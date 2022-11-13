Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Maiwand Kabob Maple Lawn

113 Reviews

$$

8175 Westside Blvd

Fulton, MD 20759

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Chicken Tikka Kabob
Samosas

Appetizers

Aushak

$5.99

Babaganoush

$6.99

Chickpea Curry

$5.99

Eggplant

$5.99

Falafel

$6.99

Fried Bolani

$5.99

Green Pea & Potato Curry

$5.99

Hummus

$5.99

Hummus With Bread

$6.99

Lentils

$5.99

Mantu

$5.99

Pumpkin

$5.99

Samosas

$5.99

Side Ground Beef

$6.99

Spinach

$5.99

Entrees

Daily Special

$13.99

Beef Kabob

$16.49

Beef Wrap

$14.99

Chapli Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Gyro Wrap

$13.99

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Kofta Kabob

$14.99

Kofta Wrap

$13.99

Lamb Chops

$22.99

Lamb Kabob

$16.49

Lamb Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Malai Kabob

$14.99

Salmon

$21.99

Chicken Seekh

$14.99

Chicken Seekh Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$13.99

Shrimp

$20.99

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$13.99

Veggie Kabob

$14.49

Vegetable Platter

$14.49

1/2 KOFTA & 1/2 SEEKH

$14.99

Combos

BEEF/BEEF

$19.99

BEEF/CHICKEN

$19.99

BEEF/SEEKH

$18.99

BEEF/TIKKA

$19.99

CHAPLI/CHICKEN

$19.99

CHAPLI/LAMB

$19.99

CHAPLI & TIKKA

$19.99

CHICKEN/CHICKEN

$19.49

CHICKEN & TIKKA

$19.49

KOFTA/ BEEF

$19.99

KOFTA & CHICKEN

$18.99

KOFTA & KOFTA

$18.99

KOFTA & LAMB

$19.99

KOFTA & TIKKA

$18.99

LAMB & BEEF

$20.99

LAMB & CHICKEN

$19.99

LAMB/ LAMB

$20.99

LAMB CHOP & KOFTA

$28.99

LAMB CHOP & LAMB

$30.99

LAMB CHOP & SALMON

$30.99

LAMB CHOP & TIKKA

$30.99

LAMB & TIKKA

$19.99

MALAI & BEEF

$19.99

MALAI & CHICKEN

$19.99

MALAI & KOFTA

$18.99

MALAI & LAMB

$19.99

MALAI & MALAI

$19.49

MALAI & SEEKH

$18.99

MALAI & TIKKA

$19.49

SALMON & CHICKEN

$24.99

SALMON & LAMB

$25.99

SEEKH/CHICKEN

$18.99

SEEKH/LAMB

$19.99

SEEKH & TIKKA

$18.99

TIKKA/TIKKA

$19.49

Shrimp/Chicken

$27.99

Shrimp/Beef

$28.99

Shrimp/lamb

$28.99

Shrimp/ Lamp Chops

$34.99

Salmon/shrimp

$29.99

Chicken\veggie

$21.99

Beef\veggie

$21.99

Shrimp\tikka

$27.99

Lamb And Veggie Kabob

$24.99

Lamb And Veggie Kabob

$21.99

Salmon\veggie

$25.99

Salmon/tikka

$25.99

Kofta/Seekh

$18.99

Salmon\kofta

$20.99

Just Meat

Just 1 pcs Salmon

$10.50

Just 1 Skewer Kofta

$6.50

Just Beef Kabob

$14.49

Just Beef/Chicken

$16.99

Just Chicken Kabob

$12.99

Just Chicken Malai

$12.99

Just Kofta / Lamb

$16.99

Just Kofta Kabob

$12.99

Just Kofta/Chicken

$16.99

Just Lamb Kabob

$14.49

Just Lamb/Chicken

$16.99

Just Salmon

$18.99

Just Seekh Kabob

$12.99

Just Tikka Kabob

$12.99

Just Tikka/Tikka

$17.99

Just 1 skewer seekh

$6.50

Just Chops

$21.99

Just Veggie

$12.99

4 Slices Gyro

$5.99

Just Shrimp

$19.99

Just Chapli

$12.99

Just Lamb/chicken

$17.99

Just Chicken/Chicken

$17.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.99

Malai Salad

$14.99

Falafel Salad

$14.99

Gyro Salad

$14.49

Lamb Salad

$16.49

Maiwand Salad

$15.49

Salmon Salad

$21.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Tikka Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Salad

$21.99

Beef Salad

$16.49

Seekh Salad

$14.99

Kofta Salad

$14.99

Extra Sides

Brown Rice

$3.99

Chutney (Green Sauce)

$0.50

Fries

$4.99

Garlic yogurt

$0.50

Mint yogurt

$0.50

Ranch (White Sauce)

$0.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Special

$9.99

Tandoori Bread (Naan)

$2.25

Tzaki

$0.50

White Rice

$3.99

Orange Sauce

$0.50

Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Dark Green Salad Dressing

$0.50

Kids

4 Chunks of Beef Kabob with Rice

$9.99

4 Chunks Of Chicken Kabob With Rice

$9.99

Kids Kofta

$9.99

Tenders

$8.99

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.99

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottle Tea Drinks

$2.99

Can Soda

$1.75

Drink Upcharge

$1.00

Fountain Soda

$2.79

Maaza

$3.99

Mango Shake

$5.99

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Yogurt Drink

$4.99

Aqua Panna 1L

$5.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8175 Westside Blvd, Fulton, MD 20759

Directions

