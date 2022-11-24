Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maison Pickle

2,837 Reviews

$$

2315 Broadway

New York, NY 10024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Thanksgiving

Maison Pickle Thanksgiving Feast for 2 (Pre-Order for Pickup or Delivery on 11/24/22)

$170.00

Our Thanksgiving Feast, well- packaged and perfectly portioned for 2, ToGo! ❖ For pickup orders, please select one of the available times. ❖ For delivery orders, select your preferred delivery window, and our office team will reach out to coordinate. Please note that a delivery fee will apply. Each box includes everything from our Dine-In Thanksgiving Menu, enough for 2 people: - Pull Apart Bread & Butter - D’Olived Eggs - Butternut Squash Soup - Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, & Rustic gravy - Brussels sprouts and Pearl Onion - Cranberry Compote - Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Cream **All food items will be cooked thoroughly; For best enjoyment, please ensure all hot food items are reheated using the included instructions**

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Sprite Bottle

$5.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$5.00Out of stock

Organic Cranberry Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet tea

$5.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Q Grapefruit Soda Bottle

$5.00

Q Ginger Beer Bottle

$5.00

Q Tonic Bottle

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Jacob's Pickles™ Biscuit Beer™ ToGo

Jacob's Pickles™ Biscuit Beer™ 16oz Can

$8.00

Jacob's Pickles™ Biscuit Beer™ 16oz Can *4 PACK*

$24.00

Pull Apart Breads and Pickles

Pull Apart Bread and Herb Butter

$14.00

Pull Apart Honey and Butter Bread

$14.00

Pull Apart Cinna'nut Bun

$14.00

Pull Apart Garlic and Parmesan Bread

$14.00

Pull Apart Feta and Olive Bread

$14.00

Pull Apart Bacon And Cheese With Caramelized Onions

$14.00

Pickled Crudites

$13.00

Kosher Dill And Hot Sour Pickles

$8.00

Dill Pickles Only

$8.00

Hot Sour Pickles Only

$8.00

Starters

D'Olived Eggs

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail By The Dozen

$27.00

French Onion Soup Au Gratin

$12.00

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Bacon Steak

$16.00

Foie Gras and Chicken Liver Mousse

$18.00

Red Onion Marmalade, Toast Points

Brunch Entrees

Fried Chicken N Toast

$21.00

Hot Honey Chicken and Toast

$21.00

Berries N Cream

$19.00

Maple Butter N Syrup

$18.00

Lumber Jack Stack

$21.00

Steak And Eggs

$29.00

Steak Tartare Entree

$28.00

Brunch Sides

Maison Fries

$12.00

Maison Fries with Gruyere Fondue

$14.00

Maison Fries with Gruyere Fondue and Bacon

$15.00

Fresh Fruit

$9.00

Bacon

$10.00

Ham

$10.00

Sausage

$10.00

Side Eggs

$5.00

Side Texas Toast

$6.00

Side French Toast

$8.00

French Dips and Counter Classics

Classic Dip

$23.00

Deluxe Dip

$24.00

Reuben Dip

$24.00

Patty Melt

$18.00

Hot Honey Chicken 'n' Toast

$21.00

Fried Chicken Bacon 'n' Toast

$21.00

Salads and Mac N Cheese

Small Classique Mac

$16.00

Large Classique Mac

$24.00

Small Buffalo Mac

$18.00

Large Buffalo Mac

$26.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$21.00

Salmon Caesar

$29.00

Shrimp Caesar

$30.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet, Feta, Candied Pecans, Orange, Frisee Fresh Herbs

Tuna Nicoise

$28.00

Desserts

Oreo Ice Box Pie

$12.00

24 Layer Chocolate Cake

$15.00

24 Layer Vanilla Confetti Cake

$15.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Utensils

Please select "Include Utensils" if you would like them with your order.

Include Utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy! E-Gift Card Disclaimer: Your use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms; The name it was purchased for will have to provide State ID to redeem.

Location

2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

Directions

