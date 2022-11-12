- Home
- Cadiz
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Main Street Cafe and Bakery
Main Street Cafe and Bakery
1939c Main Street
Cadiz, KY 42211
Breakfast
Eggs with bacon & croissant
2 eggs, with cheese and bacon and a croissant.
Breakfast Panini
2 eggs & cheese on a pressed panini sandwich.
croissant & gravy & bacon
Two croissants and sausage gravy and two pieces of bacon.
French toast and 2 pieces of bacon
Bacon biscuit
breakfast bowl sausage or bacon
eggs sausage or bacon with gravy
Panini
Pulled Pork Panini
Pulled pork panini. Available with cheese, mayo, pesto, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Shredded Chicken Panini
Shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Shredded chicken with bacon and ranch dressing on a panini. Tomato and lettuce optional.
BLT Panini
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on our panini bread.
Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini
Veggie Panini
Made of tomato, cheese, baby spinach and pesto on our panini
Turkey Panini
Turkey deli meat on a panini roll with options of mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, etc
Ham Panini
Tuna Salad Panini
Chicken Salad Panini
Add chips $0.99
Cinnamon Rolls
Cookies
Fudge
Hot Cocoa Bombs
Hot Cocoa Bomb (single)
Hot Cocoa Bomb (2 pack)
Our hot cocoa bombs are a chocolate shell filled with hot chocolate mix, powdered non-dairy creamer and mini marshmallows. Place in appropriate glass/coffee cup and add hot water or hot milk.
Hot Cocoa Bombs (6 pack)
Our hot cocoa bombs are a chocolate shell filled with hot chocolate mix, powdered non-dairy creamer and mini marshmallows. Place in appropriate glass/coffee cup and add hot water or hot milk.
Pudding
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Ice Tea
Canned Soda
Bottled Water
Meal Prep - Frozen & Ready To Go
Frozen - Pork Ribs (2 person)
These pork ribs are rubbed with our special recipe rib rub and cooked low and slow all night long to make the most tender, juicy, fall off the bone, and melt in your mouth ribs. Then to top it all off the ribs are finished with a sweet BBQ sauce. This dish comes to you precooked and ready for you to reheat and enjoy.
Frozen - Pork Ribs (4 person)
These pork ribs are rubbed with our special recipe rib rub and cooked low and slow all night long to make the most tender, juicy, fall off the bone, and melt in your mouth ribs. Then to top it all off the ribs are finished with a sweet BBQ sauce. This dish comes to you precooked and ready for you to reheat and enjoy.
Frozen - Spaghetti Sauce with meat
This is a meat style spaghetti sauce that is very heavy on the meat. It is made with beef, pork and sausage. It is slow simmered all day long. It's so delicious. It is already cooked and just needs to be reheated. Pasta not included. 8 portions of 1/2 cup ea = 32 oz
Frozen Tater-Tot Casserole (6 person)
Fresh ground beef layered with peas, mushroom cream sauce, cheese, and topped with tater tots that crisp up to a golden brown. This item is FROZEN and has directions for you to bake at home. Comes in a 9" x 13" pan and feeds 6 to 8 people.
Frozen Soup - Butternut Squash (8 portion)
Fresh slow roasted butternut squash, with a hint of herbs, and a touch of maple to bring out the sweetness of that delicious squash. 8 portions of 1/2 cup ea = 32 oz
Frozen Side - Creamed Spinach (8 portion)
Homemade creamed spinach from scratch with onions, parmesan cheese, and just a hint of spice. This dish comes to you precooked, chilled, and ready for you to reheat & enjoy. 8 portions of 1/2 cup ea = 32 oz
Frozen Side - Creamed Spinach (4 portion)
Homemade creamed spinach from scratch with onions, parmesan cheese, and just a hint of spice. This dish comes to you precooked, chilled, and ready for you to reheat & enjoy. 4 portions of 1/2 cup ea = 16 oz
Frozen Soup - Chicken Corn Chowder (8 portion)
Slow simmered, creamy corn chowder with flavorful hand shredded chicken pieces. Always a family favorite. A great soup for any time of the year. 32 oz and is equal to 8 portions of 1/2 cup each.
Chicken
Apricot Chicken (crock pot)
Fresh chicken prepped and ready to go into your crockpot with a homemade apricot glaze that imparts a ton of flavor and coats the chicken as it cooks, don’t worry it’s not too sweet, it’s not too sour, it’s just right. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Cheesy Garlic Chicken (crock pot)
Flavorful chicken thighs slow cooked in a homemade garlic cheese sauce. Makes a great gravy, we like to serve it over rice (not included). This dish comes to you uncooked with everything all ready to go. It’s been marinated, prepped, and is ready for you to just put in your crock pot to cook. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken & Dumplings
Creamy comfort food at it’s finest. With fluffy homemade dumplings in a from-scratch chicken broth with pieces of delicious chicken that have been slowly simmered to ensure the most flavorful chicken & dumplings around. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken & Stuffing Bake (oven)
Flavorful chicken thighs covered in a homemade mushroom sauce and topped with stuffing that crisps in the oven when it's baked. This dish comes to you all ready to go into the oven. It has been prepped and marinated in a casserole pan that is ready for you to put into the oven to cook. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken alfredo is a classic favorite - a creamy white sauce, mixed with tender pieces of chicken. Pasta is not included - please add that at home. Because of the amount of chicken included, we recommend 16 oz per person. Due to contents, freezing is not recommended - refrigerate only. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken Cacciatore (crock pot)
This classic slow cooked dish is so rich and flavorful. Serve over egg noodles or rice (not included) to complete the meal. This dish comes to you uncooked with everything all ready to go (except rice or noodles). It’s been marinated, prepped, and ready for you to just put in your crock pot to cook. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken Enchiladas
Slow roasted chicken that's been shredded and mixed with onions, and chilies is layered with cheese, tortillas, and homemade enchilada sauce. It's topped with even more cheese and ready to bake. This dish comes to you partially cooked in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken Fajita Casserole (oven)
Spiced chicken pieces with sliced red and green bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese. This dish comes to you partially cooked in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken in Italian Cream Sauce (crock pot)
Chicken Noodle Casserole (oven)
Slow roasted chicken mixed with peas, corn, carrots, and egg noodles, all in a creamy sauce. Then it's topped with 2 kinds of cheeses. This dish comes to you partially cooked and in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole (oven)
If you like Chicken Parmesan then you will love this casserole. Homemade tomato sauce, Italian spices, chicken, all covered in cheese this is always a hit with the whole family. This dish comes to you partially cooked in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken Pot Pie (oven)
Homemade chicken pot pie with flavorful roasted chicken , corn, carrots, and peas, in a creamy delicious sauce. To top it all of is a tender flaky crust. This dish comes to you partially cooked in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chicken Tortilla Bake (oven)
Chicken pieces, a creamy dreamy sauce, a load of cheese, a pinch of zippy green chilies, and corn tortillas. Spice up your taco night with this southwestern inspired bake. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Cranberry BBQ Chicken (crock pot)
Chicken in a homemade cranberry BBQ sauce, that is ready to be put into your crockpot and cooked all day long so it’s ready when you get home from work. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Creamy Ranch Chicken
Honey Mustard Chicken
Prepped and ready chicken in a honey mustard sauce. It comes ready to go into your crockpot and slow cook to perfection. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Italian Chicken (crock pot)
Original mix of Italian herbs & spices season these prepped and ready chicken. It then goes into your crockpot for mouth watering chicken that is so tender it will fall apart. No knife needed for this chicken. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Mango Salsa Chicken (crock pot)
Fresh homemade mango salsa is used to flavor the chicken thighs. They slow cook for hours with all of those tropical flavors. This dish comes to you uncooked with everything all ready to go. It’s been marinated, prepped, and ready for you to just put in your crock pot to cook. This dish makes a great sauce and makes a great meal over rice (not included). * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Mexican Chicken Queso (reheat & eat)
Fresh homemade Mexican cheese sauce with fire roasted chilies, and pieces of roasted chicken thighs. This makes a great dip or serve it over rice (not included) as a meal. This dish come pre-cooked and ready for you to reheat and enjoy. Because of the amount of chicken included, we recommend 16 oz per person. Due to contents, freezing is not recommended. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Southwestern Chicken Bake (oven)
Flavorful and juicy bite sized chicken pieces that are baked with homemade salsa, rice, and some black beans. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Homemade sweet & sour sauce both marinates and cooks with this chicken. The sauce is so good I recommend serving rice (not included) with this meal to soak up some of that great sauce. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Teriyaki Chicken
Flavorful chicken thighs are cut into bite sized pieces and mixed with sliced sweet onions, red bell peppers, and mixed with a Teriyaki sauce. Serve over rice (not included) to complete the meal. This meal comes either 1. pre-cooked and ready to reheat and eat or 2. uncooked but prepped and ready to cook in your skillet. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pork Lo Mein or Chicken Lo Mein
The best of Chinese takeout with all the comforts of home. Flavorful noodles tossed in a homemade sauce with tender pork or chicken, onions, and peppers. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Beef
Beef & Broccoli
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Beef Burritos
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Beef Enchiladas
Flavorful beef, chilies, beans, and cheese are wrapped in tortillas and topped with a our special green or red enchilada sauce. Then they are smothered in more cheese and ready for you to bake. This dish comes to you partially cooked and frozen or refrigerated in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Beef Pot Pie
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Beef Tips & Gravy (crock pot)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Bell Pepper Steak (crock pot)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Burgers
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Cheeseburger Casserole (oven)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Chili Noodle Bake (oven)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Creamy Beef Macaroni
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Hamburger S.O.S.
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Meatball Sub Bake (oven)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Meatloaf (oven)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Philly Cheesesteak Casserole (oven)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pot Roast (crock pot)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Shepherd's Pie
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Sloppy Joe's
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Stroganoff
Due to the contents of this dish, it cannot be frozen. Refrigerate only. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Swedish Meatballs (crock pot)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Sweet & Sour Meatballs (crock pot)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Taco Casserole
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Tater Tot Casserole
Fresh ground beef layered with peas, green beans, or no veggie, mushroom cream sauce, cheese, and topped with tater tots that crisp up to a golden brown. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pork
Beer Bratwurst with Onions & Peppers (crock pot)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Brown Sugar Pork Tenderloin (oven)
Deliciously sweet and savory marinated pork tenderloin that is a family favorite. This dish comes to you uncooked with everything all ready to go. It’s been marinated, prepped, frozen/refrigerated, and ready for you to just put in your oven to cook. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Country Style Pork Ribs (reheat & eat)
Bone in pork shoulder, thick cut ribs come seasoned and marinated in our favorite rib rub. These come precooked on our low and slow for maximum flavor. They come to you ready to reheat and eat. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Homestyle Smothered Pork Chops (crock pot)
These are good old fashioned pork chops and gravy the way that Grandma used to make. Flavorful, tender, and juicy. This dish comes to you uncooked with everything all ready to go. It’s been marinated, prepped, frozen/refrigerated, and ready for you to just put in your crock pot to cook. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Parmesan Pork Roast
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pork Chops in Italian Cream Sauce (crock pot)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pork Pot Pie
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pork Spare Ribs
These pork ribs are rubbed with our special rib rub and cooked low and slow all night long to make the most tender, juicy, fall off the bone, and melt in your mouth ribs. Then to top it all off the ribs are finished with homemade sweet BBQ sauce. Ready for you to enjoy, and they are so good! This dish comes to you precooked and ready for you to reheat and enjoy. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pulled Pork (reheat & eat)
This pork is slow roasted overnight low and slow. It is delicious, tender, juicy, and one of the best ways to really make the flavors of the pork shine. This dish comes to you precooked and ready for you to reheat and eat. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Sausage Stuffed Pork Chops
Thick cut pork chops that are stuffed with ground sausage, herbs, and spices. These chops are seasoned, stuffed and ready to cook on either the grill or in the oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Pork Chops
Fresh thick cut pork chops are seasoned and then stuffed with a creamy spinach and cheese mixture. This dish comes to you uncooked with everything all ready to go. It’s been stuffed, prepped, frozen/refrigerated, and ready for you to just put in your oven to cook. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Sweet Tea Marinated Pork Chops
Fresh thick cut pork chops are marinated in a sweet tea brine and marinade to make these chops extra juicy. This dish comes to you uncooked with everything all ready to go. It’s been marinated, prepped, frozen/refrigerated, and ready for you to just put in your oven or on your grill to cook. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Other
Spaghetti Meat Sauce (reheat & eat)
This is a meat style spaghetti sauce that is very heavy on the meat. It is made with beef, pork and sausage. It is slow simmered all day long. It's so delicious. It is already cooked and just needs to be reheated. Pasta not included. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Baked Ziti (oven)
Three different cheeses tossed with meat sauce and pasta. It's then topped with more mozzarella cheese and ready to bake in the oven. This dish comes to you partially cooked and frozen or refrigerated in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Italian Meatballs (reheat & eat)
Our secret recipe meatballs made with a three meat blend. These go great with sauce or make a really great meatball sub. They are juicy, flavorful, and ready to enjoy. This dish comes precooked, frozen or refrigerated, and ready for you to reheat and eat. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Lasagna (oven)
* - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
Pizza Pasta Casserole (oven)
A comforting casserole that is topped with cheese & pepperoni and ready to bake. This dish comes to you partially cooked and frozen or refrigerated in a casserole dish that is ready for you to finish in your oven. * - this is a special order item and requires 2 days before it is ready for pick up.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
We offer homestyle comfort food, handmade baked goods, gourmet coffee, fresh soup, salad & bread. Open for breakfast, lunch & dinner. Dine-in or take-out. Meal Prep - frozen family meals available to enjoy at home. Online ordering available. Specialty orders. Come in and enjoy!
1939c Main Street, Cadiz, KY 42211