Mexican & Tex-Mex

🌽Maize on Campus

760 Reviews

$

60 E. Green St

Champaign, IL 61820

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Tradicional
Taco Mexica
Taco Americano

Botanas

Guacamole

$12.00+

Guacamole Served with Chips

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Queso Fundido Melted Cheese w/ Choice of topping & Tortillas Chorizo, Carne Asada, Chicken, Zucchini Blossoms or Mushrooms.

SALSA PREF

Salsa Molcajete (Mild)

Salsa Tomatillo (Spicy)

Salsa Verde (Green)

TACOS

Taco Tradicional

$3.75

Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.

Taco Americano

$4.25

A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Taco Mexica

$4.25

A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!

Taco Campesino

$8.50

Taco Veggie

$3.75

Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

BURRITOS

Burrito Carne Asada

$13.00

Burrito Pastor (Pork)

$12.00

Burrito Pollo (Chicken)

$12.00

Burrito Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$12.00

Burrito Lomo (Rib Eye)

$13.00

Burrito Pechuga (Chicken Breast)

$13.00

Burrito Veggie

$12.00

Burrito Flor (Zucchini Blossoms

$12.50

Burrito Huitlacoche (Corn Mushroom)

$12.00

Burrito Hongos (Mushrooms)

$12.00

Burrito Pez (Fish Burrito)

$13.00

ANTOJITOS

Quesadilla

$6.50

Sope

$6.50

Huarache

$6.50

Tlacoyo

$6.50

Tostada

$6.50
Volcan

$6.50

Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.

Chalupas

$10.00

Gordita

$6.50

TORTAS

Torta Carne Asada (Steak)

$12.00

Traditional Mexican sandwich with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado.

Torta Pastor (Pork)

$10.00

Torta Pollo (Chicken)

$10.00

Torta Lomo (Rib Eye)

$13.00

Torta Pechuga (Chicken Breast)

$13.00

Torta Veggie

$10.00

Torta Flor (Zucchini Blossoms)

$10.00

Torta Huitlacoche (Corn Mushroom)

$10.00

Torta Hongos (Mushrooms)

$10.00

Torta Milanesa

$13.00

Breaded steak or chicken breast Mexican Sandwich.

Torta Ahogada

$12.00

Torta Pez

$11.00

Torta Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$10.00

PLATILLOS

Fajitas

$20.00

Carne Asada

$23.00

Milanesa

$22.00

Mega Tlacoyo

$21.00

Flautas

$17.00

Chile Relleno

$17.00

NACHOS

Nachos Carne Asada (Steak)

$16.00

Nachos Pastor (Pork)

$15.00

Nachos Pollo (Chicken)

$15.00

Nachos Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$15.00

Nachos Veggie

$15.00

Nachos Flor (Zucchini Blossoms)

$15.00

Nachos Hongos (Mushrooms)

$15.00

SIDES

Side Arroz (Rice)

$4.50

Side Frijoles (Beans

$4.50

Side of Guacamole

$7.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Chiles Toreados

$5.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Limes

$0.75

Salsa & Chips

$2.50+
Ord Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Salsa

$3.00+

Extra Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Half Dozen Tortillas

$6.50

DRINKS

Aguas Frescas

$3.50+

Fresh fruit water, no preservatives everything natural.

Can Soda

$2.50
Mexican Coke

$4.00
Jarritos

$3.00
Sidral (Apple)

$3.00

Squirt

$4.00Out of stock
Topo Chico

$3.50

Botella Agua

$2.00
Maize Ice Coffee

$6.00

I delicious combination our traditional rice water topped with ice and cold brew.

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Sidral ( Green Apple)

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

POSTRES

Choco Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Flan

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Please remember that this order is for pick up at the campus location. Maize on Green 60 E. Green St. Champaign IL 61820

Website

Location

60 E. Green St, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

