MAIZ Mexican Cantina
860 Reviews
$$
36 East Cross St
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Margaritas TOGO w/ALCOHOL
Quart Original Marg w/ALCOHOL
Quart Premium Marg w/ALCOHOL
Quart Super Premium Marg w/ALCOHOL
Grande House Marg w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Prickly Pear Marg w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Melon Marg w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Presidente w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Ultimate w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Patronarita w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Avion w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Grapefruit w/ ALCOHOL
Grande Spicy Strawberry Mango w/ ALCOHOL
Margarita MIX ONLY ToGo
Sangria TOGO w/ALCOHOL
Soft Drinks & N/A Beverage
Carry Out Starters
Baked Avocados
Our bestseller! Ripe Avocados stuffed with pico de gallo, muenster cheese, and bread crumbs. Roasted in the oven and topped with cilantro aioli and fresh cilantro.
Amazing Nachos
Crisp house made tortilla chips piled high and loaded with black beans, muenster cheese, pico de gallo, smoked corn, and cilantro.
Sweet Potato Cakes
Amaizing vegetarian favorite. Three grilled cakes made with sweet potato, black beans, smoked corn and cilantro. Topped with cilantro aioli and fresh cilantro.
Queso Fundido
The perfect start to your meal! A sizzling platter layered with refried beans, house made chorizo, and a generous portion of muenster cheese. Topped with fresh pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas and served with chips and salsa.
Ultimate Queso Fundido
A larger portion of our popular Queso Fundido with layers of refried beans, house made chorizo, diced peppers, onions, and jalapenos. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with choice tortilla, and served with chips and salsa.
Mini Carnitas Tostadas
Three crispy tostadas topped with our famous carnitas pork, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled onion.
Mini Avocado Tostadas
Three crispy tostadas topped with chunks of avocado, smoked corn, black bean, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro.
Mini Tinga Tostadas
Three crispy tostadas topped with our tinga spiced shredded chicken, queso fresco, diced onion, and fresh cilantro.
Mini Tostadas Sampler
One of each of Carnitas, Potato, and Tinga.
Mini Tostadas de Papas
Three crispy tostadas topped with our famous house made potato hash, quest fresco, fresh cilantro and chipotle cream.
Roasted Jalapeños
Fresh Salads
House Salad
Romaine-Iceberg blend. house pickled onions. smoked corn. and queso fresco. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Finely chopped Romaine-Iceberg blend, choice of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken breast, or shredded tinga chicken, topped with black bean and corn salsa, muenster cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, and sour cream, and cilantro. Served in a crisp fried flour tortilla bowl.
Mango Chicken Salad
Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with Grilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Mango Tilapia Salad
Available after 2pm. Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with blackened tilapia. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Fajita Chicken Salad
Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Fajita Steak Salad
Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled steak. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Baja Cobb
Baby greens mix topped with grilled marinated chicken, bacon, avacado, queso fresco, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion and cilantro. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Skewer of honey lime marinated grilled jumbo shrimp, on a bed of mixed baby greens, red onion, sliced avocado, black bean, grilled corn, and lime. Recommended with Cilantro Honey Lime dressing.
Fiesta Chipotle Salmon Salad
Spring mix topped with a fresh filet of salmon topped with housemade chipotle and broiled, sliced avocado, veggie quinoa mix, mango salsa, and cilantro. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Dips
Soup
The Taco Stand
Award Winning Carnitas Tacos Meal
Delicious pork braised in house with oranges, onion, beer, and tequila then shredded and topped with onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $1 per side.
American Style Tacos Meal
Ground beef or seasoned grilled diced chicken, topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Tacos De Papas Meal
Our savory house made roasted vegetarian hash with Yukon potatoes, peppers, onions, tomato and zucchini. Topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle cream. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Spicy Chicken Fresco Tacos Meal
Grilled diced seasoned chicken, topped with spicy house made slaw, mango salsa, fresh cilantro and a drizzle of habenero-garlic sauce and crema. This one's hot! Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Carne Asada Tacos Meal
Marinated tender steak topped with onion, cilantro, and salsa verde on the side. A real authentic treat! Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Fish Tacos Meal
Flaky cod battered in Dos XX's beer batter to order. Topped with our fresh mango salsa, spicy slaw and chipotle cream. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Award Winning Fried Avocado Tacos
You've never had anything like this! Slices of avocado dusted in corn meal, flour, and sesame seeds, then pan-fried. Topped with tangy slaw, cilantro aioli, fresh cilantro, and spicy seasoning. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Tinga Chicken Taco Meal
Our Chipotle spiced shredded chicken, topped with diced onion, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and creama. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Spicy Barbacoa Taco Meal
House made shredded beef with a tangy spice, topped with grilled pineapple, cilantro and a mix of diced onion, peppers, and jalapeños. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Fried Cauliflower Tacos Meal
Fried Cauliflower topped with julienne radish, chipotle honey, cilantro and lime. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Mixed Taco Meal
Choice of any three of Maiz's famous tacos, with any tortilla, served with rice and choice of beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
A La Carta
Carnitas Taco (1)
American Style Ground Beef Taco (1)
American Style Chicken Taco (1)
Taco de Papas (1)
Tinga Chicken Taco (1)
Fried Cauliflower Taco (1)
Spicy Chicken Fresco Taco (1)
Carne Asada Taco (1)
Fish Taco (1)
Fried Avocado Taco (1)
Spicy Barbacoa Taco (1)
Enchilada (1)
Tamale (1)
Enchiladas
Amazing Burritos
Specialty Burritos
Quesadillas
Mexican Favorites
Entrées
Carry Out Desserts
Just For Kids!
Sides & Add Ons
Crema
Side Guacamole
Sliced Avocados
Fresh Jalapenos
Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Street Corn
Spicy Slaw
Tortillas
Pico de Gallo
Lettuce
Tomato
Cilantro
Onion
Limes
Mango Salsa
Fajita Veggies
Spicy Dice Mix
Smoked Corn
Quinoa
Salsa Verde
Salsa Roja
Cilantro Aioli
Chipotle Cream
Cilantro Honey Lime
Chipotle Honey
Shrimp
Potato Hash
Bacon
Salmon
Grilled Chicken Breast
Side of Tinga
Side of Steak
Side of Carnitas
Side of Barbacoa
Side of Chorizo
Side of Smoked Corn Bean Salsa
Double Protein
Apple Sauce
Queso Fresco
Muenster Cheese
Habanero Garlic Salsa
Salsa ToGo
Chips ToGo
Chips and Salsa ToGo
Grilled Pineapple
Mama’s Hot Salsa
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Fresh from scratch Mexican cuisine.
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198