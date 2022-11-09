Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

860 Reviews

$$

36 East Cross St

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Taco Meal
Build Your Own Giant Burrito
Enchiladas Meals

Margaritas TOGO w/ALCOHOL

Our house original margarita. Makes about 4-5 margaritas.

Quart Original Marg w/ALCOHOL

$20.00

Quart Premium Marg w/ALCOHOL

$30.00

Quart Super Premium Marg w/ALCOHOL

$40.00
Grande House Marg w/ ALCOHOL

$10.00
Grande Prickly Pear Marg w/ ALCOHOL

$12.00
Grande Melon Marg w/ ALCOHOL

$12.00
Grande Presidente w/ ALCOHOL

$13.00
Grande Ultimate w/ ALCOHOL

$13.00
Grande Patronarita w/ ALCOHOL

$13.50
Grande Avion w/ ALCOHOL

$15.00
Grande Grapefruit w/ ALCOHOL

$14.00

Grande Spicy Strawberry Mango w/ ALCOHOL

$16.00

Margarita MIX ONLY ToGo

Full Gallon Mix Original

$40.00

Quarter Gallon Mix Original

$15.00
1/2 Gallon Mix Original

$25.00

Prickly 1/2 Gallon Mix

$30.00

Prickly Full Gallon Mix

$45.00

Prickly Quart Mix

$20.00

MAIZ Grande Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Sangria TOGO w/ALCOHOL

Sangria w/ALCOHOL

$8.00

Quart Sangria w/ALCOHOL

$16.00

Soft Drinks & N/A Beverage

Hand Shaken Lemonade

$5.00

Hand Shaken Lemon Mint

$5.00

Hand Shaken Strawberry

$5.00

Hand Shaken Prickly Pear

$5.00

Mexican Coke TOGO

$3.00

Jarritos TOGO

$3.00

Coke TOGO

$2.99

Diet Coke TOGO

$2.99

Sprite TOGO

$2.99

Lemonade TOGO

$2.99Out of stock

Root Beer TOGO

$2.99

Iced Tea TOGO

$2.99

Agua Fresca

$4.00Out of stock

Carry Out Starters

Baked Avocados

$10.99

Our bestseller! Ripe Avocados stuffed with pico de gallo, muenster cheese, and bread crumbs. Roasted in the oven and topped with cilantro aioli and fresh cilantro.

Amazing Nachos

$10.99

Crisp house made tortilla chips piled high and loaded with black beans, muenster cheese, pico de gallo, smoked corn, and cilantro.

Sweet Potato Cakes

$8.99

Amaizing vegetarian favorite. Three grilled cakes made with sweet potato, black beans, smoked corn and cilantro. Topped with cilantro aioli and fresh cilantro.

Queso Fundido

$11.99

The perfect start to your meal! A sizzling platter layered with refried beans, house made chorizo, and a generous portion of muenster cheese. Topped with fresh pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas and served with chips and salsa.

Ultimate Queso Fundido

$13.99

A larger portion of our popular Queso Fundido with layers of refried beans, house made chorizo, diced peppers, onions, and jalapenos. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with choice tortilla, and served with chips and salsa.

Mini Carnitas Tostadas

$9.99

Three crispy tostadas topped with our famous carnitas pork, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled onion.

Mini Avocado Tostadas

$10.99

Three crispy tostadas topped with chunks of avocado, smoked corn, black bean, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro.

Mini Tinga Tostadas

$9.99

Three crispy tostadas topped with our tinga spiced shredded chicken, queso fresco, diced onion, and fresh cilantro.

Mini Tostadas Sampler

$9.99

One of each of Carnitas, Potato, and Tinga.

Mini Tostadas de Papas

$8.99

Three crispy tostadas topped with our famous house made potato hash, quest fresco, fresh cilantro and chipotle cream.

Roasted Jalapeños

$9.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Romaine-Iceberg blend. house pickled onions. smoked corn. and queso fresco. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Finely chopped Romaine-Iceberg blend, choice of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken breast, or shredded tinga chicken, topped with black bean and corn salsa, muenster cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, and sour cream, and cilantro. Served in a crisp fried flour tortilla bowl.

Mango Chicken Salad

$11.99

Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with Grilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Mango Tilapia Salad

$11.99

Available after 2pm. Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with blackened tilapia. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Fajita Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Fajita Steak Salad

$15.99

Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled steak. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Baja Cobb

$13.99

Baby greens mix topped with grilled marinated chicken, bacon, avacado, queso fresco, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion and cilantro. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Skewer of honey lime marinated grilled jumbo shrimp, on a bed of mixed baby greens, red onion, sliced avocado, black bean, grilled corn, and lime. Recommended with Cilantro Honey Lime dressing.

Fiesta Chipotle Salmon Salad

$15.99

Spring mix topped with a fresh filet of salmon topped with housemade chipotle and broiled, sliced avocado, veggie quinoa mix, mango salsa, and cilantro. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Dips

Includes Chips and Salsa for Carry Out orders.

Guacamole

$6.99

Made fresh all day with ripe avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and lime.

Black & White Dip

$6.99

A bowl with our house made black beans baked in the oven with a layer of melted muenster, topped with pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Served with chips and salsa.

Soup

Pozole

$4.99

A traditional Mexican soup made with chilies and chicken broth, hominy, and chicken.

Pozole Entrée

$8.99

A double portion of our house made pozolel, with tostada crisps, diced onion, radish, lettuce, lime, and oregano.

The Taco Stand

Taco Meals with 3 tacos and 2 sides.

Award Winning Carnitas Tacos Meal

$12.99

Delicious pork braised in house with oranges, onion, beer, and tequila then shredded and topped with onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $1 per side.

American Style Tacos Meal

$12.99

Ground beef or seasoned grilled diced chicken, topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Tacos De Papas Meal

$11.99

Our savory house made roasted vegetarian hash with Yukon potatoes, peppers, onions, tomato and zucchini. Topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle cream. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Spicy Chicken Fresco Tacos Meal

$13.99

Grilled diced seasoned chicken, topped with spicy house made slaw, mango salsa, fresh cilantro and a drizzle of habenero-garlic sauce and crema. This one's hot! Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Carne Asada Tacos Meal

$14.99

Marinated tender steak topped with onion, cilantro, and salsa verde on the side. A real authentic treat! Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Fish Tacos Meal

$13.99

Flaky cod battered in Dos XX's beer batter to order. Topped with our fresh mango salsa, spicy slaw and chipotle cream. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Award Winning Fried Avocado Tacos

$12.99

You've never had anything like this! Slices of avocado dusted in corn meal, flour, and sesame seeds, then pan-fried. Topped with tangy slaw, cilantro aioli, fresh cilantro, and spicy seasoning. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Tinga Chicken Taco Meal

$12.99

Our Chipotle spiced shredded chicken, topped with diced onion, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and creama. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Spicy Barbacoa Taco Meal

$14.99

House made shredded beef with a tangy spice, topped with grilled pineapple, cilantro and a mix of diced onion, peppers, and jalapeños. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Fried Cauliflower Tacos Meal

$11.99

Fried Cauliflower topped with julienne radish, chipotle honey, cilantro and lime. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

Mixed Taco Meal

$14.99

Choice of any three of Maiz's famous tacos, with any tortilla, served with rice and choice of beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.

A La Carta

Individual Tacos, Tamales, and Enchilada.

Carnitas Taco (1)

$3.00

American Style Ground Beef Taco (1)

$3.00

American Style Chicken Taco (1)

$3.00

Taco de Papas (1)

$3.00

Tinga Chicken Taco (1)

$3.00

Fried Cauliflower Taco (1)

$3.50

Spicy Chicken Fresco Taco (1)

$3.50

Carne Asada Taco (1)

$3.50

Fish Taco (1)

$3.50

Fried Avocado Taco (1)

$3.50

Spicy Barbacoa Taco (1)

$3.50

Enchilada (1)

$4.00

Tamale (1)

$3.50Out of stock

Enchiladas

Enchilada Meals with 3 Enchiladas and 2 sides.

Enchiladas Meals

$13.99

Mixed Enchilada Plate

$14.99

Amazing Burritos

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Giant Burrito

$9.99

Specialty Burritos

California Club Burrito

$14.99

Spicy! Steak Fajita Burrito

$15.99

Big Barbacoa

$14.99

Ultimate Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Quesadillas

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Plain Cheese and Protein Quesadilla

$10.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

Classic Grande Quesadilla

$12.99

Grande Steak Quesadilla

$15.99

Chicken Club Quesadilla

$13.99

Grande Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Fajitas

Fajitas For One

Fajitas For Two

Mexican Favorites

Flautas

$14.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Tamale Meal

$12.99Out of stock

Single Chile Rellenos

$9.99

Available after 2pm.

Two Chile Rellenos

$13.99

Available after 2pm.

Pollo Milanesa

$12.99

El Gordo Bastardo

$15.99

Entrées

Puerco A La Diabla

$13.99

Available after 2pm.

Spicy Pan Seared Tilapia

$12.99

Available after 2pm.

Chipotle Broiled Salmon

$15.99

Honey Lime Shrimp & Rice

$14.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Available after 2pm.

Carry Out Desserts

Housemade Flan

$6.99

Fried Oreos

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream Sundae

$6.99Out of stock

Scoop Of Vanilla

$3.99

Just For Kids!

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Bean & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Two Tacos

$5.99

Kid's Arroz Con Pollo

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kid's Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Sides & Add Ons

Crema

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Sliced Avocados

$2.50

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Rice

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Black Beans

$2.49

Street Corn

$2.99

Spicy Slaw

$2.99

Tortillas

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Lettuce

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Limes

$0.75

Mango Salsa

$3.50

Fajita Veggies

$1.00

Spicy Dice Mix

$1.00

Smoked Corn

$1.00

Quinoa

$2.99

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Salsa Roja

$1.50

Cilantro Aioli

$1.50

Chipotle Cream

$1.00

Cilantro Honey Lime

$1.00

Chipotle Honey

$1.00

Shrimp

$6.99

Potato Hash

$2.99

Bacon

$2.00

Salmon

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side of Tinga

$5.00

Side of Steak

$8.00

Side of Carnitas

$5.00

Side of Barbacoa

$8.00

Side of Chorizo

$6.00

Side of Smoked Corn Bean Salsa

$4.00

Double Protein

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$1.75

Muenster Cheese

$1.75

Habanero Garlic Salsa

$1.50

Salsa ToGo

$1.50

Chips ToGo

$2.00

Chips and Salsa ToGo

$2.50

Grilled Pineapple

$1.50

Mama’s Hot Salsa

$1.50

MAIZ Apparel

MAIZ Hoodie

$35.00

MAIZ T-Shirt

$15.00

MAIZ Long Sleeve Shirts

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh from scratch Mexican cuisine.

Website

Location

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Directions

Gallery
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

