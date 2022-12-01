Restaurant header imageView gallery

Majestic Bistro

1869 Appaloosa Lane

Buford, GA 30519

Dinner

Lamb Chop Pasta

Lamb Chop Pasta

$24.99

Mediterranean Style Lamb Chop with Butter Cream Garlic Pasta

Roasted Branzino with Casper Butter Orzo Rice and Asparagus

Roasted Branzino with Casper Butter Orzo Rice and Asparagus

$20.57Out of stock

Branzino fish with a buttery garlic lemon zest. Rice and Seasoned Asparagus

Cold Water Turf Plate

Cold Water Turf Plate

$40.00

Antarctica Chilean Sea Bass and Premium Prime Filet Mignon

Blackened Shimp

Blackened Shimp

$12.55

Blackened Shrimp, Rice, Black Beans and Asparagus

Steak and Butter Mashed Potatoes

Steak and Butter Mashed Potatoes

$14.99Out of stock

Sirloin Steak with butter garlic mashed potatoes

Summer Salmon Salad

Summer Salmon Salad

$15.99

Spring Mix Salad with Strawberries,Blueberries & Orange Tomatoes with Baked Salmon in a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sea Bass Salad

Sea Bass Salad

$17.50

Spring Mix Salad, Walnuts, Strawberries,Blueberry, Goat Cheese topped with Fresh Saffron Sea Bass *Price may vary depending on market value*

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Cooked with the love of being home

1869 Appaloosa Lane, Buford, GA 30519

