Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Armitage 901 W. Armitage
901 W. Armitage
Chicago, IL 60614
Pastries
Baguette
Delicious, crispy French bread.
Croissant
Flakey, buttery plain croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Delicious croissant filled with almond cream and topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Chocolate croissant Filled with almond cream and topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Nutella Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate croissant filled with Nutella - perfect for chocolate lovers.
Danish
Classic pastry with French Brie cheese filling.
Raisin Swirl - Escargot
A pastry shaped in a classic escargot or spiral, with a vanilla custard cream filling.
Pastry Boxes
Almond Lovers Box
2 almond croissants & 2 chocolate almond croissants
Bakery Box
2 butter croissants, 2 chocolate croissants & 2 almond croissants
Croissants Assortment Box
One of each variety: butter croissant, chocolate croissant, almond croissant, chocolate almond croissant, cheese danish, and raisin swirl.
Build your own box
Create your own assortment
French Breakfast Kit
Perfect to make breakfast at home! Contents include two unbaked frozen croissants, two unbaked frozen chocolate croissants, 1 unbaked frozen baguette, Nutella, butter, Bonne Maman strawberry preserves, and coffee grounds for two. Baking instructions included.
Quiches
Quiche Lorraine Slice
Traditional quiche Lorraine: eggs, cream, parmesan cheese, and pancetta.
Tomato & Goat Cheese Quiche Slice
Eggs, cream, tomatoes, goat cheese, and honey. (V)
Broccoli & Feta Quiche Slice
Eggs, cream, broccoli, feta, olive oil, and Italian seasoning. (V)
Quiche Box
Assortment of quiche (2 slices Lorraine, 2 slices tomato and goat cheese, 2 slices broccoli and feta)
Veggie Quiche Box
Vegetarian assortment of quiche (3 slices tomato and goat cheese, 3 slices broccoli and feta)
Whole Quiche Lorraine
Whole Tomato & Goat Cheese Quiche
Whole Broccoli & Feta Quiche
Avocado Tartines
Tartine MP w/side salad
Toasted French baguette, avocado, hard boiled egg, cornichon and olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing.
Tartine à l'italienne w/side salad
Toasted French baguette, avocado, prosciutto, tomato, burrata and olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing
Tartine à l'avocat w/side salad
Toasted french baguette, avocado, chia seeds. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing (add sunny side-up egg $2)
Tartine méditerranéenne w/side salad
Toasted french baguette, avocado, tomato, feta cheese, chia seeds, olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing
Sandwiches
Croissant Sandwich
Croissant, egg, avocado, smoked ham or Smoked Turkey, swiss cheese and cornichon (French pickles).
Ham/Turkey & Swiss Croissant
Croissant, smoked ham or smoked turkey and swiss cheese. Add prosciutto $2
Croque-Monsieur
French grilled cheese. Two slice of white bread filled with smoked ham, béchamel sauce swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Le Parisien
French baguette, smoked ham, swiss cheese and salted butter. Add Italian salame $2
Le Saucisson
French baguette, Italian salame, French gherkins (pickles) and salted butter
Le Dinde Fumee
French baguette, smoked turkey, swiss cheese and salted butter
L'avocat
For avocado lovers!!! French baguette, avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomato and salted butter,
Le Thon Mayo
French baguette, tuna, mayo, mustard and lettuce.
Le Dagobert
French baguette, boiled egg, smoked ham or smoked turkey, swiss cheese, tomatoes, mayo and green salad.
Soup and Salads
Soup of the day
Carrot Ginger (vegan)
La Salade de Nice
Romaine hearts, tuna, avocado, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes and served with French vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter
L'italienne
Romaine hearts, prosciutto, buratta cheese, cherry tomatoes and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter
La Vegetarienne
Romaine hearts, Goat cheese, pears, sliced almonds, avocado, cherry tomatoes and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter
La Parisienne
Romaine hearts, smoked ham, swiss cheese, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg and served with French vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter
Side Salad
Romaine hearts, salt, pepper, and MP French Dressing
Dessert
Almond Pear Tart
Vanilla tart shell filled with almond cream and pear pieces topped with sliced almond
Slice of Tiramisu
Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse.
Tiramisu - 6 serving
Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse. (Serve 6)
Tiramisu - 8 serving
Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse. (Serve 8)
Slice of Opera
Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream.
Opera - 6 serving
Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream. (Serve 6)
Opera - 8 serving
Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream. (Serve 8)
Slice of Red Fruit Cake
Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze.
Red Fruit Cake - 6 serving
Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serve 6)
Red Fruit Cake - 8 serving
Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serve 8)
Slice of Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake
Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake 4-5 serving
Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze (Serve 4-5)
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake - 8 serving
Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze (Serve 8)
Slice of Vanilla Cheesecake
Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.
Vanilla Cheesecake - 4-5 serving
Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.(Serve 4-5)
Vanilla Cheesecake - 8 serving
Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.(Serve 8)
Lemon Tart
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Blueberry Almond Tart
Yellow Halloween Monster Cake
Vanilla cake with dulce de leche
White Chocolate Halloween Skull
White chocolate with Nutella filling
Macaron
Salted caramel macaron
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Salted caramel
Pistachio macaron
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Pistachio
Chocolate macaron
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Chocolate
Lemon macaron
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Lemon
Vanilla macaron
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Vanilla
Passion Fruit macaron
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Passion fruit
6 pcs macaron and a box
Pick any 6 flavors
12 pcs macaron and a box
Pick any 12 flavors
Brunch
Basket
French Bakery Basket
4 plain croissant, 4 choc croissant 2 almond croissan
Parisienne Basket
2 Le Parisien, 2 L'avocat, 2 Le saucisson
Macaron Basket
Create your own assortment (36 macarons)
Build your own basket - small
Create your own assortment
Build your own basket - large
Create your own assortment
Retail
Chocolate & Pistachio Spread
Chocolate & Orange Spread
Salted Butter Caramel
Pear Jam w/Apricots & Honey
Pistachio Curd
Black Fig Jam
Rose Petal Confit
Lavender Flower Confit
EVOO Prestige Tin
Truffle Flavored Honey
Truffle Flavored Salt
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Rose Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Mint Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Orange Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Anise Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Lemon Flavor
Monin Syrup (750mL)
Choice of lavender, rose, chai, caramel, or vanilla. Specify in special instructions.
Lavender Honey
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Violet Flavor
Bonne Maman 1oz Strawberry Preserves
Bonne Maman 13oz Blackberry Preserves
Bonne Maman 13oz Strawberry Preserves
Bonne Maman 13oz Apricot Preserves
Bonne Maman 13oz Fig Preserves
Love Jam
Camargue Fleur du Sel (Salt)
Horseradish Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Green Peppercorn Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Basil Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Honey & Balsamic Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Green Peppercorn Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)
8.8oz
Cognac Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)
8.8oz
Lion's Mustard (Dijon) (Pommery)
8.8oz
Lemon Curd (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Sweet Orange Jam w/ Orange Blossoms (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Champagne & Strawberry Jam (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Blackcurrant Jam (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Black Cherry Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Very Strawberry Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Wild Blueberry Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Raspberry Seedless Jam (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Vine Peach Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Blackcurrant, Pomegranate, & Hibiscus Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Sables - Butter (La Sablesienne)
3.5oz
Sables - Chocolate
3.5oz
Sables - Salted Butter Caramel (La Sablesienne)
3.5oz
Sables - Raspberry (La Sablesienne)
3.5oz
Sables - Chia & Lemon (La Sablesienne)
3.9oz
Sables - Vanilla (La Sablesienne)
3.9oz
Sables - Chocolate & Banana (La Sablesienne)
3.9oz
Goulibeur Shortbread in Wood Box
7oz
Goulibeur Shortbread with Walnuts
9.8oz
Croutons with Strawberry Preserves
Meringues (10pc)
Blackcurrant Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Rosemary Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Orange Blossom Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Provence Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Fig & Walnut Confit (L'epicurien)
Black Cherry Confit (L'epicurien)
Williams Pear & White Wine Confit (L'epicurien)
Apple Cider & Calvados Confit (L'epicurien)
Lemon Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Red Wine Vinegar from Bordeaux (Domaine des Vinegar)
Campagne Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)
White Wine Vinegar Reims (Domaine des Vinegar)
White Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)
Red Wine Vinegar
Fleur de Sel (Salt) (Esprit)
Grey Sea Salt (Esprit)
Sea Salt with Black Pepper (Arnaud)
Sea Salt with Herbs (Arnaud)
Natural Sea Salt (Arnaud)
Sea Salt with Thyme
Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Tarragon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Whole Grain (Seed) Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Garlic & Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Provencal Herbs Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Lavender Infused Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Lemon Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Pitted Mixed Provencal Olives (Arnaud)
Pitted Green Olives (Arnaud)
Green Olives (Arnaud)
Pitted Melange Provencal Olives (Arnaud)
Coquillos (Nicoise) Olives (Arnaud)
Green Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)
Black Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)
Helix Escargot Large (Saveurs)
Cookies & Chocolate
Financiers - 4pc
Cookie Assortment Bag
Sables - 6pc
Valrhona 70% Dark Chocolate
Sables - Salted Butter Caramel (La Sablesienne)
3.5oz
Sables - Chocolate
3.5oz
Sables - Butter (La Sablesienne)
3.5oz
Sables - Raspberry (La Sablesienne)
3.5oz
Sables - Chia & Lemon (La Sablesienne)
3.9oz
Sables - Vanilla (La Sablesienne)
3.9oz
Sables - Chocolate & Banana (La Sablesienne)
3.9oz
Mixed Financier Bag
Dressings (16oz House-Made)
Jams & Preserves
Vine Peach Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Wild Blueberry Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Black Cherry Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Blackcurrant, Pomegranate, & Hibiscus Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Very Strawberry Preserves (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Raspberry Seedless Jam (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Champagne & Strawberry Jam (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Blackcurrant Jam (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Sweet Orange Jam w/ Orange Blossoms (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Orange Blossom Jam
Black Fig Jam
Pear Jam w/Apricots & Honey
Apricot & Lavender Jam
Orange Blossom Jam
Love Jam
Strawberry, passion fruit, and rose
Spreads, Honeys, Confits, & Curds
Chocolate & Orange Spread
Chocolate & Pistachio Spread
Lavender Flower Confit
Rose Petal Confit
Salted Butter Caramel
Lemon Curd (L'epicurien)
11.3oz
Pistachio Curd
Lavender Honey
Truffle Flavored Honey
Rosemary Honey
Rosemary Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Provence Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Orange Blossom Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Lavendar Honey
Black Cherry Confit (L'epicurien)
Williams Pear & White Wine Confit (L'epicurien)
Fig & Walnut Confit (L'epicurien)
Lemon Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)
Salts, Oils, Vinegars, and Mustards
Camargue Fleur du Sel (Salt)
Truffle Flavored Salt
EVOO Prestige Tin
Cognac Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)
8.8oz
Lion's Mustard (Dijon) (Pommery)
8.8oz
Basil Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Horseradish Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Honey & Balsamic Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Green Peppercorn Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
7oz
Green Peppercorn Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)
8.8oz
Blackcurrant Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Tarragon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Whole Grain (Seed) Mustard (Edmond Fallot)
Garlic & Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Provencal Herbs Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Lavender Infused Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Lemon Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)
Red Wine Vinegar from Bordeaux (Domaine des Vinegar)
Red Wine Vinegar
White Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)
White Wine Vinegar Reims (Domaine des Vinegar)
Campagne Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)
Fleur de Sel (Salt) (Esprit)
Grey Sea Salt (Esprit)
Natural Sea Salt (Arnaud)
Sea Salt with Herbs (Arnaud)
Sea Salt with Thyme
Sea Salt with Black Pepper (Arnaud)
Mints
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Violet Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Lemon Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Anise Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Orange Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Mint Flavor
Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Rose Flavor
Olives, Tapenades & Escargots
Pitted Mixed Provencal Olives (Arnaud)
Black Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)
Coquillos (Nicoise) Olives (Arnaud)
Green Olives (Arnaud)
Green Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)
Pitted Melange Provencal Olives (Arnaud)
Pitted Green Olives (Arnaud)
Helix Escargot Large (Saveurs)
Espresso Bar
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Other Beverages
Cookies & Chocolate
16oz House-Made Bottles of Dressing
Espresso Bar
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
