Majestic Bistro

Sunday Closed

Monday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Tuesday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Wednesday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Thursday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Friday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm