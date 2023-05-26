- Home
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
No reviews yet
4840 N French Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
Popular Items
Queso
Traditional melty goodness. Goes well with corn chips.
Border Bowl
A comfort food bowl. We load up with Spanish rice, black beans, and your choice of protein then smother it all with melty queso and ranchero sauce and finish with fresh pico de gallo.
Burrito con Queso
Everyone loves a good comeback story. A house favorite, this burrito is a 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed full of seasoned ground beef, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, and lettuce then smothered in melty queso.
Comida | Food
Starters
Guacamole
Made fresh and simply with mashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and salt.
Queso
Traditional melty goodness. Goes well with corn chips.
Queso and Guac
Can't decide? Get both melty queso and fresh guac!
Las Comadres
Need more heat? Try a pair of spicy homemade salsas with roasted tomatillo-habanero and Salsa Macha. Served With seasoned chips.
Queso Fundido
A hot skillet loaded with homemade chorizo, fresh roasted poblanos, grilled mushrooms and queso Oaxaca (quesillo) all topped with melty queso.
Esquite Fritters
Corn off the cob mixed with whipped potatoes and cheese all fried crispy and dressed with mayo, tajin, and queso fresco.
Memelitas
Tasty and simple, this is a can’t miss Oaxacan treat. Homemade toasted corn cakes brushed with carnitas drippings and finished with queso fresco, red onion, and salsa.
Empanadas Maizal
A savory mix of chorizo, ground beef, and melted cheese and stuffed into crispy fried corn pockets. Dressed with guacamole, sour cream, chipotle salsa, and avocado salsa.
Birria-Rolls
Chef Leo's melt in your mouth birria stuffed with melted cheese into an eggroll wrapper and fried crispy. Served with consomme on the side for dipping.
Totopos con Mole
Warm corn chips tossed in our should be famous mole negro sauce, finished with sour cream, red onion, and queso fresco.
Extra Chips and Salsa
For when the free one with your order just isn't enough.
Chips And Salsa
Nachos
Nachos El Jefito
The "Little Boss" nachos. Back by popular request, this is our quarantine version of our famous nachos El Jefe! Seasoned corn chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, and chorizo, melty queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle salsa, and queso fresco.
Birria Queso Nachos
Chef Leo's melt in your mouth birria with melty queso, fresh pico de gallo, habanero pickled red onion, & Mexican crema.
Nachos Locos
Tinga style chicken or seasoned ground beef with melty queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, taquera salsa, crema & fresh guac.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita
Your favorite fajita stuffed into a grilled quesadilla with loads of melted cheese. If you hold it up to your ear you can hear it sizzling.
Don Chicho
A Mariachi favorite, we take your favorite protein and plenty of melted cheese and stuff it all into a grilled quesadilla. We top it off with pico de gallo, chipotle salsa, guac salsa, and sour cream.
Super Don Chicho
The Super chicho is a double stacked quesadilla offering just the right amount of restraint. One layer with juicy grilled chicken, the other with spicy chorizo then finish it all off with pico de gallo, chipotle salsa, guac salsa, and sour cream.
The Ultimate Don Chicho!
The Ultimate Chicho is a triple stacked tower of a quesadilla. A layer of juicy grilled chicken, a layer of tender steak, and a layer of spicy chorizo with enough melted cheese to keep Yancey fancy. Then we stack it high and cover it all in pico de gallo, chipotle salsa, guac salsa, and sour cream.
Burritos
Burrito con Queso
Everyone loves a good comeback story. A house favorite, this burrito is a 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed full of seasoned ground beef, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, and lettuce then smothered in melty queso.
Burrito Mexicano
A grande flour tortilla loaded with tender pork carnitas, Spanish rice, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, & cheese all covered in a Mexican flag trio of salsas - ranchero, verde, and queso.
Surf & Turf Burrito
Tender grilled steak paired with juicy shrimp rolled up tight with Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and fresh guac.
Burrito Chile Verde
A 12-inch flour tortilla rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, and lettuce and then drowned in tender pork carnitas stewed in salsa verde.
Burrito Chile Colorado
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, and cheese all drowned in chucks of hearty steak and onions stewed in our SPICY Colorado sauce.
Zapoteco Burrito
Your favorite fajita done burrito style. Grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms with your favorite protein all rolled up tight and smothered in queso and ranchero sauce.
El Ultimo Burrito
The last burrito you'll ever need. Two big flour tortillas create a enormous burrito stuffed full of your favorite protein, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole! Just the description is a mouthful.
Tacos
De la Calle Tacos
3 homemade corn tortillas full of your favorite protein with cilantro, onion, and fresh salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Frontera Tacos
3 flour tortillas full of your favorite protein with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Birria Quesa-tacos
Savory and tender slow braised beef done Birria style (a classic Mexican stew) loaded into tacos with melted cheese and grilled until a little crispy (Like a quesadilla!) and served with consomme.
Baja Tacos
Modelo beer battered mahi, fried crispy, tossed in chipotle salsa and finished with slaw, fresh mango, and pickled red onion. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
A la Brasa Tacos
Blackened and grilled Mahi tacos with fresh pico de gallo, pickled red onions, and avocado salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Norteno Tacos
Fundido Tacos
Nopal con Queso Tacos
Grilled cactus (nopal) with savory grilled queso enchilado, fresh guac salsa, cilantro and onion.
Traditional Oaxaca
Mole Negro
Tender bone in chicken leg smothered in a healthy serving of our should be famous mole negro sauce. Served with Spanish rice, salad, and tortillas.
Tamales Oaxaqueno
A true taste of Oaxaca. Banana leaf wrapped tamales stuffed full of chicken with our should be famous mole negro sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Enmoladas (Mole Enchiladas)
Just like your favorite enchiladas we roll up juicy shredded chicken in corn tortillas then cover it in our famous mole negro sauce and finish it with queso Oaxaca, red onion, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.
Mole Verde
Tamales Rajas con Queso
Handmade tamales steamed in corn husks and full of queso enchilado, onion, tomato, & jalapenos. All covered in Chef Leo's Mole Verde with Spanish rice & black beans.
Sopes
Thick corn patties loaded up with your favorite protein, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guac salsa, and queso fresco.
Enfrijoladas (Bean Enchiladas)
A fancy name for Bean enchiladas, we dip corn tortillas and roll them with nomino (yerba santa infused refried beans) and finished with grilled carne asada, fresh sliced avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco.
Tlayuda
A giant crispy-crunchy corn shell covered with nomino (black bean spread), topped with grilled, steak, chorizo, and cecina and finished off with lettuce, fresh pulled queso Oaxaca (Mexican string cheese), tomato, and onion. Truly Oaxaca.
Huarache
House Favorites
Border Bowl
A comfort food bowl. We load up with Spanish rice, black beans, and your choice of protein then smother it all with melty queso and ranchero sauce and finish with fresh pico de gallo.
Chimichangas
Two crispy fried chicken chimichangas smothered in melty queso and ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Chimichangas Picante
Stuffed Poblanos
Two fresh roasted chile poblanos stuffed full of your favorite protein all covered with melted cheese and ranchero salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Tradicional
Three corn tortillas full of juicy shredded chicken all covered in melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream with a side of Spanish rice.
Enchiladas Verde
Three flour tortillas rolled full of tender pork carnitas and covered with homemade salsa verde. Served with Spanish rice and salad.
Enchiladas Mixtas
2 pulled chicken & 2 ground beef enchiladas with melted cheese all smothered in red & green salsa. Finished with queso fresco, red onion & avocado with Spanish rice and nomino.
Fajita Bowl
Choose your protein and we'll grill it up with peppers, onions, and mushrooms and top it all off with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Keto and Gluten Free)
Chile Verde Bowl
Tender pork carnitas stewed in our homemade salsa verde. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and choice of tortillas.
Don Leo Bowl
Chef Leo's favorite bowl filled with Spanish rice, black beans, spicy grilled chorizo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onions, and fresh guac.
From The Grill
Parrillada Maizal
A sizzling comal overflowing with shrimp, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, and bone-in chicken leg, along with queso enchilado, nopal, chile toreado, caramelized onions, fresh sliced avocado and pico. Served with rice, black beans, & tortillas.
Classic Fajita
Choose your favorite protein and we'll grill it up fresh with peppers, onions, and mushrooms! Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.
Hawaiian Fajita
Go all the way with juicy chicken, tender steak, fish, and jumbo shrimp all grilled with peppers, onions, and mushrooms then covered in melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced steak marinated and grilled with caramelized onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.
El Tropico
Jumbo shrimp and marinated chicken breast all grilled up with caramelized onions and smothered in melty queso. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and our citrus slaw.
Pollo Poblano
Marinated chicken breast sliced & grilled with chorizo, roasted poblanos and mushrooms all smothered in melty queso. Served sizzling with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Camarones al Chipotle
Jumbo Shrimp grilled with sweet pineapple and tossed in a spicy chipotle salsa. Served with Spanish rice and salad.
Camarrones a la Diabla
Shrimp grilled with caramelized onions and tossed in our SPICY Colorado sauce. Served with Spanish rice, salad, and tortillas.
Ranchos Pollo
Bone-in chicken leg served sizzling with caramelized onions, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, refried beans & tortillas.
Veggies
Cali Bowl
Fajita Campesina
A blend of cauliflower, broccoli, peppers, onions, and mushrooms all grilled to sizzling and served with Spanish rice, refried beans, tortillas, and salad.
Frijol Negro Burrito
A 12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with seasoned black beans, Spanish rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, and guac salsa.
Nopal con Queso Tacos
Grilled cactus (nopal) with savory grilled queso enchilado, fresh guac salsa, cilantro and onion.
Tamales Rajas con Queso
Handmade tamales steamed in corn husks and full of queso enchilado, onion, tomato, & jalapenos. All covered in Chef Leo's Mole Verde with Spanish rice & black beans.
Colorado Bowl
Grilled cauliflower, broccoli, & caramelized onion tossed in our SPICY colorado salsa and served over Spanish rice & black beans. Finished with pico, habanero pickled red onions & avocado.
Kids
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla full of melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla full of juicy shredded chicken and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice.
Kids Nachos
Corn chips with queso. 3. With chicken or ground beef.
Kids Taco
Soft shell taco, topped with lettuce and cheese. Chicken or ground beef.
Kids Rice Bowl
A bowl full of Spanish rice, refried beans, juicy shredded chicken and cheese.
Sides
Tortillas (3)
Spanish Rice
Rice cooked in a veggie stock with roasted corn and bell peppers.
Refried Beans
Whole pinto beans seasoned and mashed.
Black Beans
“Beans of the pot” Whole black beans well-seasoned and slow cooked.
Rice & Refried Beans
Rice & Black Beans
Side Salad
Small Guacamole
Small Queso
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Pickled Jalapeno
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Roasted Jalapeno
Side Grilled Pineapple
Side Pickled Red Onion
Side Sour Cream
Side Queso Fresco
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Chipotle Salsa
Tia Lola Salsa (Spicy Red)
Side Salsa Verde (Spicy Green)
Side Ranchero Salsa
Side Colorado Sauce (SPICY!!!)
Bag of Chips
Side Mole Negro
Side Chip Salsa
Large Chip Salsa (Pint)
Dessert
Churros
Churros are here! Doughy and delicious homemade churros fried up, tossed in cinnamon sugar, and drizzled with our Oaxacan chocolate ganache.
Tres Leche
Tia Lola's famous Tres Leche Cake. A traditional Mexican layer cake made with milk, cream, and sweetened condensed milk. This is one you won't want to miss!
Flan
Always a hit, this Mexican caramel custard is sure to satisfy even the sweetest of teeth! (Gluten Free)
Chocolate Hazelnut Flan
Tia Lola's homemade flan made special with whipped Oaxacan chocolate & hazelnut.
Family Style
Family Style Tacos
Grab a taco bar for whenever you're ready. Just choose your favorite proteins and Oaxaca or Campana style and we'll pack enough for four! Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and all the trimmings!
Family Style Fajitas
For a hungry family of four. Choose your favorite proteins and we'll grill it up fresh with peppers, onions, and mushrooms! Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.
Bebidas | Drinks
Cocktails
Margarita
We always start with fresh squeezed lime and orange, then add premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, and our homemade sour mix.
Frozen Margarita
Our house margarita, just frozen!
Cadillac Margarita
The Cadillac of margaritas features Patron Blanco, Grand Marnier, and fresh squeezed lime and orange juice.
Jalapeno Margarita
This spicy version of everyone's favorite features jalapeno infused tequila and fresh sliced jalapeno throughout.
Mexican Candy Margarita
Mezcalerita
We always start with fresh squeezed lime and orange, then add smokey mezcal, orange liqueur, and our homemade sour mix.
Maizal Margarita
Fresa Refresca
Maizal Daiquiri
La Rhumba
Berry Mojito
Muddled berries mixed with silver rum, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, mint, and soda.
Cocojito
Paloma
A timeless classic perfect for a summer day. As always we start with fresh squeezed grapefruit and lime then add the tequila, Jarritos Grapefruit soda, and a pinch of salt.
Cantaritos
This relaxing drink features blanco tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange, and refreshing Jarritos Grapefruit soda.
Sangria
Maizal Michelada
A tajin rimmed glass with chipotle infused mezcal, fresh pineapple & lime juice all topped off with our Resurgence Oaxaca Lager!
Puerto Escondido
Tepachito
Chipotle infused mezcal with fresh squeezed lime juice and pineapple tepache. Sweet, spicy, smoky, refreshing.
Oaxacan Mule
Cura Todo
The "Cure All" is here to help. Smokey mezcal with fresh lime, agave, pineapple juice, and chile-lime salt. Just sit back and enjoy the cure.
Agua del Rancho
Jalapeno Spritz
fresh muddled jalapenos & berries with vodka, lime, & soda.
El Iceberg
Patron Mini
Tepache Saizon
Michelada
A classic refresher using chilled clamato, hot sauce, house seasoning, and a chili-lime salt rim. All with an ice cold Modelo stuffed in the top.
N/A Drinks
Mocktail Margarita
Virgin Daiquiri
Pina Punch
Virgin Paloma
Virgin Cantaritos
Virgin Berry Mojito
Jarritos Locos
Jarritos
Choose your own from our fridge full of rotating flavors!
Topo Chico
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Fanta Orange
Sangria Senoral
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Beer
Cerveza - 2 for $8
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Hayburner IPA
Pacifico
Sol
Bohemia
Victoria
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Bud Light
Heinekin N/A
Michelob Ultra
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
An authentic Mexican restaurant serving up traditional Oaxacan staples and timeless Tex-Mex favorites. Stop in to check out the best agave spirits collection in New York! Hasta Pronto mis amigos!
4840 N French Road, East Amherst, NY 14051