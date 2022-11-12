Main Street Cafe and Bakery

Pork Spare Ribs

$19.99 +

These pork ribs are rubbed with our special rib rub and cooked low and slow all night long to make the most tender, juicy, fall off the bone, and melt in your mouth ribs. Then to top it all off the ribs are finished with homemade sweet BBQ sauce. Ready for you to enjoy, and they are so good! This dish comes to you precooked and ready for you to reheat and enjoy. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.