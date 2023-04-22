Main picView gallery

Maize & Mash 430 North Main Street

430 North Main Street

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Popular Items

SALMON SALAD
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
BISTRO COBB

FOOD

SHAREABLES

BLISTERED SHISHITOS

$16.00

saffron infused potatoes, pickled fennel, arugula, lemon fennel vinaigrette, charred lemon

SCOTCH EGG

$15.00

soft-boiled egg wrapped in sausage, breaded, + fried. served w/ kohlrabi-green apple slaw, pickled fresno peppers, pickled red onion, tonkatsu, + micro cilantro

SHORT RIB POUTINE

$16.00

french fries, red wine demi, white cheddar cheese curds, red onion marmalade, fine herbs

CAULIFLOWER TOTS

$13.00

charred shishito peppers, apricot jam, buffalo sauce, ranch

CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

beer battered wisconsin cheese curds, apricot jelly

MUSSELS

$17.00

coriander, cumin, jalapeño, pickled fennel, chopped tomatoes, cilantro + turmeric infused coconut milk. served w/ naan.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN BAO

$14.00

poblano slaw, dill pickle, sambal aioli

WINGS

$16.00

your choice of sauce: buffalo, jalapeño apricot, or bourbon bbq

TUNA POKE

$17.00

ahi tuna, avocado, macadamia nuts, cilantro, snap peas, cucumbers, sambal aioli

SHRIMP + GRITS

$18.00

white cheddar grits, andouille brown butter, pickled baby bell peppers + micro celery

GREENS

MAIZE SALAD

$12.00

mixed greens, charred corn, peppadew peppers, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette

BISTRO COBB

$16.00

mixed greens, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn, peppadew peppers, egg, blue cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette

SALMON SALAD

$19.00

grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, sliced grilled pear, shaved parmesan, mixed greens, rosemary + garlic vinaigrette

TUNA CHOP

$21.00

mixed greens, seared tuna, egg, snap peas, avocado, macadamia nuts, radish, cucumbers, sliced jalapeños, sesame ginger vinaigrette

HARVEST SALAD

$15.00

arugula+spinach mix, pickled grapes, blue cheese, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy prosciutto, rosemary vinaigrette

BETWEEN THE BREAD

LOCAL BURGER

$15.00

8 oz custom burger blend patty, choice of cheddar or swiss

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

housemade mushroom, beet, spinach, farro, + walnut patty topped w/ smoked garlic aioli, feta, + poblano slaw

M + M BURGER

$17.00

8 oz custom burger blend patty, bacon, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, fried egg, dill pickle aioli

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

nashville hot fried chicken thigh, bacon, smoked gouda, fried egg, house made pickle, honey habanero aioli

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$17.00

red wine braised short rib, red onion marmalade, gruyere, horseradish aioli

ENTREES

WAGYU FLANK STEAK

$38.00

8oz grilled wagyu flank steak, pineapple brandy jus, celery root coconut puree, paprika roasted carrot, cipollini onion, jalapeno relish, micro cilantro

EGGPLANT + BURRATA

$23.00

linguine pasta, eggplant ragu, pecorino romano, topped w/ burrata + micro basil

LOUISIANA SEAFOOD GUMBO

$33.00

crawfish, shrimp, andouille sausage, braised chicken thigh, holy trinity, poblanos, bourbon, jasmine rice + pickled baby bell peppers. served with crystal louisiana style hot sauce

KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER

$21.00

cauliflower tots tossed in kung pao sauce, sautéd red + poblano peppers, jasmine rice, toasted cashew, sesame, scallions

SHAWARMA BOWL

$26.00

lebanese spiced chicken thigh, s'khug couscous salad, tahini yogurt, pickled baby bell pepper, toasted sesame, naan, micro cilantro

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$42.00

crispy brussels sprouts, brown butter parsnip mash, chimichurri, pomegranate arils + micro shiso

FISH + CHIPS

$16.00Out of stock

FISH + CHIPS crispy beer battered cod, frites, poblano slaw, tartar sauce, charred lemon available 2/22-4/7

ACHIOTE MAHI

$31.00Out of stock

pan seared mahi mahi, ancho + smoked sweet potato veloute, roasted poblano beurre blanc, marinated zucchini + carrots, fried shallots, orange zest

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

$33.00

roasted cauliflower purée, charred broccoli rabe, bread + butter pickled summer squash, habanero + lemongrass sauce, micro brassica salad

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00

truffle oil, parmesan cheese

MASHED POTATOES + GRAVY

$6.00

MAC + CHEESE

$6.00

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.00

w/ pear mostarda, balsamic + maple glaze, pomegranate + goat cheese

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

w/ feta, roasted corn, cucumber, radish, + rosemary garlic vinaigrette

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

ask your server for today's offering

CUP OF GUMBO

$7.00

w/ andouille sausage, chicken, + rice

SALMON FILET

$11.00

CHICKEN

$9.00

SHRIMP

$10.00

STEAK

$14.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$10.00

BLACKENED SALMON

$12.00

SEARED TUNA

$10.00

BLACKENED TUNA

$11.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

w/ cheddar, choice of fries, mashed potatoes, or side salad

TENDERS

$8.00

choice of ranch or bbq, and a choice of fries, mashed potatoes, or side salad

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

choice of cheddar or swiss, with a choice of fries, mashed potatoes, or side salad

KIDS HOUSE BOARD

$10.00

deli ham, ritz crackers, cheddar, strawberries, grapes, cucumbers, carrots, gold fish, cheetos, + chocolate chip cookies

CRAZY KIDS MAC

$10.00

chicken tender, crumbled bacon, cheddar blast goldfish, + cheetos (a la carte)

ADULT TENDERS

$12.00

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

DESSERT

BEIGNETS

$9.00

filled w/ marshmallow creme, topped w/ powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, + caramel drizzle

BROWNIE

$7.00

chocolate stout brownie, homemade whip, powdered sugar & caramel sauce

SUNDAE

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel, chocolate, waffle cone crumble, cherry sauce, + topped w/ a cherry

PANNA COTTA

$12.00

caramel panna cotta, house made apple butter, sea salt black pepper crumble, whipped cream + cinnamon

VANILLA SINGLE SCOOP

$2.00

VANILLA DOUBLE SCOOP

$4.00

EXTRAS

Side of Ranch

Side of B.C Dressing

Side of B.C. Crumbles

Side of Buffalo

Side of BBQ

Side of Mayo

Side of Sambal Aioli

$0.25

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Side of Honey Habanero

$0.25

Side of Horseradish Aioli

$0.25

Extra Naan Bread

$4.00

Extra Sourdough Bread

$1.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Side of AP Jelly

$0.25

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side of Dill Pickle Aioli

$0.25

Customer Hat

$25.00

Employee Hat

$10.00

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Side of Jalapeño Relish

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Liqour Bottles

Retail Bottles

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$35.00

Laws Private Barrel

$60.00

Smooth Ambler Private Barrel

$55.00

Bull Run 15 Year Private Barrel

$60.00

Pinhook 6 Year Private Barrel Rye

$70.00

Town Branch Private Barrel Bourbon

$65.00

Few Private Barrel Rye Cask Strength

$40.00

Ezra Brooks Single Barrel Bourbon

$55.00

Buffalo Trace Bottle

$45.00

Buffalo Trace Bottle

$45.00

Pinhook Private Blend Bourbon Bottle

$60.00

EH Taylor Small Batch Bottle

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

430 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Directions

