A map showing the location of Maison Close NYC 15 Watts stView gallery

Maison Close NYC 15 Watts st

review star

No reviews yet

15 Watts st

NY, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

WATER

Evian Still

$10.00

Evian Sparking

$10.00

*Staff* Water

BREAD

BREAD

APPETIZERS

Soupe a l'oignon

$23.00

Salade de Betteraves

$24.00Out of stock

Poireaux Vinaigrette

$25.00

Artichauts a la Barigoule

$21.00

Artichoke slowly steamed. Served with a brunoise (carrot, celery, onion) and a barigoule vinaigrette. Barigoule reduction: Brown the onions, carrots, celery and artichoke together. Deglaze with white wine and pour into vegetable broth. For more flavor: Add white pepper, coriander seeds, thyme, garlic, and laurel. The vinaigrette will be made with Barolo vinegar and Colombino Olive Oil.

Oeuf Parfait

$23.00

Egg cooked at low temperature. Served with pork belly, bread croutons and mouillette (thin slices of bread). Finish with a Bourguignon jus and frisee salad.

Assiette de saumon fumé

$32.00

Norwegian Smoked Salmon. Served with an aigrelette cream and thin Granny Smith Apple brunoise.

Tartare de thon

$26.00+

Gnocchis aux Champignons de saison

$29.00

Pate en Croute

$29.00

Meat Pie: Poultry (chicken) meat, veal, duck liver and pork. Macerated for 24hrs in Cognac & Port. Add pistachios and beef broth. Wrapped in half shortcrust/half puff pastry. Served with Mustard & Vegetables pickled.

Tartare de Boeuf au couteau

$28.00+

Cocotte de Foie Gras Poele

$46.00

Seared Foie Gras in his own fat. Wild Mushrooms and sliced peaches cooked in the duck liver fat. Seasoned with Fleur de sel and a drop of white pepper.

Escargots

$18.00+

Snails. Wrapped in a parsley, garlic & tomato butter then put together with potato pulp. Rolled and wrapped again in a bread crust.

Ris de Veau

$34.00

Sweetbread cooked in vegetable broth then pressed in a rectangle. Slightly browned with butter, garlic and thyme right before serving. Garnished with seasonal vegetables steamed and then seared. Served with a Veal.

Assiette De Fromages

$32.00

SPECIAL - Mussels

$26.00

RAW BAR

Plateau de Fruits de Mer

$148.00

La Grande Tour Maison Close

$390.00

6 Huitres Beausoleil

$28.00

12 Huitres Beausoleil

$48.00

Caviar Ossetra Prestige 50g

$370.00

Caviar Ossetra Prestige 125g

$890.00

Caviar Ossetra Prestige 250g

$1,800.00

Homard du Maine

$48.00

Caviar Ossetra Gold 50g

$600.00

Caviar Ossetra Gold 125g

$1,500.00

Caviar Ossetra Gold 250g

$3,200.00

MAINS

Belle Sole Meuniere

$82.00

Dover Sole. Pan-seared and finished with a foaming chum butter. Deglazed with lemon juice and condiments (thin slice of lemon, capers, parsley & bread pinion)

Fletan Vapeur & pesto d'herbes

$46.00

Halibut. Roasted on the pan. Served with heart of beef tomato. Homemade vinaigrette made of the inside of the tomato, Barolo vinegar and a garden of aromatic fresh herbs. Vierge Sauce. Dice tomatoes, bread pinion, shallots, chisel chives, fresh almonds, thin Granny Smith apple brunoise.

Vivaneau poele au fenouil

$41.00

Red Snapper (Filet). Seared with olive oil. Garnished with fennel shuffles steamed with citrus reduction. Roasted just before to be served. Seasoned with a Citrus beurre blanc.

Salade de Poulet

$36.00

Blanquette de veau a l'ancienne

$40.00

Souris d'Agneau & polenta milanaise

$51.00

Filet Mignon a la Parisienne

$59.00

Black Angus grilled and finished with a thyme and garlic foaming butter. Served with a Choron Sauce (tomato bearnaise). Garnished with Pommes Dauphine.

Tagliatelles fraiches au beurre

$29.00

Poulet entier fermier aux herbes

$82.00

Whole Organic Chicken. Cooked with fresh herbs (marjoram, thyme, rosemary, tarragon, parsley, lemon, sage). Tarragon, garlic and parsley butter. Roasted in the oven.

Côte de Boeuf

$185.00

Chateaubriand. Grilled then roasted in the oven. Served with two sides (clients choice): -Chauron Sauce -Peppercorn Sauce

Peche de jour

$150.00

Whole Catch of the Day cooked with tomato, lemon, white wine and butter. Vierge Sauce and Beurre Blanc.

Tomahawk 68 Oz

$550.00

Tomahawk 50 Oz

$500.00Out of stock

Strip Loin Wagyu A5 22oz

$500.00

Strip Loin Wagyu A5 25oz

$580.00

Strip Loin Wagyu A5

SPECIAL - Duck Confit

$38.00Out of stock

SIDES

Frites

$12.00

French fries

Frites à la Truffe

$24.00

Gratin Dauphinois

$17.00

Potato gratin

Pomme Purée

$14.00

Pomme Purée a la Truffe

$22.00

Poêlée de Champignons

$16.00

Mix Mushrooms

Légumes de Saison

$14.00

Spring Vegetables

Epinards a la Crème

$14.00

Creamy Spinach

Sauce au Poivre

$4.00

Sauce Choron

$4.00

DESSERTS

Assiette De Fromages

$32.00

Aumôniere Aux Pommes

$18.00Out of stock

Clafoutis Aux Fruits De Saison

$18.00Out of stock

Creme Caramel

$18.00

Fondant au Chocolat

$18.00

Ile Flottante

$18.00Out of stock

Floating island with vanilla custard gold leaf

CAKE FEE

$10.00

APPETIZERS

Panier de Viennoiseries

$24.00

Artichauts à la Barigoule

$21.00

Tartine d'Avocat

$22.00

Assiette de Saumon Fumé

$27.00

Small Tartare de Thon

$26.00

Salade de Poulet

$36.00

Small Tartare de Boeuf

$28.00

Salade de Betteraves

$24.00Out of stock

Cocotte de Foie Gras Poele

$46.00

Seared Foie Gras in his own fat. Wild Mushrooms and sliced peaches cooked in the duck liver fat. Seasoned with Fleur de sel and a drop of white pepper.

Oeuf Parfait

$23.00

Egg cooked at low temperature. Served with pork belly, bread croutons and mouillette (thin slices of bread). Finish with a Bourguignon jus and frisee salad.

Escargots

$18.00+

Snails. Wrapped in a parsley, garlic & tomato butter then put together with potato pulp. Rolled and wrapped again in a bread crust.

RAW BAR

Plateau de Fruits de Mer

$148.00

La Grande Tour Maison Close

$390.00

6 Huitres Beausoleil

$28.00

12 Huitres Beausoleil

$48.00

Caviar Ossetra Prestige 50g

$370.00

Caviar Ossetra Prestige 125g

$890.00

Caviar Ossetra Prestige 250g

$1,800.00

Homard du Maine

$48.00

Caviar Ossetra Gold 50g

$600.00

Caviar Ossetra Gold 125g

$1,500.00

Caviar Ossetra Gold 250g

$3,200.00

MAINS

Fletan rôti, sauce vierge

$48.00

Small Croissant au Homard

$39.00

Large Croissant au Homard

$74.00

Croque Monsieur

$26.00

Croque Madame

$28.00

Burger Maison Close

$28.00

Steak Œuf à cheval

$49.00

Œuf benedict

$28.00

Omelette Maison

$22.00

Pain Perdu au Caramel Beurre Sale

$28.00

Cote de Boeuf

$185.00

Large Tartare de Thon

$38.00

Large Tartare de Boeuf au Couteau

$38.00

Poulet entier fermier aux herbes

$82.00

Whole Organic Chicken. Cooked with fresh herbs (marjoram, thyme, rosemary, tarragon, parsley, lemon, sage). Tarragon, garlic and parsley butter. Roasted in the oven.

SIDES

Frites

$12.00

Frites à la Truffe

$24.00

Legumes de Saison

$12.00

Epinards a la Crème

$12.00

Poêlée de Champignons

$16.00

Avocat

$14.00

Bacon

$12.00Out of stock

Sauce Anglaise

$4.00

DESSERT

Ile Flottante

$18.00

Assiette De Fromages

$32.00

CAKE FEE

$10.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Madame Claude

$22.00

La Cocotte

$28.00

L'amour En Cage

$22.00

La Chouchout

$24.00

L'Exotique

$22.00

Les Clandestines

$22.00

La Courtisane

$22.00

La Turlutte

$26.00

Halloween Cocktail

$26.00

La Tenanciere

$95.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Margarita

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$19.00

Espresso Martini

$24.00

Mocca Espresso Martini

$28.00

Mimosa

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$20.00

Negroni

$18.00

PornStar Martini

$28.00Out of stock

El Carajillo

$19.00

Bellini

$19.00

Skinny Margarita

$24.00

Manhattan

$19.00

Last Word

$24.00

Paper Plane

$19.00

Hotel Nacional

$19.00

Bobby Burns

$19.00

BEER

1664

$10.00

1664 White

$10.00

IPA

$10.00

SODA

Coke

$8.00

Diet Coke

$8.00

Sprite

$8.00

Club Soda

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$8.00

Tonic

$8.00

Mocktail

$10.00

JUICE

Orange Juice

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Ice tea

$8.00

Apple

$8.00

CAFÉ

Americano

$3.80

Caffé Creme

$5.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.80

Capuccino

$6.00

Americano Decaf

$3.80

Caffe Creme Decaf

$5.50

Double Espresso Decaf

$5.50

Espresso Decaf

$3.50

Machiatto Decaf

$3.80

Capuccino Decaf

$6.00

THÉ

Big Ben

$8.00

Earl grey queen blend

$8.00

Golden Darjeeling

$8.00

Geinmacha yama

$8.00

Grand Jasmine Imperial

$8.00

Thé du hammam

$8.00

Rooibos des vahinés

$8.00

Infusion camomille

$8.00

Infusion Menthe

$8.00

RED

Beaujolais - Stéphane Aviron

$16.00

Bordeaux - La Petite Lune

$19.00

Cote du Rhone - Les Traverses

$15.00

Pinot Noir - Maison du Grand Pré

$16.00

St Emilion - Chateau Puy 2017

$35.00

Bourgogne - Le Gravies

$36.00

WHITE

Sauvignon Blanc - Carac Terre

$15.00

Chardonnay - Caringole

$16.00

Sancerre - Raimbault & fils

$24.00

ROSÉ

Whispering Angel

$22.00

Bodvar

$16.00

CHAMPAGNE

Glass Dom Perignon Brut

$95.00

Glass Moet Imperial

$28.00

Glass Veuve Rose

$42.00

Glass Charles Lafitte Brut

$15.00

Glass Charles Lafitte Rosé

$15.00

RED BY THE BOTTLE

Margaux - Kid d'Arsac

$95.00

Pauillac - Chateau Mouton Rotschild 2008

$2,800.00

Pessac-Leognan - Chateau Haut-Bailly

$320.00

Pomerol - Le Seuil des Mazeyres

$110.00

Saint-Emilion - Chateau Angelus

$1,700.00

Saint-Emilion - Chateau Canon

$620.00

Saint-Estephe - Cos d'Estournel

$780.00

Saint-Julien - Chateau Gruaud Larose 1989

$890.00

Saint-Emillion - Châ Puy- Blanquet 2017

$150.00

Margaux- Chateau Dauzac 2015

$350.00

Paulliac - Les Griffons De Pichon Baron 2016

$215.00

Vosne Romanee - Domaine Burguet "Les Rouges du Dessus"

$720.00

Givry- Domaine du cellier aux moines 1er cru "Les Dessus" 2019`

$320.00Out of stock

Grand Echezeaux- Domaine Georges Noëllat Grand cru- 2019

$2,400.00

Pommard - Domaine lejeune 1er cru 2019

$185.00

Meursault- Clos de Mazeray

$420.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape - Maison Michel Chapoutier "La Bernadine" 2019

$180.00

Crozes Hermitage - Delas "Les Launes"

$95.00

Gigondas- Brotte "La Marasque" 2020

$120.00

Beaujolais Village - Stephane Aviron

$75.00

Napa Valley - Buehler Vineyards 2018

$115.00

Napa Valley - Caymus 2020

$320.00

Napa Valley- Opus One 2018

$1,050.00

Napa Valley - Freemark Abbey (Rutherford)

$280.00

WHITE BY THE BOTTLE

Chablis - Domaine Gerard Tremblay 1er Cru "Cotes du Lechet" 2019

$140.00

Chassagne Montrachet - Chateau de la Maltroye 1er Cru 2019

$345.00

Jean Noël Gagnard, grand cru 2018

$2,800.00

Mercurey - Domaine Faiveley 2019

$125.00

Meursault - Domaine Jacques Prieur Clos de Mazeray 2019

$360.00Out of stock

Puligny Montrachet - Domaine du Cellier aux Moines 1er cru "Les Pucelles" 2019

$380.00

Santenay - Jean-Michel Guillon & fils "Les Bras" 2018

$150.00

Bordeaux - L'Âme du Pape Clément

$115.00

Château Cantegril 2014

$140.00

Vouvray - Marc Bredif 2020

$80.00

Sancerre - Raimbault & Fils 2021

$115.00

Pouilly Fumé - Baron de L 2018

$370.00

Hartford Court Four Hearts - California 2019

$140.00

ROSE BY THE BOTTLE

Bodvar

$70.00

Garrus

$350.00

Minuty Rose

$135.00

Whispering Angel

$90.00

Domaine Ott

$195.00

Minuty 281

$235.00

Garrus (M)

$670.00

Minuty Rose Or (M)

$280.00

Whispering Angel (M)

$190.00

Minuty Rose Or (JER)

$650.00

Whispering Angel

$520.00

Whispering Angel (6L)

$1,200.00

VODKA

Absolut

$17.00

Beluga Gold Line

$42.00

Belvedere

$19.00

Grey Goose

$19.00

Stoli Vanilla

$18.00

Stoli Elite

$24.00

Tito's

$18.00

Tito's (750mL)

$530.00

Belvedere (750mL)

$550.00

Ketel One

$550.00

Grey Goose

$750.00

Stoli

$500.00

Stoli Elite

$800.00

Beluga gold line

$1,400.00

JCB Caviar

$900.00

JCB Truffle

$900.00

Promo Vodka (M)