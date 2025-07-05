Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street 324 w baltimore st
324 w baltimore st
baltimore, MD 21201
Featured Items
Chicken Kabob
Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$13.99
Chicken, Beef Kabob Skewers, Hummus, Pumpkin, Kadu, salad, rice and Tandoori Naan$17.00
Grilled Salmon
Two pieces of marinated Atlantic salmon | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$17.99
Food
Appetizers
Mezze Sampler
Afghan Salata | Hummus |Eggplant | Falafel. All Appetizers served with naan.$12.99
Aushak
Ravioli filled with scallions | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce | Topped with spiced ground beef sauce.$6.99
Bolani
Fried stuffed flat-bread | Filled with seasoned potatoes, garlic and cilantro | Served with yogurt raita. All Appetizers served with naan.$6.99
Banjan Borani (Eggplant)
Pan-fried eggplant | Seasoned and baked with fresh tomatoes and green bell peppers | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.$5.99
Kadu (Pumpkin)
Pan-fried pumpkin | Baked and seasoned with brown sugar and light honey | Served with yogurt and topped with spiced ground beef sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.$5.99
Sabzi (Spinach)
Spinach sautéed with onion, garlic and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.$5.99
Chickpea Curry
Afghan style chickpeas | Cooked in a fresh garlic and tomatoes. All Appetizers served with naan.$5.99
Potato and Green Pea Curry
Potatoes and green peas | Cooked in special afghan spices | Served with our homemade sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.$5.99
Beef Samosas
Fried pastry filled with seasoned ground beef. 6 pieces in a order Chutni sauce on side$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Potato Samosa$6.99
Hummus
Homemade hummus | Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic | Served with bread. All Appetizers served with naan.$6.99
Baba Ghanoush
Homemade baba ganoush | Roasted eggplant blended with garlic olive oil, lemon juice and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.$6.99
Falafel Side
Round deep-fried fritter | Made from ground chickpeas, beans and spices. tahini or hotsauce$5.99
Fried Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower | Topped with our special creamy chipotle sauce.$5.99
Chicken Wings (4pc)
Halal large wings served with fries. ( specify your sauce BBQ or Hot)$12.99
Potato and Green Pea Curry over Rice$8.99
Chickpea Curry Over Rice$8.99
Keema Korma
A traditional dish made of minced ground beef, fresh coriander, garlic onion and ginger.$5.99
Lentil Curry$5.99
Mix Samosa
handmade fresh samosas 3 with seasoned potatoes and 3 with ground beef. Must try! served with chutney and tamarind sauce$6.99
Beverages
Afghan Hot Tea with Cardamom
green or black tea with cardamom and saffron.$2.99
Pelligrino sparkling$3.99
Fountain Drinks$3.00
Bottle Drinks$3.50
Pomegranate Juice$3.99
Mango Lassi$4.99
Strawberry Banana Shake$4.99
Nutella Shake$5.99
Canned Soda$2.50
Bottle of Water$1.99
Yogurt Drink$4.99
Mango\ Lychee Juice$3.50
Sarasota still water$3.50
Large Sparkling Saratoga$7.99
Dessert
Entrees
Lamb Kabob
Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$14.99
Beef Kabob
Boneless chunks of Angus beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$14.99
Kofta Kabob
Two skewers of seasoned ground beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$14.99
Chowpan (Lamb Chops)
Three pieces of marinated lamb chops | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$21.99
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp cooked on skewers in the tandoor | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$16.99
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Bone-in dark meat chicken | Marinated in tandoori seasoning. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$13.99
Chicken Chili Kabob
Tender boneless thigh chunks | Marinated in lemon pepper, jalapeños, cilantro and garlic. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$13.99
Chicken Seekh Kabob
Minced ground chicken | Seasoned in fresh ginger, garlic, cilantro and jalapeños. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$13.99
Malai Chicken Kabob
Tender boneless chunks | Marinated in our sour cream butter sauce | Mixed with ginger, garlic and fresh coriander leaves. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$13.99
Chapli Kabob (beef or chicken)
wo pieces of pan-fried ground beef or ground chicken | Marinated in freshly minced herbs and spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$14.99
Chicken Wings w/ Fries n Soda
halal seasoned chicken wings ( 4 pieces jumbo) served with french fries and soda$12.99
Cauliflower & Chickpea
Vegan cauliflower cooked in fresh tomatoes sauce, garlic, coriander, turmeric and blend of garam masala. ( served with basmati rice and Kadu pumpkin)$12.99
Extra Sides
Basmati Rice
Long Grain Basmati white rice with a touch of saffron.$2.99
Kabuli Rice$3.99
Afghan Salata
Cucumber,onion,cilantro,lime,mint,tomatoes,balsamic.$3.99
House Salad
Mix Greens, Arugula, onion,tomatoes$3.99
Tandoori Naan
Naan baked in clay oven.$2.50
Chutney
fresh cilantro, yogurt, garlic and jalapeno sauce. perfect for dipping the Naan or Kabobs.$0.50
Tandoori Garlic Naan
Tandoori Naan with garlic and butter$3.50
Falafel
5 pieces of falafel served with tahini and hot sauce.$5.99
Cucumber Yogurt w/ Mint
Thick Yogurt with fresh mint and cucumber with a hint of lemon.$4.99
French Fries
Seasoned Fries$4.99
Ranch
Newyork style halal food white sauce.$0.50
Garlic cheese Naan
Tandoori Naan with Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese.$3.99
Tamarind Sauce
Homemade tamarind sauce sweet and tangy.$0.65
Gyros & Shawarma
Chicken Gyro Pita
Served with french fries and soda$12.99
Lamb Gyro Pita
Served with french fries and soda.$12.99
Chicken Gyro Platter
Served over basmati rice, accompanied by salad, pita, and a creamy yogurt-garlic based white sauce.$12.99
Lamb Gyro Platter
Served over basmati rice, accompanied by salad, pita, and a creamy yogurt-garlic based white sauce.$12.99
Chicken Shawarma
Served with French fries and soda$13.99
Beef Shawarma
Homemade flat bread topped with seasoned beef, lettuce, onion and tomatoes, topped with garlic yogurt, chipotle and light hot sauce. served with French fries and can soda.$13.99
Mixed Gyro Platter$13.99
Gyro fries
seasoned French fries topped with lamb gyro, topped with chipotle, garlic white sauce and a touch of hot sauce.$10.99
Kabob Combos
Lamb & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.$17.99
Beef & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.$17.99
Chicken & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.$18.99
Chicken & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.$18.99
Lamb & Beef Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.$19.99
Kofta & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.$17.99
Lamb & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.$18.99
Lamb Chop & Chicken Combo
combination platter. served with salad,rice and bread$21.99
Chicken Kabob & Seekh Combo
boneless chicken kabob and chicken seekh ( seasoned ground chicken) served with salad, rice, naan and chutni.$15.99
Mix Platter For 2
Served family style with lamb chops, chicken, lamb and kafta kabob. Salad, Kabuli rice with carrots and raisins and Tandoori Naan. free dessert rice pudding$35.99
Mix Platter For 4
combination of lambchops, lamb, kofta and chicken kabobs. served with kabuli rice carrots and raisens, fresh salad, tandoori naan and chutni. ( 2 appetizers spinach and potato curry for 4)$65.00
Lamb Chops And Shrimp Combo
combination of lambchops and jumbo tandoori shrimp. served with rice salad and naan. ( chutni sauce for dipping)$23.99
Lamb & Lamb Kabob Combo
2 skewers of boneless marinated cubes of lamb leg served alongside Fragrant Kabuli rice, warm tandoori naan, fresh salad and chutney.$20.99
Salmon & Chicken Kabob
combination of Atlantic salmon fillet and chicken kabob. served with rice, salad and naan.$18.99
Tandori Chicken Tikka& Beef Kabob Combo
combination platter, served with salad , rice and naan.$18.99
Beef & Kofta Kabob Combo
served with salad,rice and bread$18.99
Just Meats
Chicken Tikka & Tikka Kabob Combo
2 skewers of tandoori tikka served with salad, rice and naan.$17.99
Beef & Beef Kabob Combo
2 skewers of angus beef marinated in afghan spices. Served with salad , rice and fresh salad.$21.00
Chiken Tikka And Kofta Kabob Comho
Combination kabob of tandoori tikka and our seasoned kofta kabob$17.99
Lamb & Chicken Tikka Combo
Marinated boneless lamb cubes and tandoori tikka bone in. served with salad, kabuli rice,Chutney and tandoori Naan.$17.99
Lamb chop and salmon$23.99
Salmon & Shrimp Combo
Salmon fillet and Tandoori shrimp served with salad, kabuli rice, Tandoori Naan and Chutney.$19.99
Salmon & Lamb Kabob Combo
8 oz salmon fillet and a skewer of beef kabob cubes. served with salad, kabuli rice carrots and raisins, tandoori naan and chutney sauce.$19.99
Kids Menu
Salad
Falafel Salad
Served over mixed greens, hummus, Grilled tomatoes and onions.$10.99
Chicken Kabob Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.$13.99
Tandoori Shrimp Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.$16.99
Salmon Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.$17.99
Wraps and Burgers
Kofta Wrap
Wrapped in tandoori naan, this dish is topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and a garlic white sauce. It is served with seasoned French fries and a can of soda.$13.99
Chicken Wrap
Wrapped in tandoori naan, this dish is topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and a garlic white sauce. It is served with seasoned French fries and a can of soda.$13.99
Beef Wrap
Wrapped in tandoori naan, this dish is topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and a garlic white sauce. It is served with seasoned French fries and a can of soda.$13.99
Lamb Wrap
Wrapped in tandoori naan, this dish is topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and a garlic white sauce. It is served with seasoned French fries and a can of soda.$13.99
Falafel Wrap
Served on Tandoori Naan, this dish includes a spread of hummus, smoked eggplant, a chopped salad, red cabbage, tahini sauce, fries and soda.$12.99
Afghan Burger (beef or chicken)
All natural 100% ground beef or chicken breast | Seasoned in Afghan herbs and spices | Served with a side of French fries. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce. ( if need to add egg please specify instructions)$13.99
Vegetarian Entrees
Vegetarian Platter
Combination of house vegetable dishes. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.$12.99
Falafel Platter
3 Falafel, Hummus, Afghan salad, Kabuli rice and tandoori naan. ( Tahini and Hot sauce on the side) please request$12.99
Mediterranean Platter
served with hummus, rice ,Naan, falafel, eggplant. ( tahini for dipping sauce)$12.99
Vegetarian Aushak Platter$12.99
Saturday Specials
Caterings
Catering Package 1 $14.00
Catering Package 2 $17.00
Vegetarian Catering Package $16.00
Gyro Package $12.00
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Authentic Afghan Cuisine, serving Kabobs, Curries and Vegetarian options.
324 w baltimore st, baltimore, MD 21201