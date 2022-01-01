Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Maiwand Kabob Columbia Crossing

3,141 Reviews

$$

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2

Columbia, MD 21045

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Chicken Tikka Kabob
Veggie Samosas

Daily Specials

Chicken Karahi For Two

$24.99

Kabuli Palou

$19.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Aushak

$5.99

Baba Ghanoush

$6.99

Baked Bolani

$6.99

Baked Pumpkin Bolani

$6.99

Chicken Roll

$6.99

Chicken Samosas

$6.99

Chickpea Curry

$5.99

Eggplant

$5.99

Falafel

$5.99

Fried Bolani

$5.99

Green Pea & Potato Curry

$5.99

Hummus With Bread

$5.99

Mantu

$5.99

Mashawa Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Okra

$6.99

Pumpkin

$5.99

Sampler Platter

$8.99

Spinach

$5.99

Veggie Samosas

$5.99

Veggie/Chicken Samosa

$6.99

Vegetarian Aushak

$5.99

Entrees

1/2 KOFTA & 1/2 SEEKH

$14.99

Beef Kabob

$16.49

Beef Wrap

$14.99

Boneless Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Chapli Burger

$15.99

Chapli Kabob

$15.99

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Malai Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Shawarma

$14.49

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Kabob

$21.99

Gyro

$13.99

Kofta Kabob

$14.99

Kofta Wrap

$13.99

Lamb Chops

$22.99

Lamb Kabob

$16.49

Lamb Wrap

$14.99

Sabzi Challow

$14.99

SEEKH WRAP

$13.99

Shrimp Kabob

$20.99

Vegetable Kabob

$13.99

Vegetable Platter

$14.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.99

Malai Salad

$14.99

Falafel Salad

$13.99

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Lamb Salad

$15.99

Salmon Salad

$20.99

Tikka Salad

$14.99

Combos

BEEF/BEEF

$19.99

BEEF/CHICKEN

$19.99

BEEF/SEEKH

$19.99

BEEF/TANDOORI

$19.99

BEEF/TIKKA

$19.99

CHAPLI/CHICKEN

$18.99

CHAPLI/LAMB

$19.99

CHAPLI & TIKKA

$18.99

CHICKEN/CHICKEN

$19.49

CHICKEN/SHRIMP

$29.99

CHICKEN/TANDOORI

$18.99

CHICKEN & TIKKA

$18.99

KOFTA/ BEEF

$19.99

KOFTA & CHICKEN

$18.99

KOFTA & KOFTA

$18.49

KOFTA & LAMB

$19.99

KOFTA & TANDOORI

$18.99

KOFTA & TIKKA

$18.99

LAMB & BEEF

$20.99

LAMB & CHICKEN

$19.99

LAMB/ LAMB

$20.99

LAMB & SHRIMP

$30.99

LAMB & TANDOORI

$19.99

LAMB CHOP & KOFTA

$26.99

LAMB CHOP & LAMB

$33.99

LAMB CHOP & SALMON

$36.99

LAMB CHOP & SHRIMP

$36.99

LAMB CHOP & TIKKA

$30.99

MALAI & BEEF

$19.99

MALAI & CHICKEN

$18.99

MALAI & KOFTA

$18.99

MALAI & LAMB

$19.99

MALAI & MALAI

$18.99

MALAI & SEEKH

$18.99

MALAI & TANDOORI

$18.99

MALAI & TIKKA

$18.99

SALMON & CHICKEN

$29.99

SALMON & LAMB

$30.99

SALMON & SHRIMP

$31.99

SEEKH/CHICKEN

$18.99

SEEKH/LAMB

$18.99

SEEKH/TANDOORI

$18.99

SEEKH & TIKKA

$18.99

TIKKA & TANDOORI

$18.99

TIKKA/TIKKA

$18.99

Chicken/Veggie kabob

$18.99

SHRIMP/SHRIMP

$33.99

Lamb/Tikka

$19.99

Just Meat

Just 1 pcs Salmon

$8.49

Just 1 Skewer Kofta

$5.99

Just Beef Kabob

$12.99

Just Beef/Chicken

$16.99

Just Chicken Kabob

$11.99

Just Chicken Malai

$11.99

Just Kofta / Lamb

$17.99

Just Kofta Kabob

$11.49

Just Kofta/Chicken

$15.99

Just Lamb Kabob

$12.99

Just Lamb/Chicken

$17.99

Just Salmon

$16.99

Just Seekh Kabob

$11.99

Just Shrimp

$17.99

Just Tandoori

$11.49

Just Tikka Kabob

$11.99

Just Tikka/Tikka

$16.99

Just Lamb chops

$18.99

Just Chicken/Chicken

$17.99

Just Chapli

$11.49

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Baklava Shake

$6.99

Cardamom & Date Ice Cream

$6.99Out of stock

Falooda Shake

$6.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Mango Shake

$5.99

Rasmalai

$4.99Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Saffron Rose Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Backlava Cheesecake

$8.99

Extra Sides

Fries

$5.99

Yogurt Cilantro Vinaigrette

$0.50

Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

White Rice

$4.99

Brown Rice

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Tandoori Bread (Naan)

$2.25

Chutney

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Garlic Yogurt

$0.50

Bowl of Yogurt

$3.99

Kids

4 Chunks of Beef Kabob with Rice

$9.99

4 Chunks Of Chicken Kabob With Rice

$9.99

Afghan Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.79

Fountain Soda

$2.79

Green Or Black Tea

$2.99

Guava Juice

$2.99

Hot Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Mango Juice

$2.99

Mint Lemonade

$3.50

Morrocan Tea

$2.99

Pink Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Pitcher

$12.00

Somali Spiced Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.99

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

Water

Family Platter

Family Platter 1

$55.00

Bag Fee

Bag Fee

$0.05
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:50 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:50 am - 9:20 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 9:20 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 9:20 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 9:20 pm
Friday10:50 am - 9:20 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 9:20 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Maiwand Kabob image

