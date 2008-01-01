Maison Close NYC 15 Watts st
15 Watts st
NY, NY 10003
APPETIZERS
Soupe a l'oignon
Salade de Betteraves
Poireaux Vinaigrette
Artichauts a la Barigoule
Artichoke slowly steamed. Served with a brunoise (carrot, celery, onion) and a barigoule vinaigrette. Barigoule reduction: Brown the onions, carrots, celery and artichoke together. Deglaze with white wine and pour into vegetable broth. For more flavor: Add white pepper, coriander seeds, thyme, garlic, and laurel. The vinaigrette will be made with Barolo vinegar and Colombino Olive Oil.
Oeuf Parfait
Egg cooked at low temperature. Served with pork belly, bread croutons and mouillette (thin slices of bread). Finish with a Bourguignon jus and frisee salad.
Assiette de saumon fumé
Norwegian Smoked Salmon. Served with an aigrelette cream and thin Granny Smith Apple brunoise.
Tartare de thon
Gnocchis aux Champignons de saison
Pate en Croute
Meat Pie: Poultry (chicken) meat, veal, duck liver and pork. Macerated for 24hrs in Cognac & Port. Add pistachios and beef broth. Wrapped in half shortcrust/half puff pastry. Served with Mustard & Vegetables pickled.
Tartare de Boeuf au couteau
Cocotte de Foie Gras Poele
Seared Foie Gras in his own fat. Wild Mushrooms and sliced peaches cooked in the duck liver fat. Seasoned with Fleur de sel and a drop of white pepper.
Escargots
Snails. Wrapped in a parsley, garlic & tomato butter then put together with potato pulp. Rolled and wrapped again in a bread crust.
Ris de Veau
Sweetbread cooked in vegetable broth then pressed in a rectangle. Slightly browned with butter, garlic and thyme right before serving. Garnished with seasonal vegetables steamed and then seared. Served with a Veal.
Assiette De Fromages
SPECIAL - Mussels
RAW BAR
Plateau de Fruits de Mer
La Grande Tour Maison Close
6 Huitres Beausoleil
12 Huitres Beausoleil
Caviar Ossetra Prestige 50g
Caviar Ossetra Prestige 125g
Caviar Ossetra Prestige 250g
Homard du Maine
Caviar Ossetra Gold 50g
Caviar Ossetra Gold 125g
Caviar Ossetra Gold 250g
MAINS
Belle Sole Meuniere
Dover Sole. Pan-seared and finished with a foaming chum butter. Deglazed with lemon juice and condiments (thin slice of lemon, capers, parsley & bread pinion)
Fletan Vapeur & pesto d'herbes
Halibut. Roasted on the pan. Served with heart of beef tomato. Homemade vinaigrette made of the inside of the tomato, Barolo vinegar and a garden of aromatic fresh herbs. Vierge Sauce. Dice tomatoes, bread pinion, shallots, chisel chives, fresh almonds, thin Granny Smith apple brunoise.
Vivaneau poele au fenouil
Red Snapper (Filet). Seared with olive oil. Garnished with fennel shuffles steamed with citrus reduction. Roasted just before to be served. Seasoned with a Citrus beurre blanc.
Salade de Poulet
Blanquette de veau a l'ancienne
Souris d'Agneau & polenta milanaise
Filet Mignon a la Parisienne
Black Angus grilled and finished with a thyme and garlic foaming butter. Served with a Choron Sauce (tomato bearnaise). Garnished with Pommes Dauphine.
Tagliatelles fraiches au beurre
Poulet entier fermier aux herbes
Whole Organic Chicken. Cooked with fresh herbs (marjoram, thyme, rosemary, tarragon, parsley, lemon, sage). Tarragon, garlic and parsley butter. Roasted in the oven.
Côte de Boeuf
Chateaubriand. Grilled then roasted in the oven. Served with two sides (clients choice): -Chauron Sauce -Peppercorn Sauce
Peche de jour
Whole Catch of the Day cooked with tomato, lemon, white wine and butter. Vierge Sauce and Beurre Blanc.
Tomahawk 68 Oz
Tomahawk 50 Oz
Strip Loin Wagyu A5 22oz
Strip Loin Wagyu A5 25oz
Strip Loin Wagyu A5
SPECIAL - Duck Confit
SIDES
DESSERTS
APPETIZERS
Panier de Viennoiseries
Artichauts à la Barigoule
Tartine d'Avocat
Assiette de Saumon Fumé
Small Tartare de Thon
Salade de Poulet
Small Tartare de Boeuf
Salade de Betteraves
MAINS
Fletan rôti, sauce vierge
Small Croissant au Homard
Large Croissant au Homard
Croque Monsieur
Croque Madame
Burger Maison Close
Steak Œuf à cheval
Œuf benedict
Omelette Maison
Pain Perdu au Caramel Beurre Sale
Cote de Boeuf
Large Tartare de Thon
Large Tartare de Boeuf au Couteau
