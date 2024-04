Enchiladas De Res

$10.00

Adobo seared Tortilla, Shredded Beef, Onion, Crema, Salsa, Cotija Cheese Michoacan Style: Michoacan is a state in Western Mexico bounded by the pacific ocean and states of Jalisco & Colima. Chef is from this region. Not like our western known Enchiladas which are typically drenched in sauce.