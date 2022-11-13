Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maiz DLV Taco Truck - East Nashville

1100 Stratton Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Popular Items

Quesabirrias
Elote
Flautas

Churros

Two 7" Fried dough sticks coated in cinnamon sugar and a side of Caramel
Churros

Churros

$5.00

Two 7" Fried dough rolled in Cinnamon Sugar, Dulce de Leche Dipping Sauce

3 Crispy cheese tacos

Quesabirrias

Quesabirrias

American wagyu beef, crispy tacos, side of Onion/Cilantro, Salsa taquera, Lime

Consome

Dipping Beef Bone Broth

$2.00

6oz Beef bone marrow broth, Cilantro, Onion

Quesabirria pack for 4

Familly pack for 4

16 Quesabirrias, 1qt Beef Bone marrow Consommé. On the side - Cilantro, onion, Taquero Salsa, Lime

Flautas pack for 4

12each 7" Chicken & potato crispy taquitos, Cascabel salsa, dukes mayo, cotija chese, taquero salsa, lime, cabbage Salsa, Mayo & Cheese come on the side to keep Flautas crispy for hours.
Family Flautas for 4

Family Flautas for 4

$45.00

12each 7" Chicken & potato crispy taquitos, Cascabel salsa, dukes mayo, cotija chese, taquero salsa, lime, cabbage Salsa, Mayo & Cheese come on the side for flautas family pack.

Churro pack

Family Churros

$30.00

24 3" Churros coated in Cinamon sugar serve with a side of Dulce de Leche.

plates & Bowls

Three 7" Chicken & potato crispy taquitos, Cascabel salsa, dukes mayo, cotija chese, taquero salsa, lime, cabbage
Flautas

Flautas

$14.00

Three 7" Chicken & potato crispy taquitos, Cascabel salsa, dukes mayo, cotija chese, taquero salsa, lime, cabbage

Taco bowls

Taco bowls

Protein of your choice, Mexican rice, Heirloom beans, Escabeche veggies, Nixtamal Tostada chip, Taquero salsa, Lime

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Two 7" Corn Tortillas, Pepper Jack Cheese, Taquero Salsa, Lime.

Tacos

2 Chicken

2 Chicken

$10.00

Two Green Chili Chicken, Black beans, Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime, Taquero Salsa

Fish

Fish

$12.00

Two Striped Bass, Topo Chico Batter, Avocado, Mayo, Corn Salsa, Cabbage, Lime, Taquero Salsa

Cauliflower Al Pastor

Cauliflower Al Pastor

$12.00

Two Tacos per order *Vegan Option*- NO Pork Al pastor salsa, cascabel, cilantro, onion, pineapple

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$12.00

Two Skirt steak tacos, double tortillas, Mexican rice, Cascabel salsa, cilanto/onion, taquero salsa, lime

Sides & Mas

Elote

Elote

$5.00

Standard size roasted sweet corn smothered in Dukes mayo, cotija cheese & a kick of chile piquin.

Consome 6oz

$2.00

Consome 32oz

$8.00
Escabeche veggies 6oz

Escabeche veggies 6oz

$4.00

Pickled Veggies in Olive oil, vinegar & aromatics.

Mexican Rice 8oz

Mexican Rice 8oz

$5.00

Long grain rice cooked in olive oil & tomato broth (vegeterian)

Heirloom beans 6oz

Heirloom beans 6oz

$4.00

Heirloom Mexican butter beans simmered in avocado & bay leaves broth (vegeterian)

Desserts

Two 7" Fried dough sticks coated in cinnamon sugar and a side of Caramel
Churros

Churros

$5.00

Two 7" Fried dough sticks coated in cinnamon sugar and a side of Caramel

Lengua tacos

Lengua tacos

$15.00

+1 lengua taco

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are located Outside Chopper tiki

1100 Stratton Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

