Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Romeo

review star

No reviews yet

223 North Main Street

Romeo, MI 48065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Sliders
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Create Your Own Burger

Appetizers

Babcia's Pierogi

$10.00

Balsamic Beef Tips

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Loaded Taters

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Wing Dings

$10.00

Potstickers

$13.00

Soup + Salad

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$16.00

Niki's Greek Salad

$13.00

Pizza

8" Pizza

$8.00

12" Pizza

$12.00

Burgers, Wraps + Sandwiches

Beef Sliders

$11.00

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.00

Create Your Own Burger

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$15.00

Romeo Patty Melt

$12.00

Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.00

Mexican

Burrito

$15.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Entrées

Almond Encrusted Walleye

$20.00

Baked Tortellini

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Filet Mignon

$29.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Pesto Salmon

$20.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Seasoned Fries

$4.50

Side of Tater Tots

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side of Smashed Redskins

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side of Garlic Green Beans

$5.00

Extra Lemon

$0.50

Kids Food

Sliders + Fries

$7.00

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$7.00

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla + Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese + Fries

$6.00

Sauces + Dressing

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Jalapeño Mustard

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.50

Romeo Sauce

$0.50

Horsey

$0.50

Chef Specials

Sicilian Bread Sticks

$9.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Chicken + Shrimp Teriyaki

$15.00

Chicken Supreme

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Main Street |2021| is a restaurant located in the heart of downtown Romeo (GO BULLDOGS!). We are a family-owned restaurant excited to grow with the community. We are under new ownership and newly remodeled, with great food and drinks. Dine-in or take-out. Join us to watch your favorite sports team, play keno, and enjoy time with friends and family. You pick the music with our TouchTunes jukebox. We can’t wait to see you!

Location

223 North Main Street, Romeo, MI 48065

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thee Office Pub & Cookery
orange star4.5 • 1,283
128 S Main St Romeo, MI 48065
View restaurantnext
Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine
orange star4.8 • 752
117 W Lafayette street Romeo, MI 48065
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | VanDyke Rd, Washington Twp, Michigan
orange star3.5 • 77
65859 Van Dyke Washington, MI 48095
View restaurantnext
Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven - Pizza Nostalgia
orange star4.5 • 976
57889 Van Dyke Rd Washington, MI 48094
View restaurantnext
Jake O'Malleys
orange starNo Reviews
11471 26 Mile Rd Washington, MI 48094
View restaurantnext
Bread & Roses
orange starNo Reviews
56258 Van Dyke Ave. Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Romeo

Thee Office Pub & Cookery
orange star4.5 • 1,283
128 S Main St Romeo, MI 48065
View restaurantnext
Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine
orange star4.8 • 752
117 W Lafayette street Romeo, MI 48065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Romeo
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston