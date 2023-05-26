Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4840 N French Road

East Amherst, NY 14051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Queso

Queso

$7.95

Traditional melty goodness. Goes well with corn chips.

Border Bowl

Border Bowl

$14.95

A comfort food bowl. We load up with Spanish rice, black beans, and your choice of protein then smother it all with melty queso and ranchero sauce and finish with fresh pico de gallo.

Burrito con Queso

$14.95

Everyone loves a good comeback story. A house favorite, this burrito is a 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed full of seasoned ground beef, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, and lettuce then smothered in melty queso.

Comida | Food

Starters

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.95

Made fresh and simply with mashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and salt.

Queso

Queso

$7.95

Traditional melty goodness. Goes well with corn chips.

Queso and Guac

$14.95

Can't decide? Get both melty queso and fresh guac!

Las Comadres

$6.95

Need more heat? Try a pair of spicy homemade salsas with roasted tomatillo-habanero and Salsa Macha. Served With seasoned chips.

Queso Fundido

$12.95

A hot skillet loaded with homemade chorizo, fresh roasted poblanos, grilled mushrooms and queso Oaxaca (quesillo) all topped with melty queso.

Esquite Fritters

$9.95

Corn off the cob mixed with whipped potatoes and cheese all fried crispy and dressed with mayo, tajin, and queso fresco.

Memelitas

$9.95

Tasty and simple, this is a can’t miss Oaxacan treat. Homemade toasted corn cakes brushed with carnitas drippings and finished with queso fresco, red onion, and salsa.

Empanadas Maizal

$13.95

A savory mix of chorizo, ground beef, and melted cheese and stuffed into crispy fried corn pockets. Dressed with guacamole, sour cream, chipotle salsa, and avocado salsa.

Birria-Rolls

$9.95

Chef Leo's melt in your mouth birria stuffed with melted cheese into an eggroll wrapper and fried crispy. Served with consomme on the side for dipping.

Totopos con Mole

$13.95

Warm corn chips tossed in our should be famous mole negro sauce, finished with sour cream, red onion, and queso fresco.

Extra Chips and Salsa

Extra Chips and Salsa

$2.49

For when the free one with your order just isn't enough.

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

Nachos El Jefito

Nachos El Jefito

$18.95

The "Little Boss" nachos. Back by popular request, this is our quarantine version of our famous nachos El Jefe! Seasoned corn chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, and chorizo, melty queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle salsa, and queso fresco.

Birria Queso Nachos

$17.95

Chef Leo's melt in your mouth birria with melty queso, fresh pico de gallo, habanero pickled red onion, & Mexican crema.

Nachos Locos

$15.95

Tinga style chicken or seasoned ground beef with melty queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, taquera salsa, crema & fresh guac.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita

$17.95

Your favorite fajita stuffed into a grilled quesadilla with loads of melted cheese. If you hold it up to your ear you can hear it sizzling.

Don Chicho

Don Chicho

$14.95

A Mariachi favorite, we take your favorite protein and plenty of melted cheese and stuff it all into a grilled quesadilla. We top it off with pico de gallo, chipotle salsa, guac salsa, and sour cream.

Super Don Chicho

$18.95

The Super chicho is a double stacked quesadilla offering just the right amount of restraint. One layer with juicy grilled chicken, the other with spicy chorizo then finish it all off with pico de gallo, chipotle salsa, guac salsa, and sour cream.

The Ultimate Don Chicho!

The Ultimate Don Chicho!

$24.95

The Ultimate Chicho is a triple stacked tower of a quesadilla. A layer of juicy grilled chicken, a layer of tender steak, and a layer of spicy chorizo with enough melted cheese to keep Yancey fancy. Then we stack it high and cover it all in pico de gallo, chipotle salsa, guac salsa, and sour cream.

Burritos

Burrito con Queso

$14.95

Everyone loves a good comeback story. A house favorite, this burrito is a 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed full of seasoned ground beef, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, and lettuce then smothered in melty queso.

Burrito Mexicano

$14.95

A grande flour tortilla loaded with tender pork carnitas, Spanish rice, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, & cheese all covered in a Mexican flag trio of salsas - ranchero, verde, and queso.

Surf & Turf Burrito

$17.95

Tender grilled steak paired with juicy shrimp rolled up tight with Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and fresh guac.

Burrito Chile Verde

$14.95

A 12-inch flour tortilla rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, and lettuce and then drowned in tender pork carnitas stewed in salsa verde.

Burrito Chile Colorado

$17.95

A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, and cheese all drowned in chucks of hearty steak and onions stewed in our SPICY Colorado sauce.

Zapoteco Burrito

$16.95

Your favorite fajita done burrito style. Grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms with your favorite protein all rolled up tight and smothered in queso and ranchero sauce.

El Ultimo Burrito

El Ultimo Burrito

$24.95

The last burrito you'll ever need. Two big flour tortillas create a enormous burrito stuffed full of your favorite protein, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole! Just the description is a mouthful.

Tacos

All Tacos served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
De la Calle Tacos

De la Calle Tacos

$13.95

3 homemade corn tortillas full of your favorite protein with cilantro, onion, and fresh salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Frontera Tacos

$14.95

3 flour tortillas full of your favorite protein with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Birria Quesa-tacos

$17.95

Savory and tender slow braised beef done Birria style (a classic Mexican stew) loaded into tacos with melted cheese and grilled until a little crispy (Like a quesadilla!) and served with consomme.

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$17.95

Modelo beer battered mahi, fried crispy, tossed in chipotle salsa and finished with slaw, fresh mango, and pickled red onion. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

A la Brasa Tacos

$17.95

Blackened and grilled Mahi tacos with fresh pico de gallo, pickled red onions, and avocado salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Norteno Tacos

$17.95

Fundido Tacos

$16.95

Nopal con Queso Tacos

$16.95

Grilled cactus (nopal) with savory grilled queso enchilado, fresh guac salsa, cilantro and onion.

Traditional Oaxaca

Mole Negro

$19.95

Tender bone in chicken leg smothered in a healthy serving of our should be famous mole negro sauce. Served with Spanish rice, salad, and tortillas.

Tamales Oaxaqueno

$19.95

A true taste of Oaxaca. Banana leaf wrapped tamales stuffed full of chicken with our should be famous mole negro sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Enmoladas (Mole Enchiladas)

Enmoladas (Mole Enchiladas)

$18.95

Just like your favorite enchiladas we roll up juicy shredded chicken in corn tortillas then cover it in our famous mole negro sauce and finish it with queso Oaxaca, red onion, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.

Mole Verde

$19.95

Tamales Rajas con Queso

$19.95

Handmade tamales steamed in corn husks and full of queso enchilado, onion, tomato, & jalapenos. All covered in Chef Leo's Mole Verde with Spanish rice & black beans.

Sopes

$16.95

Thick corn patties loaded up with your favorite protein, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guac salsa, and queso fresco.

Enfrijoladas (Bean Enchiladas)

$17.95

A fancy name for Bean enchiladas, we dip corn tortillas and roll them with nomino (yerba santa infused refried beans) and finished with grilled carne asada, fresh sliced avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco.

Tlayuda

$27.95

A giant crispy-crunchy corn shell covered with nomino (black bean spread), topped with grilled, steak, chorizo, and cecina and finished off with lettuce, fresh pulled queso Oaxaca (Mexican string cheese), tomato, and onion. Truly Oaxaca.

Huarache

$16.95

House Favorites

Border Bowl

Border Bowl

$14.95

A comfort food bowl. We load up with Spanish rice, black beans, and your choice of protein then smother it all with melty queso and ranchero sauce and finish with fresh pico de gallo.

Chimichangas

$16.95

Two crispy fried chicken chimichangas smothered in melty queso and ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Chimichangas Picante

$17.95

Stuffed Poblanos

$18.95

Two fresh roasted chile poblanos stuffed full of your favorite protein all covered with melted cheese and ranchero salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Tradicional

Enchiladas Tradicional

$14.95

Three corn tortillas full of juicy shredded chicken all covered in melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream with a side of Spanish rice.

Enchiladas Verde

$14.95

Three flour tortillas rolled full of tender pork carnitas and covered with homemade salsa verde. Served with Spanish rice and salad.

Enchiladas Mixtas

$19.95

2 pulled chicken & 2 ground beef enchiladas with melted cheese all smothered in red & green salsa. Finished with queso fresco, red onion & avocado with Spanish rice and nomino.

Fajita Bowl

$16.95

Choose your protein and we'll grill it up with peppers, onions, and mushrooms and top it all off with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Keto and Gluten Free)

Chile Verde Bowl

$14.95

Tender pork carnitas stewed in our homemade salsa verde. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and choice of tortillas.

Don Leo Bowl

$16.95

Chef Leo's favorite bowl filled with Spanish rice, black beans, spicy grilled chorizo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onions, and fresh guac.

From The Grill

Parrillada Maizal

Parrillada Maizal

$39.95

A sizzling comal overflowing with shrimp, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, and bone-in chicken leg, along with queso enchilado, nopal, chile toreado, caramelized onions, fresh sliced avocado and pico. Served with rice, black beans, & tortillas.

Classic Fajita

Classic Fajita

$18.95

Choose your favorite protein and we'll grill it up fresh with peppers, onions, and mushrooms! Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.

Hawaiian Fajita

$26.95

Go all the way with juicy chicken, tender steak, fish, and jumbo shrimp all grilled with peppers, onions, and mushrooms then covered in melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.95

Thinly sliced steak marinated and grilled with caramelized onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.

El Tropico

El Tropico

$22.95

Jumbo shrimp and marinated chicken breast all grilled up with caramelized onions and smothered in melty queso. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and our citrus slaw.

Pollo Poblano

$17.95

Marinated chicken breast sliced & grilled with chorizo, roasted poblanos and mushrooms all smothered in melty queso. Served sizzling with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Camarones al Chipotle

Camarones al Chipotle

$19.95

Jumbo Shrimp grilled with sweet pineapple and tossed in a spicy chipotle salsa. Served with Spanish rice and salad.

Camarrones a la Diabla

$19.95

Shrimp grilled with caramelized onions and tossed in our SPICY Colorado sauce. Served with Spanish rice, salad, and tortillas.

Ranchos Pollo

Ranchos Pollo

$17.95

Bone-in chicken leg served sizzling with caramelized onions, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, refried beans & tortillas.

Veggies

Cali Bowl

$15.95

Fajita Campesina

$17.95

A blend of cauliflower, broccoli, peppers, onions, and mushrooms all grilled to sizzling and served with Spanish rice, refried beans, tortillas, and salad.

Frijol Negro Burrito

$11.95

A 12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with seasoned black beans, Spanish rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, and guac salsa.

Nopal con Queso Tacos

$16.95

Grilled cactus (nopal) with savory grilled queso enchilado, fresh guac salsa, cilantro and onion.

Tamales Rajas con Queso

$19.95

Handmade tamales steamed in corn husks and full of queso enchilado, onion, tomato, & jalapenos. All covered in Chef Leo's Mole Verde with Spanish rice & black beans.

Colorado Bowl

$15.95

Grilled cauliflower, broccoli, & caramelized onion tossed in our SPICY colorado salsa and served over Spanish rice & black beans. Finished with pico, habanero pickled red onions & avocado.

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Grilled flour tortilla full of melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

Grilled flour tortilla full of juicy shredded chicken and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice.

Kids Nachos

$4.00

Corn chips with queso. 3. With chicken or ground beef.

Kids Taco

$4.00

Soft shell taco, topped with lettuce and cheese. Chicken or ground beef.

Kids Rice Bowl

$5.00

A bowl full of Spanish rice, refried beans, juicy shredded chicken and cheese.

Sides

Tortillas (3)

$1.95

Spanish Rice

$3.49

Rice cooked in a veggie stock with roasted corn and bell peppers.

Refried Beans

$3.49

Whole pinto beans seasoned and mashed.

Black Beans

$3.95

“Beans of the pot” Whole black beans well-seasoned and slow cooked.

Rice & Refried Beans

$4.95

Rice & Black Beans

$5.49

Side Salad

$3.95

Small Guacamole

$4.50

Small Queso

$3.95

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Roasted Jalapeno

$2.50

Side Grilled Pineapple

$2.95

Side Pickled Red Onion

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Chipotle Salsa

$1.00

Tia Lola Salsa (Spicy Red)

$0.75

Side Salsa Verde (Spicy Green)

$0.75

Side Ranchero Salsa

$2.95

Side Colorado Sauce (SPICY!!!)

$2.95

Bag of Chips

$2.49

Side Mole Negro

$4.00

Side Chip Salsa

$2.49

Large Chip Salsa (Pint)

$4.95

Dessert

Churros

$7.95

Churros are here! Doughy and delicious homemade churros fried up, tossed in cinnamon sugar, and drizzled with our Oaxacan chocolate ganache.

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$7.95

Tia Lola's famous Tres Leche Cake. A traditional Mexican layer cake made with milk, cream, and sweetened condensed milk. This is one you won't want to miss!

Flan

$5.95

Always a hit, this Mexican caramel custard is sure to satisfy even the sweetest of teeth! (Gluten Free)

Chocolate Hazelnut Flan

$7.95Out of stock

Tia Lola's homemade flan made special with whipped Oaxacan chocolate & hazelnut.

Family Style

Family Style Tacos

Family Style Tacos

$49.95

Grab a taco bar for whenever you're ready. Just choose your favorite proteins and Oaxaca or Campana style and we'll pack enough for four! Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and all the trimmings!

Family Style Fajitas

$59.95

For a hungry family of four. Choose your favorite proteins and we'll grill it up fresh with peppers, onions, and mushrooms! Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.

Bebidas | Drinks

Cocktails

Featuring Tequila, Mezcal, Rum, and more we've got something for everyone. Half (16 ounce) and House (32 ounce) sizes! Always fresh squeezed & shaken.

Margarita

$9.95

We always start with fresh squeezed lime and orange, then add premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, and our homemade sour mix.

Frozen Margarita

$9.95Out of stock

Our house margarita, just frozen!

Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$12.95

The Cadillac of margaritas features Patron Blanco, Grand Marnier, and fresh squeezed lime and orange juice.

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.95

This spicy version of everyone's favorite features jalapeno infused tequila and fresh sliced jalapeno throughout.

Mexican Candy Margarita

$11.95

Mezcalerita

$9.95

We always start with fresh squeezed lime and orange, then add smokey mezcal, orange liqueur, and our homemade sour mix.

Maizal Margarita

$11.95

Fresa Refresca

$9.95

Maizal Daiquiri

$9.95

La Rhumba

$9.95

Berry Mojito

$10.95

Muddled berries mixed with silver rum, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, mint, and soda.

Cocojito

$10.95

Paloma

$9.95

A timeless classic perfect for a summer day. As always we start with fresh squeezed grapefruit and lime then add the tequila, Jarritos Grapefruit soda, and a pinch of salt.

Cantaritos

Cantaritos

$10.95

This relaxing drink features blanco tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange, and refreshing Jarritos Grapefruit soda.

Sangria

$8.95

Maizal Michelada

$11.95

A tajin rimmed glass with chipotle infused mezcal, fresh pineapple & lime juice all topped off with our Resurgence Oaxaca Lager!

Puerto Escondido

$9.95

Tepachito

$11.95

Chipotle infused mezcal with fresh squeezed lime juice and pineapple tepache. Sweet, spicy, smoky, refreshing.

Oaxacan Mule

$10.95

Cura Todo

$10.95

The "Cure All" is here to help. Smokey mezcal with fresh lime, agave, pineapple juice, and chile-lime salt. Just sit back and enjoy the cure.

Agua del Rancho

$10.95

Jalapeno Spritz

$10.95

fresh muddled jalapenos & berries with vodka, lime, & soda.

El Iceberg

$8.95Out of stock

Patron Mini

$12.00

Tepache Saizon

$11.95

Michelada

$7.95

A classic refresher using chilled clamato, hot sauce, house seasoning, and a chili-lime salt rim. All with an ice cold Modelo stuffed in the top.

N/A Drinks

Mocktail Margarita

$4.95

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.95

Pina Punch

$5.95

Virgin Paloma

$4.95

Virgin Cantaritos

$4.95

Virgin Berry Mojito

$5.95

Jarritos Locos

$5.95

Jarritos

$3.75

Choose your own from our fridge full of rotating flavors!

Topo Chico

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75Out of stock

Sangria Senoral

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Beer

Cerveza - 2 for $8

$8.00

Corona Extra

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Corona Premier

$5.75

Modelo Especial

$5.75

Negra Modelo

$5.75

Dos Equis Amber

$5.50

Dos Equis Lager

$5.50

Hayburner IPA

$7.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Sol

$4.50

Bohemia

$5.75

Victoria

$5.50

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Labatt Blue Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Heinekin N/A

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

An authentic Mexican restaurant serving up traditional Oaxacan staples and timeless Tex-Mex favorites. Stop in to check out the best agave spirits collection in New York! Hasta Pronto mis amigos!

Website

Location

4840 N French Road, East Amherst, NY 14051

Directions

Gallery
Maizal Mexican Kitchen image
Maizal Mexican Kitchen image
Maizal Mexican Kitchen image

