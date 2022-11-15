Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Main Street Pub

268 Reviews

$

252 West Main Street

Spartanburg, SC 29306

Popular Items

Half Boneless Wings
Beef Burger
Philly Wrap

Pub Favorites

Pub Pickles

Pub Pickles

$8.00

Hand-battered, served with your choice of spicy ranch or regular ranch.

Loaded Chicken Nachos

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Shredded chicken, house queso, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Shredded chicken, cheddar jack, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side. Served with salsa.

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$9.00

Smoked Mozzarella, breaded in house, served with Awesome Sauce.

Fried Peppers

Fried Peppers

$9.00

Hand-battered fresh jalapenos served with smoky ranch.

Small Chicken Nacho

Small Chicken Nacho

$11.00

A half portion of a house favorite. Shredded chicken, house queso, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa. (Full order pictured. It looks the same...but...smaller)

Queso and Chips

Queso and Chips

$9.00

Zesty house recipe queso, served with tortilla chips for dipping. Try it with homemade chili!

Pork Rinds

$8.00

Salads/Soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine, Parmesan, house Caesar, Bloody Mary Croutons.

Pub Salad

Pub Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar jack. (Pictured with salmon add-on)

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg wedge, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, bacon, bleu cheese dressing. (Picture with grilled chicken add-on)

Greek Salad

$11.00
Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa mixed with fresh vegetables, tossed in a citrus vinaigrette, served cold. (Picture includes grilled chicken add-on)

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh romaine, Parmesan, house Caesar, Bloody Mary Croutons. (Large salad pictured)

Small Pub Salad

Small Pub Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar jack. (Large salad pictured with salmon add-on)

Small Wedge Salad

Small Wedge Salad

$5.00

Iceberg wedge, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, bacon, bleu cheese dressing.

Cup Ribeye Chili

Cup Ribeye Chili

$6.00

House made, topped with shredded cheddar jack, sour cream, and avocado. Served with tortilla chips. (Bowl pictured)

Bowl Ribeye Chili

Bowl Ribeye Chili

$9.00

House made, topped with shredded cheddar jack, sour cream, and avocado. Served with tortilla chips.

Wings

All wings served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Additional condiments available for an extra charge.
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$22.00

Twelve (12) of our Jumbo Pub Wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$20.00

One pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Half Traditional Wings

Half Traditional Wings

$13.00

Six (6) of our Jumbo Pub Wings tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Half Boneless Wings

Half Boneless Wings

$11.00

One Half pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. (Full order pictured)

Smoked Wings (5pc)

Smoked Wings (5pc)

$10.00

Whole wings. Brined. Smoked. Fried to perfection. Five (5) per order. Served with carrots, celery, and a dip of your choice.

Tacos

Served with cabbage, pico, and cheddar jack on a flour tortilla.
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$6.00

Pulled chicken, cheddar jack, cabbage, pico.

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$4.50

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar jack, cabbage, pico.

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$5.00

House pulled pork, cheddar jack, cabbage, pico.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$6.00

Shaved ribeye, cheddar jack, cabbage, pico.

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, muchrooms, onions, peppers

Ivan's Taco

Ivan's Taco

$6.00

Braised corned beef, house slaw, Guinness mustard

Spuds

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut, thicker shoe-string style. Load them up!

Small Fries

Small Fries

$4.00

Hand-cut, thicker shoe-string style. Load them up!

Chips

Chips

$7.00

Hand-cut, fried to order. Try them with a signature dry rub!

Small Chips

Small Chips

$4.00

Hand-cut, fried to order. Try them with a signature dry rub!

Tots

Tots

$7.00

Just like mom used to.......buy. Mom told us where she bought them though, so we do them up right! We suggest house queso, chili, and cheddar jack!

Small Tots

Small Tots

$4.00

Just like mom used to.......buy. Mom told us where she bought them though, so we do them up right! We suggest house queso, chili, and cheddar jack!

BYO Burgers

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$10.00

One half pound Angus beef patty, cooked to temp, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Our homemade veggie patty, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Sand

Grilled Chicken Sand

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.

Fried Chicken Sand

Fried Chicken Sand

$13.00

Golden fried boneless breast, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.

Salmon Sand

Salmon Sand

$15.00

Grilled salmon filet, cooked to temp, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.

Handhelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

House roasted pork, choice of smoky BBQ, Colonel Mustard BBQ, or Angry Hogwash. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Fresh romaine, Parmesan, house Caesar dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fresh iceberg, tomato, cheddar jack, and shredded chicken coated in house mild sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Pub Pimento Cheese

Pub Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Regular or spicy pimento cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with your choice of side.

Philly Wrap

Philly Wrap

$14.00

Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, provolone, and mayo. Served with your choice of side.

Carolina Reuben

Carolina Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, swiss, house slaw, and Russian dressing. Served on Texas Toast with your choice of side.

Bloody Mary Sandwich

Bloody Mary Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, Bloody Mary slaw, bacon, sriracha mayo. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

BLT

$9.00

Gyro Pita

$13.00

Soft pita stuffed with seasoned beef and lamb, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a house made tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Smoked Bologna Sammich

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Chicken Parm

$13.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast, topped with house made marinara, and covered with house smoked mozzarella. Served on a garlic butter bun with your choice of side.

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Side

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Queso 2oz

$1.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Bloody Mary Rub

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Stupid Hot

$0.50

Side Asian Per

$0.50

Side Awesome Sauce

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Captain Insano Rub

$0.50

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side Celery/Carrots

$3.00

Side Cheddar Ranch Rub

$0.50

Side Chili

$1.80

Side Colonel Mustard

$0.50

Side Everything Bagel Rub

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Guinness Mustard

$0.50

Side Honey Hot

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Jap Cheddar

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Molasses Hot

$0.50

Side Mustard

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Quinoa

$3.00

Side Russian Dressing

$0.50

Side Smoker Rub

$0.50

Side Smokey Ranch

$0.50

Side Steam Veggie

$3.00

Side Story's OG Rub

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Rub

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Thai Chili

$0.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Fear The Reaper

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Redbull

$4.00

Kitchen Rounds

Kitchen Beers!

$10.00

Kitchen Shots!

$15.00

Merch

MSP Crop Top

$20.00+

Corona Yellow Shirt

$20.00+

Corona Blue Shirt

$20.00+

Mixed Feelings Shirt

$20.00+

Banquet Shirt

$20.00+

Beer Belly T-Shirt

$20.00+

Bottle Cap T-Shirt

$20.00+

Fit Shaced Shirt

$20.00+

Hoodie

$50.00+

Mixed Feelings Sweatshirt

$35.00+

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00+

Logo Hat

$24.00

Floral Hat

$35.00+
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
A Downtown Spartanburg Restaurant & Pub with 28 beer taps, great selection of craft beers, and the BEST selection of spirits.

252 West Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

