLE CAKES & PIES

APPLE CAKE

$15.99

BLUEBERRY BUCKLE

$14.99

FRUIT PIE

$19.99

CREAM PIE

$22.99

COOKIES, BROWNIES & WHOOPIES

CHOCOLATE CHUNCK

$2.99

M&M COOKIE

$2.25

SUGAR COOKIE

$1.99

PLAIN BROWNIE

$3.50

BROWNIE LOADED

$4.50

PUMPKIN WHOOPIE

$2.99

BY THE SLICE

CAKE

$3.25

FRUIT PIE

$3.25

CREAM PIE

$3.50

BLUEBERRY CAKE

$3.25

APPLE CAKE

$3.25

Pineapple upside down cake

$3.25

MUFFINS

MUFFINS

$3.25

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

HOME FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

MACARONI SALAD

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

BACON

$4.50

HAM

$4.00

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.50

JALAPENO CHEDDAR SAUSAGE

$5.50

SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.25

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.25

BAGEL W/BUTTER

$2.50

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$3.50

GLUTEN-FREE TOAST

$2.25

TOAST

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.89
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

192 Main Street, Altamont, NY 12009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Curry Patta NEW - 187 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
187 Main Street Altamont, NY 12009
View restaurantnext
Orchard Creek Golf Club - 6700 Dunnsville Road
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Dunnsville Road Altamont, NY 12009
View restaurantnext
Northern Barrell Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
--10 North Main Street Building 6 Voorheesville, NY 12186
View restaurantnext
Gracie's Kitchen - Voorheesville
orange star4.6 • 22
39 Voorheesville Ave Voorheesville, NY 12186
View restaurantnext
Wagon Train BBQ - New York
orange star4.5 • 2,057
671 Mariaville Rd. Schenectady, NY 12306
View restaurantnext
Orchard Tavern West
orange star3.8 • 181
2050 Western Ave Guilderland, NY 12084
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Altamont

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern
orange star4.5 • 319
186 Main Street Altamont, NY 12009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Altamont
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston