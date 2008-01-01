Maison Close NYC 15 Watts st

Artichauts a la Barigoule

$21.00

Artichoke slowly steamed. Served with a brunoise (carrot, celery, onion) and a barigoule vinaigrette. Barigoule reduction: Brown the onions, carrots, celery and artichoke together. Deglaze with white wine and pour into vegetable broth. For more flavor: Add white pepper, coriander seeds, thyme, garlic, and laurel. The vinaigrette will be made with Barolo vinegar and Colombino Olive Oil.