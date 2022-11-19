Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse imageView gallery

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse

review star

No reviews yet

3340 CORAL WAY

Coral Gables, FL 33145

PASTRIES

Pasteis de Nata

Pasteis de Nata

$3.50

Pasteis de Nata low sugar

$3.70
Pasteis de Nata (6-BOX)

Pasteis de Nata (6-BOX)

$21.00

CACHITO DE JAMON

$3.99

CACHITO JAMON Y QUESO

$4.25
CROISSANTS

CROISSANTS

CROQUETA J. SERRANO

$2.20

CROQUETA DE MANCHEGO

$2.20

PAN DE BONO

$2.90

PAN DE QUESO

$2.29

COXINHA DE FRANGO

$4.49

RISSOL DE BACALHAU

$3.45

Beef Croquette

$2.20

PALMERA

$3.39

Mini Croisant Ham&Cheese

$3.00

Mini Croisant Plain

$2.10

BREADS

BAGUETE

$3.10

PAO / PAN D'AVO

$0.99+

CARCASE / BIJU

$0.99

PAN DE AGUA / WATER BREAD

$0.99

BOLO REINA

$24.99+

Pan Dulce

$3.99

HOT DRINKS

AMERICANO

$2.90+

EXPRESSO

$2.90

CORTADO

$2.75

CAPUCCINO

$3.90+

LATTE / CAFE CON LECHE

$3.90+

COLADA

$2.15

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.65+

MACCHIATO

$3.50+

NATURAL JUICES

ORANGE 12oz

$6.50

Freshly squeezed orange juice

MADEIRA 12oz

$7.50

Pineapple / Mint

FATIMA 12oz

$7.90

Pineapple / Cucumber / Ginger / Parsley / Spinach

SOFT DRINKS

CASTELLO

$2.50+

COCA-COLA

$2.49+

COLD BREW / CAFE FRIO

COMPAL ANANAS-PINEAPPLE

$2.49

COMPAL MARACUJA

$2.49

COMPAL MULTIFRUITS

$2.49

COMPAR POIRE-PEAR

$2.49

FRESCOLITA

$2.90+

FRIZE LIMAO

$2.50

GUARANA

$2.49

LUSO

$2.00

MALTA

$2.90+

CARVALHELHOS SPARKLING WATER

$3.40+

PEDRAS SALGADAS

$3.50+Out of stock

PEDRAS SALGADAS LIMON

$3.25+Out of stock

PEDRAS SALGADAS MARACUYA

$3.25+Out of stock

PEDRAS SALGADAS STRAWBERRY

$3.25+

PEDRAS SALGADAS TANGERINE

$3.25+Out of stock

SMART WATER

$3.00Out of stock

SPRITE

$2.49

SUMOL (1.5 LTS) ORANGE-NARANJA

$4.75

SUMOL (1.5 LTS) PASION FRUIT-MARACUYA

$4.75

SUMOL (1.5 LTS) PINEAPPLE

$4.75

SUMOL (BOTTLE)

$2.75

SUMOL MARACUYA - PASION FRUIT (CAN)

$2.49+

SUMOL ORANGE-NARANJA (CAN)

$2.49+

SUMOL PINEAPPLE-PINA (CAN)

$2.49+

UCAL DE CHOCOLATE

$2.50+

PORTUGUESE BISTRO

CACHORRO TIPO GAZELA

$13.90

Small baguette, fresh sausage, linguica, flamengo cheese, butter.

PREGO TRADITIONAL NO PÃO

$14.90

Portuguese "Nailed" Steak Sandwich. The most popular and widely eaten sandwich in Portugal. Freshly baked bread with a steak marinated in garlic.

SALADS

SAGRES SALAD

$14.90

2 pieces of codfish croqueta, side with black eyed beans and spring salad, grated carrots / purple cabbage

VIANA SALAD

$15.90

Ricotta cheese, shredded chicken, spring salad, cherry tomatoes, grated carrots / purple cabbage, pecan nuts, raisins, sesame seeds.

ÓBIDOS SALAD

$14.90

Tuna or sardine, hard-boiled egg, spring salad, cherry tomato, grated carrots / purple cabagge, radish, almond, cucumber, sesame seeds.

LAGOS SALAD

$18.90

Octopus, chickpea salad, spring salad, grated carrots / purple cabbage, cherry tomato.

SANDWICHES

VASCO DA GAMA

$8.90

Ham & cheese toast sandwich

AMALIA

$12.50

Prepared tuna herbs with onion & yellow cheese toast sandwich barred with butter of herbs

PESSOA

$12.50

Prepared chicken herbs & ricotte cheese toast sandwich barred with butter of herbs

SERRANO HAM

$13.90

MANCHEGO CHEESE

$9.90

TRADITIONAL CHEESE

$7.50

TRADITIONAL HAM

$7.50

TOASTS

SARAMAGO

$10.90

Avocado toast Portuguese style

TORRADA

$4.50

Buttered toasts made from "pao de forma," a bread with a soft texture perfect to absorb melted butter. Two bread pieces, each one cut into three neat rectangular slices

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

SPRING SALAD

$2.00

THIN SLICED CHIPS

$2.00

AVOCADO

$2.00
Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse image

