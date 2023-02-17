Maisons Fine Food (New) 13031 Mack Ave

A map showing the location of Maisons Fine Food (New) 13031 Mack AveView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Good Brunch Matters

Breakfast Tacos

$20.00

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

Strawberry Crunch French Toast

$22.00

Gram Cracker Crusted French Toast

$22.00

Fat Geez

$24.00

Lavish Catfish Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Salmon Croquettes

$23.00

Tay B Style

$23.20

Maisons Breakfast Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Lobster Waffle

$28.00

Lamb chops

$35.00

Madison’s breakfast platter

$25.00

Chicken n Waffles

French Toast Waffles

$24.00

Red Velvet Waffles

$24.00

Fruity Pebble Waffle

$24.00

Classic Buttermilk Waffle

$24.00

Strawberry crunch waffle

$24.00

Vegan & Vegetarian

Salmon Avocado Toast

$15.00

Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

Hash Bowl

$15.00

Sides

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Beef Bacon

$3.50

Pork Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Pork Sausage

$3.50

Chicken Sausage

$3.50

Smoked Andouille Sausage

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.50

Buttermilk Grits

$4.00

House Potatoes

$4.00

Bread Choice

$3.00

Honey Buttermilk Biscuits

$4.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$3.00

1 Whole Wings

$3.00

1 Chicken Strips

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Maisons French Fries

$4.00

4 Mini Waffles

$10.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side of French toast

$10.00

Side of pancakes

$8.00

Lobster tail

$15.00

Catfish

$10.00

1 Lamb chop

$5.00

Salmon Pattie’s

$12.00

Side of wings

$10.00

Side of tenders

$10.00

Drinks

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Water

$3.00

Tea

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Kool Aid Lemonade

$5.00

Kool Aid Punch

$5.00

Kool Aid Grape

$5.00

Bottomless Coffee

$3.00

Lunch

Tenders & fries

$15.00

Wings & fries

$20.00

Turkey burger & fries

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13031 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

