Maison du Crab - Oakland 3485 North Federal Highway

3485 North Federal Highway

Oakland Park, FL 33306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Raw Bar / Starters

Fresh Oysters w/ Champ Migonette Sauce

$16.00

Price Per Oyster

Crab Hands

$19.00

Poached crab w/ fresh aioli / garlic butter

Tuna Tartar

$20.00

Akami Tuna Cubed w/Chv Shal RP TrOo

Salmon Crispy Rice

$14.00

Cubed Fr Sal w/ Avo Was Ma Tr Oo

Tuna Tostada

$18.00

Thin sliced Tuna Won Sp Ma Avo Tst S S

Sashimi Variety

$16.00+

Nigiri

Salads

Caprese burrata w/ Pesto

$17.00

OV Rst Ch Gr Tom Bas Grl Burr Pest Dr

Sake Rocket Salad

$16.00

Pear and arugula ble Ch Cr Panc Sw Sak

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Trad tableside Dressed Caesar Sh Grano Padana

Soups

Asparagus Soup

$12.00

Fresh Aspr Sp Tr Oo Shp Parm Rg

Onion Soup

$12.00

French On Sp H Br Swiss Mltd Ch

Crab Bisque

$12.00

House Sp

Makis

MDC Roll

$17.00

Crab Spicy Tob Tempu Bubbles Tun

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Tun Avo Sp Ma Chv

Spicy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Sal Avo Sp Ma Tob Chv

Tiger Roll

$17.00

Shp Temp Sal Avo Cr CRB Sp Ma Tob

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shp Temp Sal Avo Fl Ka Chv Sp Ma Rd Tob Sw Soy

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Tob Shp Kamp Sea Bs Eel Sal Tun Cuc Was Ma

Truffle Roll

$19.00

Sp Tun Av Tob In Sr Tun Tr Ma Ser O

Seafood

Gamba's al ajillo

$13.00

Spanish Style Prawns Pap Grl H Br

Rockefeller Oysters (6)

$21.00

Crab Casserole

$10.00

Colossal Lump CRB Mt Chef sel Ch H Br

Galician Style Octopus

$15.00

Marinated Oct Sm Pr Pot H Br

Soft Shell Crab Taco

$8.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab Ma Pzu Sp Pzu

Mains

Grilled Axiote Mar Octopus Habenero Alioli

$30.00

Grilled Fresh Snapper w/ Lem Risotto

$25.00

Grilled Tuna Steak w/ H Chimichurri Sa Edam Sal

$30.00

Grilled Lobster w/ Garlic Butter Trfl Parm Reg Fr

$49.00

Thermidor Lobster w/ Truffled Mash

$49.00

Pan Seared Scallops w/ Wasai Edam Pur

$27.00

Grilled Filet Mignonette w/ Maitre D Butter Trfl Ff

$60.00

Lamb Tajine w/ Mediterranean Couscous

$45.00

Served w/ Mint Raita / Harissa

Poussin Rotti

$45.00

Served w/ Lemon Butter Sauce / Ff

Duck Breast in Casis & Berry Sauce

$40.00

Served w/ Garlic Sweet Potato Mash

Wagu Udon Pasta w/ Shaved Trfl Mush Sa

$50.00

Mixed Yakimeshi w/ Quail Egg & Nikiri Sauce

$22.00

Crab Saffron Risotto w/ Lem Zest / Arugula

$33.00

Champagne and Lobster Risotto

$35.00

Braised Short Rib Risotto w/ Wild Mushrooms

$38.00

Sea Bass

$50.00

Meats and Poultry

Duck taco

$10.00

Confit Duck w/ Tobajan Sauce Fr Cuc

Short Rib Beef Sliders (3)

$19.00

Short Rib Foie Gras Sp Ble Ch

Castakan

$13.00

Traditional Mex Cantina Pk Bly Pico

Steak Tartare

$22.00

Filet Mignonette Must, Quail Eg Evo H Br

Japanese A5 Wagyu Ishiyaki

$40.00

Sides

Crispy Brussels

$8.00

Fried Leaves / Pinion / Sweet Soy

Edamames

$6.00

Soy /Ginger

Spicy Edamames

$7.00

Robata / Soy w/ True Oil & Spicy Salt

Baby Corns

$8.00

Japanese Mayonnaise Togarashi Pepper

Asparagus

$10.00

Greek Lemon and Garlic Dressing

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Served with a Choice of Lobster / Crab

Specials

Grill 1

Grill 2

Grill 3

Sushi 1

Sushi 2

Sushi 3

Robata 1

Robata 2

Robata 3

Sauté 1

Saute 2

Sauté 3

Desserts

Berries Crumble

$10.00

Served w/ Frangellico Mascarpone

Oven Roasted pear Fillet

$12.00

w/ blue Cheese Carm Walnuts / Honey

Traditional Mexican "Pastel de Tres Leches"

$10.00

W/ Coconut

Dark Chocolate Truffle w/ Tart

$14.00

Liquor

Absolute

$13.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Chopin

$14.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketal One

$14.00

Stoli elit

$18.00

Titos

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Nolet's

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Bombay

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Appleton

$13.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Leblon Cachaca

$13.00

Myers dark

$13.00

Mount Gay

$13.00

Gosling

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

Class Azul Gold

Class Azul Reposado

$68.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio 70

Milagro

$13.00

Milagro Anejo

$14.00

Milagro Reposado

$15.00

Montelobos mezcal

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron XO

$12.00

Recuerdo Joven mezcal

Union mezcal

Milagros DBL

$18.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$18.00

Casamigos Silver DBL

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$22.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$24.00

Don Julio 70 DBL

$24.00

Patron Silver DBL

$18.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$18.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$22.00

Patron Cafe DBL

$18.00

1800 Crystalino DBL

$20.00

Requerdo DBL

$20.00

Montelobos DBL

$24.00

Lost Explorer DBL

$24.00

Zigmun DBL

$24.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL DBL

$22.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Nikka Coffee

$17.00

Nikka Days

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Canadian Club DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$18.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$18.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels Special Ed DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$18.00

Jim Beam DBL

$18.00

Knob Creek DBL

$18.00

Makers 46 DBL

$18.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon DBL

$30.00

Angel's Envy Rye DBL

$34.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$18.00

Balvenie 14

$24.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18

$22.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$22.00

Glennfiddich 12

$16.00

Glennlevet 12

$16.00

Glennlevet 14

$22.00

Glennlevet 15

$25.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$58.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Toki

$15.00

Yamazaki SGL

$58.00

JW Red

$14.00

JW Gold

$30.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$18.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$28.00

Dewars DBL

$18.00

Toki DBL

$18.00

Yamazaki DBL

$116.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$116.00

Glennlevet DBL

$32.00

Glennfiddich DBL

$32.00

Balvenie 12 DBL

$36.00

Balvenie 14 DBL

$48.00

Balvenie 16 DBL

$56.00

Lagavulin 16 DBL

$44.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

Chamboard

Cointreau

Covissier

Domaine De Canton

Drambuie

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

Hennessy VSOP

Hennessy XO

Kahlua

Licor 43

Luxardo

Martell VS

Peach Shnapps

St Germaine

Triple Sec

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$15.00

Bastard French 75

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

French Connection

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

St Collins

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

The Aviatrix

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Special Cocktails

Japanese Side Car

$16.00

MDC Bourgeois

$17.00

Butterfly

$16.00

The Basilica

$17.00

LA Passion

$16.00

Unone

$16.00

Macupichu

$16.00

Yuzu

$16.00

Mezcalita

$16.00

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Kirin Hichiban

$8.00

Ashai

$8.00

Saporo

$8.00

Marihaha IPA

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Kara Pale Lager

$8.00

Ruri Pilsner

$8.00

Bud Lite

$7.00

Wine

Sample Champagne

$37.00

Chandon Split

$14.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut

$29.00

Louis Roederer Brut Premier

$53.00

Louis Roederer Blanc de Blancs

$58.00

Louis Roederer Blanc de Noirs

$61.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Rose

$49.00

Verve Clicquot Yellow Lable

$120.00

Verve Clicquot Rose

$138.00

Don Perignon Brut

$270.00

Corkage

$25.00

Bodega Norton

$14.00

J.Lohr MERLOT

$13.00

Luigi Bosca

$13.00

Meiomi

$13.00

Norton Reserve

$14.00

Simi CAB

$70.00

J.Lohr CAB

$65.00

Bodega Norton Malbec

$56.00

J.Lohr Merlot

$50.00

Meiomi PN

$50.00

Montes Folly Syrah

$225.00

Norton Reserve CAB

$56.00

Luigi Bosca MB

$50.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Mer Soleil (unoaked) Chardonnay

$13.00

Santa Marguerite Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Poets Leap Reisling

$12.00

Ferrari c

$13.00

jermann Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Poets Leap Reisling

$35.00

Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$34.00

Santa Margherita PG

$55.00

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio

$85.00

Mer Soleil Silver (unoaked)

$50.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$63.00

Far Niente Chard

$104.00

Whispering Angel

$14.00

Whispering Angel

$56.00

Montes Alta Vista

$50.00

Taittinger Nocture

$175.00

Taittiger Prestige

$144.00

Mionetto split

$15.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$28.00

N/A Beverage

Voss flat 500ml

$8.00

Voss Sparkling 800ml

$6.00

Cranberrry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Tonic water

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sake

Born Gold Jumai Daigingo 720ML

$14.00+

Hakkaisan Jumai Daigingo 720ML

$156.00

Tozai Ginjo 720ML

$10.00+

Fukucho Jumai Gingo 300ML

$45.00

Suigei Tokubetsu Jumai 720ML

$9.00+

Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Jumai 300ML

$40.00

Rihaku Jumai Nigori 300ML

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3485 North Federal Highway, Oakland Park, FL 33306

Directions

