Maiones Pizza, Kitchen, Market
1244 Stratfield Rd
Fairfield, CT 06825
Pizza
Gourmet
Sm Ai Brocc
Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, EVOO$15.75
Sm Alla Maione
Roasted Peppers, Mortadella, Capicola, Mozzarella$17.75
Sm BBQ Chix
Grilled Chicken, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella$18.00
Sm Bianca
Ricotta, Grated Parmigiana, Basil, Mozzarella$14.75
Sm Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Sausage$19.25
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella$18.00
Sm Chicken Marsala
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Mozzarella$19.25
Sm Chicken Parm
Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella$18.00
Sm Chkn-Bacon-Ranch$18.00
Sm Clams Casino
Clams, Bacon, Fresh Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella$17.75
Sm Fiorentina
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Crispy Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella$16.50
Sm Gamberi
Shrimp, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella$19.00
Sm Hawaiian
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella, Red Sauce or Garlic & Oil Sauce$17.75
Sm Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce$16.75
Sm Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce$18.50
Sm Ortolana
Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Mozzarella$17.50
Sm Pollo
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella$17.75
Sm Pollo & Broccoli
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, EVOO$19.00
Sm Pomodoro
Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Basil, EVOO$14.75
Sm Salad Pizza
Garlic & Oil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Pickles with House Dressing On The Side$17.00
Sm Shrimp & Spinach
Shrimp, Spinach, Mozzarella, EVOO$19.25
Sm Veggie Works
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce$18.50
Sm Works
Pepperoni, Sausage Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Red Sauce$19.00
Lg Ai Brocc
Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO$20.50
Lg Alla Maione
Roasted Peppers, Mortadella, Capicola, Mozzarella$22.50
Lg BBQ Chix
Grilled Chicken, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella$24.00
Lg Bianca
Ricotta, Grated Parmigiana, Basil, Mozzarella$20.50
Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza
Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Sausage$25.50
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella$24.00
Lg Chkn-Bacon-Ranch$24.00
Lg Chicken Marsala Pizza
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Mozzarella$24.50
Lg Chkn Parm Pizza
Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella$24.00
Lg Clams Casino
Clams, Bacon, Fresh Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella$23.50
Lg Fiorentina
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Crispy Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella$21.50
Lg Gamberi
Shrimp, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella$25.00
Lg Hawaiian
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella$24.50
Lg Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce$22.00
Lg Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce$24.75
Lg Ortolana
Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Mozzarella$23.00
Lg Pollo
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella$23.50
Lg Pollo & Broccoli
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, EVOO$25.50
Lg Pomodoro
Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Basil, EVOO$20.50
Lg Salad Pizza
Garlic & Oil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Pickles with House Dressing On The Side$21.50
Lg Shrimp & Spinach
Shrimp, Spinach, Mozzarella, EVOO$25.00
Lg Veggie Works
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce$24.75
Lg Works
Pepperoni, Sausage Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, Mozzarella$25.00
Breakfast Pizza$22.75OUT OF STOCK
Penne Vodka Pizza$22.75
Sicilian
By the Slice
Stuffed Breads
Gluten Free
Gluten Free BYO$15.00
Ai Brocc
Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Basil, EVOO$14.95
Alla Maione
Roasted Peppers, Mortadella, Capicola, Mozzarella$16.95
Barbecue Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Barbecue Sauce$17.25
Bianca
Ricotta, Grated Parmigiana, Basil, Mozzarella$14.95
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Sausage$18.95
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella$17.25
Chicken-Bacon-Ranch$17.25
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Mozzarella$17.95
Chicken Parm
Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella$16.95
Clams Casino
Clams, Bacon, Fresh Garlic, Roasted Peppers$16.95
Fiorentina
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Crispy Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella$16.95
Gamberi
Shrimp, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Fresh Garlic$18.25
Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella$16.95
Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce$15.50
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce$19.25
Ortolana
Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Mozzarella$16.75
Pollo
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic$16.95
Pollo & Broccoli
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, EVOO$17.25
Pomodoro
Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Basil, EVOO$14.95
Salad Pizza
Garlic & Oil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Pickles$17.75
Shrimp & Spinach
Shrimp, Spinach, Mozzarella, EVOO$19.50
Veggie Works
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach$18.75
Works
Pepperoni, Sausage Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers$19.25
Kitchen
Appetizers
Arancini-3 (Rice Balls)
Arborio rice balls with ground beef, peas, mozzarella, grated cheese, and Italian spices, coated in bread crumbs. Comes with Marinara sauce.$9.95
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Appetizer
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Grilled Sausage & EVOO$14.50
Cheese Fries$6.50
Chicken Tenders (3 Piece)$8.50
Chicken Tenders(3) with FRIES$11.00
French Fries$5.50
Fried Calamari$15.50
Fried Mozzarella (Five Piece)$8.95
Garlic Bread$2.75
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$3.50
Meatball (1)$1.95
Sausage (1)$2.00
Side - Bacon$4.00
Side -Marinara$2.00
SIDE-Broccoli Florets$5.75
SIDE-Broccoli Rabe$9.95
SIDE-Grill Chicken$5.00
SIDE-sauteed spinach$5.75
Side Penne$5.00
Side Spaghetti$5.00
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Ziti Pasta Baked with rich & creamy Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Parmigiana Reggiano$15.95
Butter Pasta
Pasta served in a Butter Sauce$9.95
Cavatelli & Broccoli
Traditional Homemade Ricotta Pasta, served with Sautéed Broccoli in a Garlic Butter Sauce$16.95
Cheese Ravioli
Served in a Light Marinara Sauce & Fresh Basil$15.50
Fettuccini Alfredo
Wide Pasta Tossed in a Light Cream Sauce with Egg Yolk & Parmigiano Reggiano$16.95
Fettuccini Bolognese
Served in a Traditional Bolognese Sauce (Meat Sauce)$16.95
Garlic & Oil Pasta$13.95
Gnocchi - Bolognese
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi served in a Traditional Bolognese Sauce$17.95
Gnocchi Marinara$16.95
Lasagna
Three Layered Pasta with Ricotta, Marinara, Meat Sauce & Mozzarella$16.95
Linguini Clams
Served in a Lightly Spiced Marinara Sauce OR Garlic White Wine Butter Sauce$18.95
Nonna Francesca
Served with Orecchiette (ear shape) Pasta, Pancetta, Peas, Sweet Onions & Fresh Tomatoes in a Light Crème Sauce$16.50
Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Ear Shape Pasta served with Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Grilled Sausage, Fresh Garlic & Cannellini Beans, with a Touch of Marinara$16.95
Penne alla Vodka
Penne Tossed in our House Made Pink Vodka Sauce$15.95
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Shrimp in a Garlic Oil with a Lemon Butter Sauce served Over Linguine$21.95
Spaghetti Carbonara
Sautéed Onions, Pancetta & Peas in a Light Cream, Egg Yolk Sauce & Parmigiano Reggiano$16.95
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti Tossed in our House Made Marinara with Fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella & EVOO$13.95
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Sautéed Garlic, Hot Peppers, Crushed Peeled Tomatoes, Capers, Black Olives & Anchovies Over Spaghetti$16.95
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Sautéed in our Tomato Sauce with Two House Made Meatballs$16.95
Tortellini
Cheese Filled Tortellini served in a Light Cream Sauce with Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese & a Dash of Nutmeg$16.95
Beef Tip Pasta$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Entrees
Chicken Florentine
Sautéed in a fresh garlic white wine sauce, topped with spinach, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella$21.95
Chicken Francese
Flour & egg battered chicken breast in a lemon white wine butter sauce$21.95
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed fresh garlic, mushrooms, pancetta & marsala wine$21.95
Chicken Parm Entree
Thinly pounded, panko crusted chicken breast, baked in our homemade marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella and basil served over penne pasta$19.95
Chicken Picatta
Served in a lightly spiced butter white wine lemon caper sauce$21.95
Chicken Scarpiello
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, hot cherry peppers, grilled sausage & roasted potatoes with a touch of marinara$21.95
Eggplant Parm Entree
Thinly battered eggplant baked with marinara sauce, fresh basil & mozzarella served over penne pasta$17.95
Pan Seared Salmon$21.95
Veal Parm Entree
Lightly breaded veal baked with marinara, basil & mozzarella served over penne pasta$22.95
Filet Mignon$27.95OUT OF STOCK
Double Cut Porkchop$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Roasted Half Chicken$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches
Bacon & Egg & Cheese GRINDER$8.95
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage GRINDER$11.50
Chicken Cutlet GRINDER$11.95
Chicken Parm GRINDER$10.95
Eggplant Parm GRINDER$10.50
Meatball Parm GRINDER$10.50
Peppers & Egg GRINDER$8.50
Sausage Parm GRINDER$10.95
Veal Parm GRINDER$12.95
Bacon & Egg & Cheese KAISER$6.95
Chicken Cutlet KAISER$8.95
Chicken Parm -KAISER$9.45
Egg And Cheese KAISER$4.95
Peppers & Egg KAISER$5.95
GRINDER BLT$9.25
GRINDER Capicolla$10.00
GRINDER Grilled Chicken$11.95
GRINDER Chicken Cutlet$11.95
GRINDER Chicken Salad$10.00
GRINDER Caprese$10.95
GRINDER Ham$9.95
GRINDER ITALIAN COMBO$12.95
GRINDER Mortadella$8.00
GRINDER Prosciutto$11.45
GRINDER Salami$9.45
GRINDER Tuna Salad$9.45
GRINDER Turkey$10.00
KAISER B.L.T$6.25
KAISER Capicolla$7.00
KAISER Grilled Chicken$8.95
KAISER Chicken Cutlet$7.95
KAISER Chicken Salad$7.00
KAISER Caprese$7.95
KAISER Ham$6.45
KAISER Italian Combo$8.95
KAISER Mortadella$6.00
KAISER Prosciutto$7.45
KAISER Salami$6.45
KAISER Tuna Salad$6.45
KAISER Turkey$7.00
"HOT" ITALIAN COMBO GRINDER$12.95
BAC AVOCADO CHICK GRINDER$12.95
Build Your Own
AVOCADO BLT WRAP$11.50
BBQ Chix Wrap$11.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
FRIED BUFFALO CHIC WRAP$11.50
Caesar Chicken Wrap$10.50
Chicken Basil Pesto Wrap$11.50
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
EGGPLANT WRAP$10.50
Tuna & Cheese Wrap$10.00
Turkey Club Wrap$11.50
GRILLED VEGGIE PESTO$11.50
BYO Burger$5.50
Cheeseburger$6.50
Hambuger$5.50
Americana Panini$12.00
Angelina Panini$11.00
Ari Panini$12.50
Fire House Panini$11.95
Hercules Panini$12.50
Venus Panini$10.00
Cheese Steak$9.50
Cheese Steak Works$11.75
Mushroom Steak$10.25
Pizza Steak$10.25
Cheese Steak Grinder LTO$9.95
Grill Chick Cheesesteak$11.00
Salad & Soup
Arugula Salad$12.50
Caesar Salad$10.50
Goat Cheese Salad$11.75
House Salad$11.25
Dinner Salad (Side)$4.50
Side Salad Caesar$6.50
Italian Antipasto Salad$17.95
Chicken Noodle$3.85
Pasta Fagoli$3.85
16oz Italian Wedding$5.75OUT OF STOCK
32oz Italian Wedding$11.50OUT OF STOCK
16 oz Escarole & Beans$5.75
32 oz Escarole & Beans$11.50
16oz Lentil Soup$7.50
32 oz Lentil Soup$12.50
N/A
16 oz Frozen Soup$5.75
32oz Frozen Soup$11.50
12 oz creamy chicken, potato, and bacon soup$4.95OUT OF STOCK
16 oz creamy chicken, potato, and bacon soup$6.95OUT OF STOCK
32 oz creamy chicken, potato, and bacon soup$12.95OUT OF STOCK
Family Meals
Chicken Parm FAM
Chicken Parmigiana and Penne Marinara Choice of: House Salad OR Caesar Salad (serves 4) Up to 1 hour prep time$65.00
Chicken Marsala FAM
Chicken Marsala Family Meal (serves 4) with choice of : Mashed Potatoes OR Penne Marinara and choice of: House Salad OR Caesar Salad Up to 1 hour prep time$65.00
Chicken Picatta FAM
Chicken Picatta Family Meal (serves 4) with choice of : Mashed Potatoes OR Penne Marinara and choice of: House Salad OR Caesar Salad Up to 1 hour prep time$65.00
Grilled Chicken w/ Veggies FAM
Grilled Chicken Breasts served with Sautéed Vegetables and choice of: House Salad OR Caesar Salad (serves 4) Up to 1 hour prep time$65.00
Lg Cheese Pizza w/CK Tenders FAM
Large Cheese Pizza (16") and Chicken Tenders (12 pieces) Choice of: French Fries, House Salad OR Caesar Salad (serves 4) Up to 1 hour prep time$55.00
Baked Ziti & Meatballs FAM
Baked Ziti with Meatballs (10-sliced in half) Choice of: House Salad OR Caesar Salad (serves 4) Up to 1 hour prep time$55.00
Pizza & Wings FAM
Large Cheese Pizza & 18 Chicken Wings with you choice of sauce (Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic, Ginger) Choice of: House Salad OR Caesar Salad (serves 4) Up to 1 hour prep time$45.00
Drinks
Can Soda
Coca-Cola 12 fl. oz Can
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$1.75
Diet Coke 12 fl. oz Can
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$1.75
Sprite 12 fl. oz Can
You've got a thirst. And it can't be quenched by just any citrus soda. You need a taste that stands apart, that cuts through the noise so you can make your mark. Sprite’s cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$1.75
Topo Chico Can
Topo Chico has always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Today, it is one of the world's largest and best sparkling mineral water brands, with several flavors and packages sizes to satisfy even the most legendary thirst. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.$2.75
Dr. Pepper Can$1.75
Ginger Ale Can$1.75
20 oz Soda
Coca-Cola 20 fl. oz Bottle
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.95
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20 fl. oz Bottle
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$2.95OUT OF STOCK
Diet Coke 20 fl. oz Bottle
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.95
Sprite 20 fl. oz Bottle
You've got a thirst. And it can't be quenched by just any citrus soda. You need a taste that stands apart, that cuts through the noise so you can make your mark. Sprite’s cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.95
Fanta 20 fl. oz Bottle
Choosing a fruit flavored soda can be a whole thing. But when you've got a delicious Fanta Orange flavored soda ready to go, the decision is easy. Why? Iconic flavor + sippin' dj citrus spinning tracks at sunset on the beach + caffeine free and living in the moment, shooting for the stars and discovering new ones and while you're at it, takin' cues from cats who are cool because they realize it's cool to not worry about being cool and just be yourself thing. Fanta. It's an Orange flavor thing.$2.95
Topo Chico 20 fl. oz Bottle
Topo Chico has always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Today, it is one of the world's largest and best sparkling mineral water brands, with several flavors and packages sizes to satisfy even the most legendary thirst. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.$2.50
Dr. Pepper$2.95
Dr Pepper Diet$2.95
Ginger Ale$2.95
Lemonade$2.95
Orange Soda$2.95
Root Beer$2.95
2 Liter Soda
Coca-Cola 2 Liter Bottle
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$3.95
Diet Coke 2 Liter Bottle
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.95
Sprite 2 Liter Bottle
You've got a thirst. And it can't be quenched by just any citrus soda. You need a taste that stands apart, that cuts through the noise so you can make your mark. Sprite’s cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.95
2 Liter Ginger Ale$3.95
2 Liter Orange$3.95
2 Liter Dr. Pepper$3.95
Bottled Water
Dasani Water Small
Savor the refreshing taste of Dasani purified water for all of life's thirst-worthy moments. Dasani water has just the right balance of minerals for a crisp, pure taste, and we've removed the salt. Each sip of our clean, fresh-tasting drinking water undergoes a meticulous filtration process before arriving in your hands. Reaching for Dasani not only promises hydration but also creates less waste. Our bottles are crafted from 100% recycled materials, excluding the label and cap, encouraging you to refresh, enjoy, and then recycle, continuing the journey of renewal.$1.30
smartwater
Every drop of smartwater tastes pure and will leave you feeling refreshed. It's everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating and crisp. It might be thanks to the fact that it's vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds. Or the fact that we've added electrolytes for taste. Either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle. So whenever you're on the move, working out or need a quiet moment for yourself, smartwater is a smart way to hydrate.$2.75
AHA Sparkling Water
Whether you call it seltzer, carbonated water, or fizzy beverage, AHA's bold flavor pairings offer a unique sparkling water experience that will satisfy your thirst. No sodium, no sweeteners, no calories.$2.00
Seltzer Water$2.00
True North$2.00
Honest Tea \ Gold Peak
Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus
Founded in 1998 in Bethesda, MD, Honest Tea is the nation's top-selling organic bottled tea company, specializing in beverages that are Just a Tad Sweet. Delicious, organic real-brewed tea.$2.75
Honest Tea Green Tea
Founded in 1998 in Bethesda, MD, Honest Tea is the nation's top-selling organic bottled tea company, specializing in beverages that are Just a Tad Sweet. Delicious, organic real-brewed tea.$2.75
Honest Tea Half & Half Lemonade
Founded in 1998 in Bethesda, MD, Honest Tea is the nation's top-selling organic bottled tea company, specializing in beverages that are Just a Tad Sweet. Delicious, organic real-brewed tea.$2.75
Honest Tea Peach
Founded in 1998 in Bethesda, MD, Honest Tea is the nation's top-selling organic bottled tea company, specializing in beverages that are Just a Tad Sweet. Delicious, organic real-brewed tea.$2.75
Gold Peak Lemon Tea
Gold Peak is real brewed tea made from tea leaves picked for peak taste. Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea has a variety of flavors that pair marvelously with any family occasion, from backyard get-togethers, to holiday traditions, to weekend getaways. Real Brewed. Real Tea. Real Good.$2.75
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak is real brewed tea made from tea leaves picked for peak taste. Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea has a variety of flavors that pair marvelously with any family occasion, from backyard get-togethers, to holiday traditions, to weekend getaways. Real Brewed. Real Tea. Real Good.$2.75
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea
Gold Peak is real brewed tea made from tea leaves picked for peak taste. Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea has a variety of flavors that pair marvelously with any family occasion, from backyard get-togethers, to holiday traditions, to weekend getaways. Real Brewed. Real Tea. Real Good.$2.75
POWERADE \ BODYARMOR
POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast
POWERADE Sports Drink was created for all athletes who push harder and shine brighter than the competition. It's formulated with 50% more electrolytes versus the leading sports drink, and has Vitamin C and Vitamin B12 to help hydrate and replenish, so you can put in the work and raise your game.$3.25
POWERADE Fruit Punch
POWERADE Sports Drink was created for all athletes who push harder and shine brighter than the competition. It's formulated with 50% more electrolytes versus the leading sports drink, and has Vitamin C and Vitamin B12 to help hydrate and replenish, so you can put in the work and raise your game.$3.25
POWERADE Orange
POWERADE Sports Drink was created for all athletes who push harder and shine brighter than the competition. It's formulated with 50% more electrolytes versus the leading sports drink, and has Vitamin C and Vitamin B12 to help hydrate and replenish, so you can put in the work and raise your game.$3.25
POWERADE Lemon Lime
POWERADE Sports Drink was created for all athletes who push harder and shine brighter than the competition. It's formulated with 50% more electrolytes versus the leading sports drink, and has Vitamin C and Vitamin B12 to help hydrate and replenish, so you can put in the work and raise your game.$3.25
BODYARMOR Sportwater
BODYARMOR SportWater is a hydrating alkaline water with added electrolytes for taste to hydrate athletes. BODYARMOR combines reverse-osmosis water with electrolytes to create the next-generation electrolyte beverage to support the athlete in all of us and has a wide mouth bottle for easier hydration. Whether you're training for your big game or pushing through an intense workout, take your hydration game to the next level with BODYARMOR SportWater.$3.25
vitaminwater
Dessert
2 Pack Cannoli$6.50
2 Pack David's Cookies$4.25
Biscotti w/ Almonds and Chocolate Chips$5.50
Carrot Cake$4.95
Cheese Cake$5.95
Chocolate Ganche Cake$5.95
Homemade Tiramisu$5.95
Nutella Tiramisu$7.95
Limoncillo Cake$4.95
Rice Pudding$3.95
Drumstick Ice Cream Cone$1.75
KitKat Ice Cream Cone$1.75
Ice Cream Sandwich$1.75
Haagan Daz$1.75
Melona frozen bar$1.75
Island Sorbet$1.75
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy! Neighborhood deli with brick oven pizza & homemade Italian mains, plus a market with prepared foods.
1244 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield, CT 06825