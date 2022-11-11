  • Home
  • /
  • Clarksville
  • /
  • Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville - 12165 Clarksville Pike, Suite 306
Main picView gallery

Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville 12165 Clarksville Pike, Suite 306

review star

No reviews yet

12165 Clarksville Pike ste.306

Clarksville, MD 21029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Samosas
Chicken Tikka Kabob

Appetizers

Aushak

$5.99

Babaganoush

$6.99

Chickpea Curry

$5.99

Eggplant

$5.99

Falafel

$6.99

Fried Bolani

$5.99

Green Pea & Potato Curry

$5.99

Hummus

$5.99

Hummus With Bread

$6.99

Lentils

$5.99

Mantu

$5.99

Pumpkin

$5.99

Samosas

$5.99

Side Ground Beef

$5.99

Spinach

$5.99

Entrees

Daily Special

$13.99

Beef Kabob

$16.49

Beef Wrap

$14.99

Chapli Kabob

$15.99

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Gyro Wrap

$13.99

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Kofta Kabob

$14.99

Kofta Wrap

$13.99

Lamb Chops

$22.99

Lamb Kabob

$16.49

Lamb Wrap

$14.99

Malai Kabob

$14.99

Salmon

$21.99

Seekh Kabob

$14.99

SEEKH WRAP

$13.99

Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Shawarma Platter

$13.99

Shrimp

$20.99

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$13.99Out of stock

Veggie Kabob

$14.49

Vegetable Platter

$14.49

1/2 KOFTA & 1/2 SEEKH

$14.99

Combos

BEEF/BEEF

$19.99

BEEF/CHICKEN

$19.99

BEEF/SEEKH

$18.99

BEEF/TIKKA

$19.99

CHAPLI/CHICKEN

$19.99

CHAPLI/LAMB

$19.99

CHAPLI & TIKKA

$19.99

CHICKEN/CHICKEN

$19.49

CHICKEN & TIKKA

$19.49

KOFTA/ BEEF

$19.99

KOFTA & CHICKEN

$18.99

KOFTA & KOFTA

$18.99

KOFTA & LAMB

$19.99

KOFTA & TIKKA

$18.99

LAMB & BEEF

$20.99

LAMB & CHICKEN

$19.99

LAMB/ LAMB

$20.99

LAMB CHOP & KOFTA

$28.99

LAMB CHOP & LAMB

$30.99

LAMB CHOP & SALMON

$30.99

LAMB CHOP & TIKKA

$30.99

LAMB & TIKKA

$19.99

MALAI & BEEF

$19.99

MALAI & CHICKEN

$19.99

MALAI & KOFTA

$18.99

MALAI & LAMB

$19.99

MALAI & MALAI

$19.49

MALAI & SEEKH

$18.99

MALAI & TIKKA

$19.49

SALMON & CHICKEN

$24.99

SALMON & LAMB

$25.99

SEEKH/CHICKEN

$18.99

SEEKH/LAMB

$19.99

SEEKH & TIKKA

$18.99

TIKKA/TIKKA

$19.49

Shrimp/Chicken

$27.99

Shrimp/Beef

$28.99

Shrimp/lamb

$28.99

Shrimp/ Lamp Chops

$34.99

Salmon/shrimp

$29.99

Chicken\veggie

$21.99

Beef\veggie

$21.99

Shrimp\tikka

$27.99

Lamb And Veggie Kabob

$24.99

Salmon\veggie

$25.99

Salmon/tikka

$25.99

Kofta/Seekh

$18.99

Salmon\kofta

$20.99

Just Meat

Just 1 pcs Salmon

$10.50

Just 1 Skewer Kofta

$6.50

Just Beef Kabob

$14.49

Just Beef/Chicken

$17.99

Just Chicken Kabob

$12.99

Just Chicken Malai

$12.99

Just Kofta / Lamb

$16.99

Just Kofta Kabob

$12.99

Just Kofta/Chicken

$16.99

Just Lamb Kabob

$14.49

Just Lamb/Chicken

$17.99

Just Salmon

$18.99

Just Seekh Kabob

$12.99

Just Tikka Kabob

$12.99

Just Tikka/Tikka

$17.99

Just 1 skewer seekh

$6.50

Just Chops

$21.99

Just Veggie

$12.99

4 Slices Gyro

$5.99

Just Shrimp

$19.99

Just Chapli

$12.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.99

Malai Salad

$14.99

Falafel Salad

$14.99

Gyro Salad

$14.49

Lamb Salad

$16.49

Maiwand Salad

$15.49

Salmon Salad

$21.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Tikka Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Salad

$21.99

Beef Salad

$16.49

Seekh Salad

$14.99

Kofta Salad

$14.99

Extra Sides

Brown Rice

$3.99

Chutney (Green Sauce)

$0.50

Fries

$4.99

Garlic yogurt

$0.50

Mint yogurt

$0.50

Ranch (White Sauce)

$0.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Special

$9.99

Tandoori Bread (Naan)

$2.25

Tzaki

$0.50

White Rice

$3.99

Orange Sauce

$0.50

Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Dark Green Salad Dressing

$0.50

Kids

4 Chunks of Beef Kabob with Rice

$9.99

4 Chunks Of Chicken Kabob With Rice

$9.99

Kids Kofta

$9.99

Tenders

$8.99

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.99

Beverages

Barbican

$2.99

Bottle Tea Drinks

$2.99

Bottled Soda

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.75

Drink Upcharge

$1.00

Fountain Soda

$2.79

Maaza

$3.99

Mango Shake

$5.99

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Yogurt Drink

$4.99

Thursday Specials

Thursday Do Piaza

$13.99

Appetizers

Aushak

$6.99

Babaganoush

$7.99

Chickpea Curry

$6.99

Eggplant

$6.99

Falafel

$7.99

Fried Bolani

$6.99

Green Pea & Potato Curry

$6.99

Hummus

$6.99

Hummus With Bread

$7.99

Lentils

$6.99

Mantu

$6.99

Pumpkin

$6.99

Samosas

$6.99

Side Ground Beef

$6.99

Spinach

$6.99

Entrees

Daily Special

$14.99

Beef Kabob

$17.49

Beef Wrap

$15.99

Chapli Kabob

$16.99

Chicken Kabob

$15.99

Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Falafel Platter

$14.99

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

Gyro Wrap

$14.99

Gyro Platter

$14.99

Kofta Kabob

$15.99

Kofta Wrap

$14.99

Lamb Chops

$23.99

Lamb Kabob

$17.49

Lamb Wrap

$15.99

Malai Kabob

$15.99

Salmon

$22.99

Seekh Kabob

$15.99

SEEKH WRAP

$14.99

Shawarma Wrap

$14.99

Shawarma Platter

$14.99

Shrimp

$21.99

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$14.99Out of stock

Veggie Kabob

$15.49

Vegetable Platter

$15.49

1/2 KOFTA & 1/2 SEEKH

$15.99

Combos

BEEF/BEEF

$20.99

BEEF/CHICKEN

$20.99

BEEF/SEEKH

$19.99

BEEF/TIKKA

$20.99

CHAPLI/CHICKEN

$20.99

CHAPLI/LAMB

$20.99

CHAPLI & TIKKA

$20.99

CHICKEN/CHICKEN

$20.49

CHICKEN & TIKKA

$20.49

KOFTA/ BEEF

$20.99

KOFTA & CHICKEN

$19.99

KOFTA & KOFTA

$19.99

KOFTA & LAMB

$20.99

KOFTA & TIKKA

$19.99

LAMB & BEEF

$21.99

LAMB & CHICKEN

$20.99

LAMB/ LAMB

$21.99

LAMB CHOP & KOFTA

$29.99

LAMB CHOP & LAMB

$31.99

LAMB CHOP & SALMON

$31.99

LAMB CHOP & TIKKA

$31.99

LAMB & TIKKA

$20.99

MALAI & BEEF

$20.99

MALAI & CHICKEN

$20.99

MALAI & KOFTA

$19.99

MALAI & LAMB

$20.99

MALAI & MALAI

$20.49

MALAI & SEEKH

$19.99

MALAI & TIKKA

$20.49

SALMON & CHICKEN

$25.99

SALMON & LAMB

$26.99

SEEKH/CHICKEN

$19.99

SEEKH/LAMB

$20.99

SEEKH & TIKKA

$19.99

TIKKA/TIKKA

$20.49

Shrimp/Chicken

$28.99

Shrimp/Beef

$29.99

Shrimp/lamb

$29.99

Shrimp/ Lamp Chops

$35.99

Salmon/shrimp

$30.99

Chicken\veggie

$22.99

Beef\veggie

$22.99

Shrimp\tikka

$28.99

Lamb And Veggie Kabob

$25.99

Salmon\veggie

$26.99

Salmon/tikka

$26.99

Kofta/Seekh

$19.99

Salmon\kofta

$21.99

Just Meat

Just 1 pcs Salmon

$11.50

Just 1 Skewer Kofta

$7.50

Just Beef Kabob

$15.49

Just Beef/Chicken

$18.99

Just Chicken Kabob

$13.99

Just Chicken Malai

$13.99

Just Kofta / Lamb

$17.99

Just Kofta Kabob

$13.99

Just Kofta/Chicken

$17.99

Just Lamb Kabob

$15.49

Just Lamb/Chicken

$18.99

Just Salmon

$19.99

Just Seekh Kabob

$13.99

Just Tikka Kabob

$13.99

Just Tikka/Tikka

$18.99

Just 1 skewer seekh

$7.50

Just Chops

$22.99

Just Veggie

$13.99

4 Slices Gyro

$6.99

Just Shrimp

$20.99

Just Chapli

$13.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$15.99

Malai Salad

$15.99

Falafel Salad

$15.99

Gyro Salad

$15.49

Lamb Salad

$17.49

Maiwand Salad

$16.49

Salmon Salad

$22.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Tikka Salad

$15.99

Shrimp Salad

$22.99

Beef Salad

$17.49

Seekh Salad

$15.99

Kofta Salad

$15.99

Extra Sides

Brown Rice

$4.99

Chutney (Green Sauce)

$1.50

Fries

$5.99

Garlic yogurt

$1.50

Mint yogurt

$1.50

Ranch (White Sauce)

$1.50

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Special

$10.99

Tandoori Bread (Naan)

$3.25

Tzaki

$1.50

White Rice

$4.99

Orange Sauce

$1.50

Tahini Sauce

$1.50

Dark Green Salad Dressing

$1.50

Kids

4 Chunks of Beef Kabob with Rice

$10.99

4 Chunks Of Chicken Kabob With Rice

$10.99

Kids Kofta

$10.99

Tenders

$9.99

Desserts

Baklava

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$6.99

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.99

Beverages

Barbican

$3.99

Bottle Tea Drinks

$3.99

Bottled Soda

$3.79

Bottled Water

$3.25

Can Soda

$2.75

Drink Upcharge

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$3.79

Maaza

$4.99

Mango Shake

$6.99

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Yogurt Drink

$5.99

Thursday Specials

Thursday Do Piaza

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12165 Clarksville Pike ste.306, Clarksville, MD 21029

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Azteca
orange star3.5 • 155
12210 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
River Hill Grill
orange star4.5 • 530
6040 Daybreak Cir Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar - Clarksville Commons
orange star4.4 • 287
12250 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 452 - Grace
orange starNo Reviews
7500 Grace Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Manor Hill Trolley
orange starNo Reviews
4411 Manor Lane Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clarksville

River Hill Grill
orange star4.5 • 530
6040 Daybreak Cir Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar - Clarksville Commons
orange star4.4 • 287
12250 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clarksville
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston