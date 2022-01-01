Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Maize Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Tradicional
Volcan
Rice & Beans

ANTOJITOS

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$5.00

Sope

$5.50

Huarache

$5.50

Tlacoyo

$5.00

Tostada

$5.00
Volcan

Volcan

$5.00

Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.

Chalupas

$6.50

Gordita

$5.00

BURRITOS

Burrito Carne Asada (Steak)

$10.00

Burrito Pastor (Pork)

$9.00

Burrito Pollo (Chicken)

$9.00

Burrito Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$9.00

Burrito Veggie

$9.00

Burrito Flor (Zucchini Blossoms

$9.00

Burrito Huitlacoche (Corn Mushroom)

$9.00

Burrito Hongos (Murshrooms)

$9.00

Burrito Pez (Fish)

$10.00

TACOS

Taco Tradicional

$3.25

Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.

Taco Americano

$3.75

A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Taco Mexica

Taco Mexica

$3.75

A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!

Taco Campesino

$7.00

Taco Veggie

$3.25

Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.

Tacos Birria (2)

$10.00

TORTAS

Torta Carne Asada (Steak)

$10.50

Torta Pastor (Pork)

$9.50

Torta Pollo (Chicken)

$9.50

Torta Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$9.50

Torta Veggie

$9.50

Torta Flor (Zucchini Blossoms)

$9.50

Torta Huitlacoche (Corn Mushroom)

$9.50

Torta Hongos (Mushrooms)

$9.50

Torta Pez

$10.50

NACHOS

Our house made corn tortilla chips warmed and topped with beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Nachos Carne Asada (Steak)

$15.00

Nachos Pastor (Pork)

$14.00

Nachos Pollo (Chicken)

$14.00

Nachos Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$14.50

Nachos Veggie

$14.00

Nachos Flor (Zucchini Blossoms)

$14.00

Nachos Hongos (Mushrooms)

$14.00

SIDES

Extra Salsa 2oz

$0.50

2oz Crema (Sour Cream)

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$5.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Side Frijoles (Beans

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Arroz (Rice)

$4.00

Ord Tortillas

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00+

Salsa & Chips Chica (Small)

$1.50

Salsa & Chips Mediana (Medium)

$3.00

Limones

$0.50

Cipotwa Guacw

DRINKS

Jarritos Soda

$3.00

Mexican Sodas

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Botella Agua

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Horchata (Rice Water)

$3.00
Maize Ice Coffee (Horchata & Coldbrew)

Maize Ice Coffee (Horchata & Coldbrew)

$4.00

I delicious combination our traditional rice water topped with ice and cold brew.

Juice

$3.00

Botanas

Guacamole

$10.00

Guacamole Served with Chips

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Queso Fundido Melted Cheese w/ Choice of topping & Tortillas Chorizo, Carne Asada, Chicken, Zucchini Blossoms or Mushrooms.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Gallery
Maize image
Maize image

Similar restaurants in your area

🌽Maize on Campus
orange star4.5 • 760
60 E. Green St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Maize at the Station
orange star4.4 • 1,001
100 N. Chestnut Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Champaign

Billy Barooz
orange star4.5 • 1,288
2521 Village Green Pl Champaign, IL 61822
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Walker's
orange star4.8 • 1,224
201 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Seven Saints
orange star4.5 • 1,209
32 E Chester St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Guido's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,139
2 E Main St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Esquire Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,125
106 N Walnut St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Baxters American Grille - Champaign
orange star4.4 • 1,036
100 Trade Center Dr Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Champaign
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston