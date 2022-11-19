Mexican & Tex-Mex
🌽Maize on Campus
760 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Please remember that this order is for pick up at the campus location. Maize on Green 60 E. Green St. Champaign IL 61820
Location
60 E. Green St, Champaign, IL 61820
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Champaign
More near Champaign