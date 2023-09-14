APPETIZERS

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00+

We use the best avocados on the market and we combine them with fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Served with chips. 8oz

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Queso Fundido Melted Cheese w/ Choice of topping & Organic handmade Tortillas Chorizo, Carne Asada, Chicken, Zucchini Blossoms or Mushrooms.

FOOD

CHOOSE SALSA

Salsa Molcajete (Mild)

Salsa Molcajete (Mild)

Never from a can... Always fresh tomatoes and jalapeño salsa. *Salsa provided according to order size*

Salsa Tomatillo (Spicy)

Salsa Tomatillo (Spicy)

Never from a can... Always fresh tomatillos and Chile de arbor salsa. A little on the spice side but very good! *Salsa provided according to order size*

Salsa Verde (Green)

Salsa Verde (Green)

Never from a can... Always fresh tomatillos and jalapeño salsa. (Mild) *Salsa provided according to order size*

TACOS

Taco Tradicional

Taco Tradicional

$3.75

Fresh organic handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.

Taco Americano

Taco Americano

$4.25

A fresh organic handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Taco Mexica

Taco Mexica

$4.25

A fresh organic handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!

Taco Campesino

Taco Campesino

$8.50

Almost the size of a burrito! A big fresh handmade organic tortilla topped with protein of your choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.

Taco Veggie

Taco Veggie

$3.75

Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

BURRITOS

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

A large flour tortilla filled with the protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Vegetarian Burritos

Vegetarian Burritos

$12.00

ANTOJITOS

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.50

Not your average quesadilla! A large hand made organic corn tortilla filled with melted cheese and protein of your choice.

Sope

Sope

$6.50

Organic thick hand made tortilla with sides pinched in order to be topped with protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, tomato, añejo cheese and sour cream.

Huarache

Huarache

$6.50

Huarache Spanish for sandal, is an organic thick hand made tortilla with sides pinched in order to be topped with protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, tomato, añejo cheese and sour cream.

Tlacoyo

Tlacoyo

$6.50

Organic hand made tortilla stuffed with refried beans and cooked so that the beans fuse with the tortilla. Topped with protein of your choice, onions, cilantro, añejo cheese and sour cream.

Tostada

Tostada

$6.50

Fresh fried tortilla topped with beans, protein of your choice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Volcan

Volcan

$6.50

Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.

Chalupas

Chalupas

$10.00

Three organic handmade boats, filled with beans, protein of your choice, lettuce, tomato, añejo cheese, and sour cream.

Gordita

Gordita

$6.50

TORTAS

Locally made bread with protein of your choice, filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Tortas

Tortas

$10.00

Locally made bread with protein of your choice, filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Veggie Torta

Veggie Torta

$10.00

Locally made bread filled with beans, rice lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Torta Ahogada (Drowned Torta)

Torta Ahogada (Drowned Torta)

$12.00Out of stock

A tasty spicy version of our torta! Includes beans, onion, cheese, sour cream and drowned in our spicy, chicken broth sauce.

PLATILLOS

Fajitas

$20.00Out of stock
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$23.00Out of stock

8oz of Grilled skirt steak served with a side salad, rice, beans, and an order of our fresh organic Handmade Tortillas!

Milanesa (Breaded Steak)

Milanesa (Breaded Steak)

$22.00Out of stock
Mega Tlacoyo

Mega Tlacoyo

$21.00Out of stock

8oz Skirt steak served on our blue organic handmade tortilla stuffed with beans. We then add grilled cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream and añejo cheese on top.

Flautas

Flautas

$17.00

We start with our fresh organic handmade tortillas, we filled them with the protein of your choice and we deep fried them in corn oil. They are served with rice, beans, añejo cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo and Guacamole.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$17.00Out of stock

Our very own stuffed poblano pepper fried in egg battered and covered with mild chipotle sauce. No gluten in this item and as always served with rice, beans, and our delicious organic handmade tortillas.

NACHOS

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips covered with pinto beans, protein of your choice, cheese, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream.

Veggie Nachos

$15.00

SIDES

Side Arroz (Rice)

Side Arroz (Rice)

$4.50

Made every day fresh Mexican rice cooked with tomato sauce, onion, and garlic. Vegetarian, NO Chicken broth!

Side Frijoles (Beans)

Side Frijoles (Beans)

$4.50

Refried pinto beans. We cook the beans with onion and garlic and refried them with corn oil and white onion. Vegetarian, NO Lard!

Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$7.00

We use the best avocados on the market and we combine them with fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt. 4oz

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Chiles Toreados

$5.00Out of stock

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Limes

$0.75
Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$2.50+
Ord Tortillas (3)

Ord Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Salsa

$3.00+
Extra Salsa 2oz

Extra Salsa 2oz

$0.75

2oz of our green, molcajete (Mild) or Tomatillo (hot).

Half Dozen Tortillas

$6.50

SPECIALTY TACOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$17.00Out of stock

Three tacos with grilled cheese and traditional Mexican stew with sides of cilantro, lime, onion, birria

DRINKS

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$3.50+

Fresh fruit water, no preservatives everything natural.

Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Sidral (Apple)

Sidral (Apple)

$3.00Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Botella Agua

Botella Agua

$2.00
Maize Ice Coffee

Maize Ice Coffee

$6.00

I delicious combination our traditional rice water topped with ice and cold brew.

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

20oz Soda Bottle

$4.00

POSTRES (DESSERTS)

POSTRES

Flan

$5.00Out of stock

CATERING

Taco Bar

Taco Bar

$14.95

Full Taco Bar Steak, Chicken, chorizo, pastor (pork), Fajita Veggies Rice, Beans, Chips, Two Types of Salsa, Handmade Corn Tortillas Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Limes Plates, Plasticware, Serving Utensils

Salsa and Chips Bar

Chips and all three of our home made salsas. Tomatillo (Spicy) Molcajete (Mild) and our Salsa verde (mild)

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

Guacamole Bar

Guacamole

$10.00