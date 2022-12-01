Majestic Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Cooked with the love of being home
Location
1869 Appaloosa Lane, Buford, GA 30519
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Rey Del Pastor - 3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60
No Reviews
3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurant
OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
No Reviews
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Buford
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
4.5 • 989
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy Buford, GA 30518
View restaurant