Main Street Romeo

Restaurant info

Main Street |2021| is a restaurant located in the heart of downtown Romeo (GO BULLDOGS!). We are a family-owned restaurant excited to grow with the community. We are under new ownership and newly remodeled, with great food and drinks. Dine-in or take-out. Join us to watch your favorite sports team, play keno, and enjoy time with friends and family. You pick the music with our TouchTunes jukebox. We can’t wait to see you!