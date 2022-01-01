  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Armitage - 901 W. Armitage
A map showing the location of Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Armitage 901 W. ArmitageView gallery

Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Armitage 901 W. Armitage

review star

No reviews yet

901 W. Armitage

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pastries

Baguette

$4.95

Delicious, crispy French bread.

Croissant

$3.60

Flakey, buttery plain croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Delicious croissant filled with almond cream and topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.95

Chocolate croissant Filled with almond cream and topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Nutella Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate croissant filled with Nutella - perfect for chocolate lovers.

Danish

$4.50

Classic pastry with French Brie cheese filling.

Raisin Swirl - Escargot

$4.50

A pastry shaped in a classic escargot or spiral, with a vanilla custard cream filling.

Pastry Boxes

Almond Lovers Box

$20.50

2 almond croissants & 2 chocolate almond croissants

Bakery Box

$26.00

2 butter croissants, 2 chocolate croissants & 2 almond croissants

Croissants Assortment Box

$27.50

One of each variety: butter croissant, chocolate croissant, almond croissant, chocolate almond croissant, cheese danish, and raisin swirl.

Build your own box

$1.00

Create your own assortment

French Breakfast Kit

$25.00

Perfect to make breakfast at home! Contents include two unbaked frozen croissants, two unbaked frozen chocolate croissants, 1 unbaked frozen baguette, Nutella, butter, Bonne Maman strawberry preserves, and coffee grounds for two. Baking instructions included.

Quiches

Quiche Lorraine Slice

$9.75

Traditional quiche Lorraine: eggs, cream, parmesan cheese, and pancetta.

Tomato & Goat Cheese Quiche Slice

$9.75

Eggs, cream, tomatoes, goat cheese, and honey. (V)

Broccoli & Feta Quiche Slice

$9.75

Eggs, cream, broccoli, feta, olive oil, and Italian seasoning. (V)

Quiche Box

$54.00

Assortment of quiche (2 slices Lorraine, 2 slices tomato and goat cheese, 2 slices broccoli and feta)

Veggie Quiche Box

$54.00

Vegetarian assortment of quiche (3 slices tomato and goat cheese, 3 slices broccoli and feta)

Whole Quiche Lorraine

$48.00

Whole Tomato & Goat Cheese Quiche

$48.00

Whole Broccoli & Feta Quiche

$48.00

Avocado Tartines

Tartine MP w/side salad

$15.00

Toasted French baguette, avocado, hard boiled egg, cornichon and olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing.

Tartine à l'italienne w/side salad

$15.00

Toasted French baguette, avocado, prosciutto, tomato, burrata and olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing

Tartine à l'avocat w/side salad

$13.00

Toasted french baguette, avocado, chia seeds. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing (add sunny side-up egg $2)

Tartine méditerranéenne w/side salad

$15.00

Toasted french baguette, avocado, tomato, feta cheese, chia seeds, olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing

Sandwiches

Croissant Sandwich

$14.00

Croissant, egg, avocado, smoked ham or Smoked Turkey, swiss cheese and cornichon (French pickles).

Ham/Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$10.00

Croissant, smoked ham or smoked turkey and swiss cheese. Add prosciutto $2

Croque-Monsieur

$11.00

French grilled cheese. Two slice of white bread filled with smoked ham, béchamel sauce swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Le Parisien

$11.75

French baguette, smoked ham, swiss cheese and salted butter. Add Italian salame $2

Le Saucisson

$12.00

French baguette, Italian salame, French gherkins (pickles) and salted butter

Le Dinde Fumee

$11.75

French baguette, smoked turkey, swiss cheese and salted butter

L'avocat

$13.00

For avocado lovers!!! French baguette, avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomato and salted butter,

Le Thon Mayo

$13.00

French baguette, tuna, mayo, mustard and lettuce.

Le Dagobert

$13.50

French baguette, boiled egg, smoked ham or smoked turkey, swiss cheese, tomatoes, mayo and green salad.

Soup and Salads

Soup of the day

$8.75

Carrot Ginger (vegan)

La Salade de Nice

$18.00

Romaine hearts, tuna, avocado, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes and served with French vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

L'italienne

$16.00

Romaine hearts, prosciutto, buratta cheese, cherry tomatoes and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

La Vegetarienne

$16.00

Romaine hearts, Goat cheese, pears, sliced almonds, avocado, cherry tomatoes and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

La Parisienne

$15.00

Romaine hearts, smoked ham, swiss cheese, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg and served with French vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine hearts, salt, pepper, and MP French Dressing

Dessert

Almond Pear Tart

$6.95

Vanilla tart shell filled with almond cream and pear pieces topped with sliced almond

Slice of Tiramisu

$6.95

Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse.

Tiramisu - 6 serving

$41.00

Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse. (Serve 6)

Tiramisu - 8 serving

$55.00

Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse. (Serve 8)

Slice of Opera

$6.95

Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream.

Opera - 6 serving

$41.00

Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream. (Serve 6)

Opera - 8 serving

$55.00

Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream. (Serve 8)

Slice of Red Fruit Cake

$6.95

Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze.

Red Fruit Cake - 6 serving

$41.00

Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serve 6)

Red Fruit Cake - 8 serving

$55.00

Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serve 8)

Slice of Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake 4-5 serving

$28.00

Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze (Serve 4-5)

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake - 8 serving

$55.00

Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze (Serve 8)

Slice of Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.95

Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.

Vanilla Cheesecake - 4-5 serving

$28.00

Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.(Serve 4-5)

Vanilla Cheesecake - 8 serving

$55.00

Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.(Serve 8)

Lemon Tart

$8.95

Apple Pie

$6.95

Pumpkin Pie

$6.95

Blueberry Almond Tart

$8.95

Yellow Halloween Monster Cake

$28.00

Vanilla cake with dulce de leche

White Chocolate Halloween Skull

$28.00

White chocolate with Nutella filling

Macaron

Salted caramel macaron

$2.85

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Salted caramel

Pistachio macaron

$2.85

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Pistachio

Chocolate macaron

$2.85

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Chocolate

Lemon macaron

$2.85

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Lemon

Vanilla macaron

$2.85

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Vanilla

Passion Fruit macaron

$2.85

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Passion fruit

6 pcs macaron and a box

$18.00

Pick any 6 flavors

12 pcs macaron and a box

$35.00

Pick any 12 flavors

Halloween Macaron - Individual

$4.50

Macaron with intricate Halloween fondant decoration

Halloween Macarons - 4pc Box

$19.00

4pc macaron box of macarons with intricate fondant Halloween decoration. Perfect kiddie gift!

Brunch

Build your own brunch - Quiche

$25.00

Serve with side salad and 12oz Organic French Roast Coffee

Build your own brunch - Sandwich

$25.00

Serve with side salad and 12oz Organic French Roast Coffee

Basket

French Bakery Basket

$45.00

4 plain croissant, 4 choc croissant 2 almond croissan

Parisienne Basket

$79.00

2 Le Parisien, 2 L'avocat, 2 Le saucisson

Macaron Basket

$108.00

Create your own assortment (36 macarons)

Build your own basket - small

$5.00

Create your own assortment

Build your own basket - large

$8.00

Create your own assortment

Retail

Chocolate & Pistachio Spread

$13.40

Chocolate & Orange Spread

$13.40

Salted Butter Caramel

$13.40

Pear Jam w/Apricots & Honey

$13.40

Pistachio Curd

$13.40

Black Fig Jam

$13.40

Rose Petal Confit

$9.00

Lavender Flower Confit

$9.00

EVOO Prestige Tin

$35.80

Truffle Flavored Honey

$33.00

Truffle Flavored Salt

$25.00

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Rose Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Mint Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Orange Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Anise Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Lemon Flavor

$5.90

Monin Syrup (750mL)

$25.00

Choice of lavender, rose, chai, caramel, or vanilla. Specify in special instructions.

Lavender Honey

$17.60

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Violet Flavor

$5.90

Bonne Maman 1oz Strawberry Preserves

$2.00

Bonne Maman 13oz Blackberry Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Strawberry Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Apricot Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Fig Preserves

$9.85

Love Jam

$11.00

Camargue Fleur du Sel (Salt)

$15.40

Horseradish Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

7oz

Green Peppercorn Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

7oz

Basil Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

7oz

Honey & Balsamic Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

7oz

Green Peppercorn Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)

$19.90

8.8oz

Cognac Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)

$23.30

8.8oz

Lion's Mustard (Dijon) (Pommery)

$19.90

8.8oz

Lemon Curd (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Sweet Orange Jam w/ Orange Blossoms (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Champagne & Strawberry Jam (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Blackcurrant Jam (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Black Cherry Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Very Strawberry Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Wild Blueberry Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Raspberry Seedless Jam (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Vine Peach Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Blackcurrant, Pomegranate, & Hibiscus Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Sables - Butter (La Sablesienne)

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Chocolate

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Salted Butter Caramel (La Sablesienne)

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Raspberry (La Sablesienne)

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Chia & Lemon (La Sablesienne)

$9.00

3.9oz

Sables - Vanilla (La Sablesienne)

$9.00

3.9oz

Sables - Chocolate & Banana (La Sablesienne)

$9.00

3.9oz

Goulibeur Shortbread in Wood Box

$15.40

7oz

Goulibeur Shortbread with Walnuts

$19.90

9.8oz

Croutons with Strawberry Preserves

$5.00

Meringues (10pc)

$5.50

Blackcurrant Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

Rosemary Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Orange Blossom Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Provence Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Fig & Walnut Confit (L'epicurien)

$9.00

Black Cherry Confit (L'epicurien)

$9.00

Williams Pear & White Wine Confit (L'epicurien)

$9.00

Apple Cider & Calvados Confit (L'epicurien)

$9.00

Lemon Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Red Wine Vinegar from Bordeaux (Domaine des Vinegar)

$12.40

Campagne Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)

$12.40

White Wine Vinegar Reims (Domaine des Vinegar)

$12.40

White Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)

$9.00

Red Wine Vinegar

$9.00

Fleur de Sel (Salt) (Esprit)

$17.60

Grey Sea Salt (Esprit)

$12.40

Sea Salt with Black Pepper (Arnaud)

$11.00

Sea Salt with Herbs (Arnaud)

$11.00

Natural Sea Salt (Arnaud)

$11.00

Sea Salt with Thyme

$11.00

Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

Tarragon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

Whole Grain (Seed) Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

Garlic & Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$22.00

Provencal Herbs Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$22.00

Lavender Infused Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$13.40

Lemon Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$13.40

Pitted Mixed Provencal Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Pitted Green Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Green Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Pitted Melange Provencal Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Coquillos (Nicoise) Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Green Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)

$17.00

Black Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)

$17.00

Helix Escargot Large (Saveurs)

$13.40

Cookies & Chocolate

Financiers - 4pc

$13.50

Cookie Assortment Bag

$12.00

Sables - 6pc

$12.00

Valrhona 70% Dark Chocolate

$5.00

Sables - Salted Butter Caramel (La Sablesienne)

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Chocolate

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Butter (La Sablesienne)

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Raspberry (La Sablesienne)

$11.00

3.5oz

Sables - Chia & Lemon (La Sablesienne)

$9.00

3.9oz

Sables - Vanilla (La Sablesienne)

$9.00

3.9oz

Sables - Chocolate & Banana (La Sablesienne)

$9.00

3.9oz

Mixed Financier Bag

$15.00

Dressings (16oz House-Made)

French Dressing

$15.00

Balsamic Dressing

$15.00

Citrus Dressing

$15.00

Dressing Value Pack (4 bottles)

$50.00

Jams & Preserves

Vine Peach Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Wild Blueberry Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Black Cherry Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Blackcurrant, Pomegranate, & Hibiscus Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Very Strawberry Preserves (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Bonne Maman 1oz Strawberry Preserves

$2.00

Bonne Maman 13oz Fig Preserves

$9.85

Bonne Maman 13oz Blackberry Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Apricot Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Strawberry Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Strawberry Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Apricot Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 13oz Blackberry Preserves

$8.75

Bonne Maman 1oz Strawberry Preserves

$2.00

Bonne Maman 13oz Fig Preserves

$9.85

Raspberry Seedless Jam (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Champagne & Strawberry Jam (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Blackcurrant Jam (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Sweet Orange Jam w/ Orange Blossoms (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Orange Blossom Jam

$13.40

Black Fig Jam

$13.40

Pear Jam w/Apricots & Honey

$13.40

Apricot & Lavender Jam

$13.40

Orange Blossom Jam

$17.60

Love Jam

$11.00

Strawberry, passion fruit, and rose

Spreads, Honeys, Confits, & Curds

Chocolate & Orange Spread

$13.40

Chocolate & Pistachio Spread

$13.40

Lavender Flower Confit

$9.00

Rose Petal Confit

$9.00

Salted Butter Caramel

$13.40

Lemon Curd (L'epicurien)

$13.40

11.3oz

Pistachio Curd

$13.40

Lavender Honey

$17.60

Truffle Flavored Honey

$33.00

Rosemary Honey

$17.60

Rosemary Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Provence Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Orange Blossom Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Lavendar Honey

$17.60

Black Cherry Confit (L'epicurien)

$9.00

Williams Pear & White Wine Confit (L'epicurien)

$9.00

Fig & Walnut Confit (L'epicurien)

$9.00

Lemon Flowers Honey (L'Abeille Occitane)

$17.60

Salts, Oils, Vinegars, and Mustards

Camargue Fleur du Sel (Salt)

$15.40

Truffle Flavored Salt

$25.00

EVOO Prestige Tin

$35.80

Cognac Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)

$23.30

8.8oz

Lion's Mustard (Dijon) (Pommery)

$19.90

8.8oz

Basil Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

7oz

Horseradish Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

7oz

Honey & Balsamic Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

7oz

Green Peppercorn Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

7oz

Green Peppercorn Mustard Stone Jar (Pommery)

$19.90

8.8oz

Blackcurrant Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$5.90

Dijon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

Tarragon Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

Whole Grain (Seed) Mustard (Edmond Fallot)

$6.50

Garlic & Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$22.00

Provencal Herbs Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$22.00

Lavender Infused Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$13.40

Lemon Thyme Olive Oil (A L'Olivier)

$13.40

Red Wine Vinegar from Bordeaux (Domaine des Vinegar)

$12.40

Red Wine Vinegar

$9.00

White Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)

$9.00

White Wine Vinegar Reims (Domaine des Vinegar)

$12.40

Campagne Wine Vinegar (Domaine des Vinegar)

$12.40

Fleur de Sel (Salt) (Esprit)

$17.60

Grey Sea Salt (Esprit)

$12.40

Natural Sea Salt (Arnaud)

$11.00

Sea Salt with Herbs (Arnaud)

$11.00

Sea Salt with Thyme

$11.00

Sea Salt with Black Pepper (Arnaud)

$11.00

Mints

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Violet Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Lemon Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Anise Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Orange Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Mint Flavor

$5.90

Les Anis de Flavigny French Mints - Rose Flavor

$5.90

Olives, Tapenades & Escargots

Pitted Mixed Provencal Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Black Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)

$17.00

Coquillos (Nicoise) Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Green Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Green Tapenade Olives Spread (Arnaud)

$17.00

Pitted Melange Provencal Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Pitted Green Olives (Arnaud)

$11.00

Helix Escargot Large (Saveurs)

$13.40

Espresso Bar

Organic French Roast Coffee

$3.00+

Single Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$3.25

Cortado

$3.75

Americano

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Cappucino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Lavendar Rose Latte

$5.50+

Latte Macchiato

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Mocha

$4.95+

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Lavendar London Fog

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chocolate Chai Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Chocolate Milk

$4.25+

Organic Hot Tea

$3.95

Organic Tea Box

$22.00

Iced Drinks

Organic Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Chocolate Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Vanilla Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Iced Americano

$3.25

Iced Lavendar Rose Latte

$5.75

Other Beverages

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lavendar Rose Orange Juice

$5.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Perrier

$3.75

Bottle of Water

$2.50

Patrick Font - Apple

$7.50

Patrick Font - Pineapple

$7.50

Patrick Font - Tomato

$7.50

Patrick Font - Apricot

$7.50

Patrick Font - Peach

$7.50

Patrick Font - Raspberry

$7.50

Tap Water

Pastries

Baguette

$5.45

Delicious, crispy French bread.

Croissant

$3.96

Flakey, buttery plain croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.40

Chocolate Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.23

Delicious croissant filled with almond cream and topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.45

Chocolate croissant Filled with almond cream and topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Nutella Chocolate Croissant

$5.78

Chocolate croissant filled with Nutella - perfect for chocolate lovers.

Danish

$4.95

Classic pastry with French Brie cheese filling.

Raisin Swirl - Escargot

$4.95

A pastry shaped in a classic escargot or spiral, with a vanilla custard cream filling.

Pastry Boxes

Almond Lovers Box

$22.55

2 almond croissants & 2 chocolate almond croissants

Bakery Box

$28.60

2 butter croissants, 2 chocolate croissants & 2 almond croissants

Croissants Assortment Box

$30.25

One of each variety: butter croissant, chocolate croissant, almond croissant, chocolate almond croissant, cheese danish, and raisin swirl.

Build your own box

$1.10

Create your own assortment

Quiches

Quiche Lorraine Slice

$10.73

Traditional quiche Lorraine: eggs, cream, parmesan cheese, and pancetta.

Tomato & Goat Cheese Quiche Slice

$10.73

Eggs, cream, tomatoes, goat cheese, and honey. (V)

Broccoli & Feta Quiche Slice

$10.73

Eggs, cream, broccoli, feta, olive oil, and Italian seasoning. (V)

Quiche Box

$59.40

Assortment of quiche (2 slices Lorraine, 2 slices tomato and goat cheese, 2 slices broccoli and feta)

Veggie Quiche Box

$59.40

Vegetarian assortment of quiche (3 slices tomato and goat cheese, 3 slices broccoli and feta)

Whole Quiche Lorraine

$48.00

Whole Broccoli & Feta Quiche

$48.00

Whole Tomato & Goat Cheese Quiche

$48.00

Avocado Tartines

Tartine MP w/side salad

$16.50

Toasted French baguette, avocado, hard boiled egg, cornichon and olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing.

Tartine à l'italienne w/side salad

$16.50

Toasted French baguette, avocado, prosciutto, tomato, burrata and olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing

Tartine à l'avocat w/side salad

$14.30

Toasted french baguette, avocado, chia seeds. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing (add sunny side-up egg $2)

Tartine méditerranéenne w/side salad

$16.50

Toasted french baguette, avocado, tomato, feta cheese, chia seeds, olive oil. Serve with side salad and MP French dressing

Sandwiches

Croissant Sandwich

$15.40

Croissant, egg, avocado, smoked ham or Smoked Turkey, swiss cheese and cornichon (French pickles).

Ham/Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$11.00

Croissant, smoked ham or smoked turkey and swiss cheese. Add prosciutto $2

Croque-Monsieur

$12.10

French grilled cheese. Two slice of white bread filled with smoked ham, béchamel sauce swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Le Parisien

$12.93

French baguette, smoked ham, swiss cheese and salted butter. Add Italian salame $2

Le Saucisson

$13.20

French baguette, Italian salame, French gherkins (pickles) and salted butter

Le Dinde Fumee

$12.93

French baguette, smoked turkey, swiss cheese and salted butter

L'avocat

$14.30

For avocado lovers!!! French baguette, avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomato and salted butter,

Le Thon Mayo

$14.30

French baguette, tuna, mayo, mustard and lettuce.

Le Dagobert

$14.85

French baguette, boiled egg, smoked ham or smoked turkey, swiss cheese, tomatoes, mayo and green salad.

Soup and Salads

Soup of the day

$9.63

Carrot Ginger (vegan)

La Salade de Nice

$19.80

Romaine hearts, tuna, avocado, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes and served with French vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

L'italienne

$17.60

Romaine hearts, prosciutto, buratta cheese, cherry tomatoes and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

La Vegetarienne

$17.60

Romaine hearts, Goat cheese, pears, sliced almonds, avocado, cherry tomatoes and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

La Parisienne

$16.50

Romaine hearts, smoked ham, swiss cheese, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg and served with French vinaigrette dressing, croutons and butter

Side Salad

$5.50

Romaine hearts, salt, pepper, and MP French Dressing

Dessert

Almond Pear Tart

$7.65

Vanilla tart shell filled with almond cream and pear pieces topped with sliced almond

Slice of Tiramisu

$7.65

Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse.

Tiramisu - 6 serving

$45.10

Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse. (Serve 6)

Tiramisu - 8 serving

$60.50

Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse. (Serve 8)

Slice of Opera

$7.65

Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream.

Opera - 6 serving

$45.10

Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream. (Serve 6)

Opera - 8 serving

$60.50

Layers of thin almond sponge soaked with espresso. Filled with ganache and coffee butter cream. (Serve 8)

Slice of Red Fruit Cake

$7.65

Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze.

Red Fruit Cake - 6 serving

$45.10

Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serve 6)

Red Fruit Cake - 8 serving

$60.50

Vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and a crunchy hazelnut praline. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serve 8)

Slice of Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.65

Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake 4-5 serving

$30.80

Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze (Serve 4-5)

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake - 8 serving

$60.50

Flourless chocolate cake with a layer of rich chocolate mousse, topped with chocoolate glaze (Serve 8)

Slice of Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.65

Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.

Vanilla Cheesecake - 4-5 serving

$30.80

Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.(Serve 4-5)

Vanilla Cheesecake - 8 serving

$60.50

Vanilla bean creamy cheesecake with a classic graham cracker crust.(Serve 8)

Lemon Tart

$7.65

Apple Pie

$7.65

Pumpkin Pie

$7.65

Blueberry Almond Tart

$9.85

Macaron

Salted caramel macaron

$3.13

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Salted caramel

Pistachio macaron

$3.13

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Pistachio

Chocolate macaron

$3.13

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Chocolate

Lemon macaron

$3.13

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Lemon

Vanilla macaron

$3.13

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Vanilla

Passion Fruit macaron

$3.13

Delicate French sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior - Passion fruit

6 pcs macaron and a box

$19.80

Pick any 6 flavors

12 pcs macaron and a box

$38.50

Pick any 12 flavors

Brunch

Build your own brunch - Quiche

$27.50

Serve with side salad and 12oz Organic French Roast Coffee

Build your own brunch - Sandwich

$27.50

Serve with side salad and 12oz Organic French Roast Coffee

Basket

French Bakery Basket

$49.50

4 plain croissant, 4 choc croissant 2 almond croissan

Parisienne Basket

$86.90

2 Le Parisien, 2 L'avocat, 2 Le saucisson

Macaron Basket

$118.80

Create your own assortment (36 macarons)

Build your own basket - small

$5.50

Create your own assortment

Build your own basket - large

$8.80

Create your own assortment

Cookies & Chocolate

Financiers - 4pc

$13.50

Sables - 6pc

$12.00

Cookie Assortment Bag

$12.00

Valrhona 70% Dark Chocolate

$6.00

16oz House-Made Bottles of Dressing

French Dressing

$15.00

Balsamic Dressing

$15.00

Citrus Dressing

$15.00

Dressing Value Pack (4 bottles)

$50.00

Espresso Bar

Organic French Roast Coffee

$3.00+

Single Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$3.58

Cortado

$4.13

Americano

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Cappucino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Lavendar Rose Latte

$5.50+

Latte Macchiato

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Mocha

$4.95+

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.65

Hot Drinks

Lavendar London Fog

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chocolate Chai Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Chocolate Milk

$4.25+

Organic Hot Tea

$4.35

Organic Tea Box

$24.20

Iced Drinks

Organic Iced Coffee

$4.40

Iced Latte

$5.23

Iced Mocha

$5.78

Iced Chai Latte

$5.23

Iced Chocolate Chai Latte

$6.05

Iced Vanilla Chocolate Milk

$6.05

Iced Americano

$3.58

Iced Lavendar Rose Latte

$6.32

Other Beverages

Glass of Milk

$3.30

Orange Juice

$5.50

Lavendar Rose Orange Juice

$6.05

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Perrier

$4.13

Bottle of Water

$2.75

Tap Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 W. Armitage, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Armitage Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1000 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
French Quiche
orange starNo Reviews
2210 North Halsted St Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
orange star4.6 • 7,596
938 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Rise Shine Restaurant - 756 West Webster Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
756 West Webster Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Buzzed Bakery & Cafe
orange star5.0 • 3
705 W Belden Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston