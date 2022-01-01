Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers

Major's Burger Company

No reviews yet

14011 Hwy 29 W

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Egg Taco

$1.95

Hatch & Egg Taco

$1.95

Potato & Egg Taco

$1.95

Sausage & Egg Taco

$1.95

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.95

Egg & Cheese Taco

$1.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Chz Sandwich

$4.49

Burger Patty, Egg & Chz Sandwich

$4.49

Chicken Tender, Egg & Chz Sandwich

$4.49

Ham, Egg & Chz Sandwich

$4.49

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.25

Pastries & Baked Goods

Banana Bread

$2.49

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Blueberry White Chocolate Scones

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Strudel Muffin

$2.49

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$2.49

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.49

Major's Protein Bar

$2.99

Maple Nut Scone

$3.50

Rum Pound Cake

$2.49

Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$2.49

Brownie A La Mode

$3.50

Pumpkin Bread

$2.49

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$1.29

Side of Salsa

Extra Salsa

$0.35

Combo Hashbrown

$0.30

Combos

Major Cheese Combo Discount

$13.97

Major Bacon Cheese Combo Discount

$14.87

Mushroom Swiss Combo Discount

$14.87

The Veteran Combo Discount

$15.99

Jr. Burger Combo Discount

$10.95

Jr. Cheeseburger Combo Discount

$11.75

Jr. Melted Cheddar Combo Discount

$11.99

Melted Cheddar Combo Discount

$14.15

Major Burger Combo Discount

$12.97

Melted Pepper Jack Burger Combo Discount

$14.15

Double Meat Cheeseburger Combo Discount

$15.35

Hatch Cheeseburger Combo Discount

$14.27

Fried Chicken Tender Combo Discount

$9.84

Chicken Cordon Bleu Combo Discount

$11.80

Pepper Jack Grilled Chicken Combo Discount

$10.35

Grilled Chicken Tender Combo Discount

$9.84

Country Fried Steak Combo Discount

$13.79

Chicken

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Fried Chicken Burger

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$7.99

Chicken Cordon Blue Burger

$9.49

Pepper Jack Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.49

Steak Burger

$8.69

Baked Potatoes

Grilled Chicken Potato

$8.95

Fried Chk Potato

$8.95

Bacon Potato

$8.95

Loaded Potato

$7.49

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$9.89

Garden Salad

$6.89

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.89

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.89

Burgers

Major Burger

$7.69

Major Cheeseburger

$8.69

Melted Cheddar Burger

$8.99

Major Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss

$9.69

Major Double Cheeseburger

$11.49

Melted Pepper Jack Burger

$8.69

Hatch Cheeseburger

$8.99

The Veteran

$11.95

Junior Burger

$5.69

Junior Cheeseburger

$6.49

JR. Melted Cheddar

$6.69

Baby Burger

$3.50

Baby Cheeseburger

$4.00

Sides

Reg. Fries

$3.69

Major French Fries

$6.95

Major BB Fries

$7.69

Reg. BB Fries

$4.49

Onion Rings

$4.49+

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.39

Green Beans

$2.29

Fried Okra

$3.39

Fried Pickles

$3.39

Plates

Our Family's Fried Shrimp Plate

$11.95

Kids Meals

Kid's Hamburger

$5.49

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.49

Kid's Corndog

$5.49

Kid's Chicken Tender

$5.49

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.49

Extra

Piece Of Grilled Chicken

$2.00

Side Of Broccoli

$2.00

Piece Of Fried Chicken

$2.00

Bun Charge

$0.35

$1 Charge

$1.00

Dipping Sauces

Major Sauce

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

BBQ

$0.35

Gravy

$0.35

Fry

$0.35

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.35

Tartar

$0.35

Ketchup

$0.35

Free Dipping Sauce

Major Dipping Sauce

Ketchup

Tartar

BBQ

Fry

Jalapeno Ranch

Ranch

Gravy

Pastries & Baked Goods

Blueberry White Chocolate Scones

$3.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Maple Nut Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Bagel

$1.95

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.25

Banana Bread

$2.49

Fruit Kolache

$1.95

Sausage Kolache

$1.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$2.49

Cinnamon Strudel Muffin

$2.49

Oatmeal w/ Fruit

$2.75

Hash Brown

$1.29

Fresh Fruit Tray

$3.25

Major's Protein Bar

$2.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.95

Blueberry Buttermilk Pie

$3.95

Brownie

$2.49

Brownie a La Mode

$3.49

Buttermilk Pie

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$3.95

Cookie

$1.75

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.49

Pecan Pie

$3.95

Whole Pie

$15.95

Whole Loaf

$11.95

4pk Cinnamon Rolls

$11.95

Espresso

Americano

$2.49+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.49+

Double Shot

$2.15

Drip Coffee

$1.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$4.69+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.79+

Extra Shot

$0.65

Whole Bean Coffee

$10.95

Cold Coffee

Granita

$3.50+

Haven

$4.99+

Cappuccino Milkshake

$4.69+

Mocha Milkshake

$4.49+

Toddy

$2.75+

Old Fashion Milkshakes

Mocha Milkshake

$4.49+

Hershey's Chocolate Milkshake

$4.49+

Cappuccino Milkshake

$4.49+

Fresh Banana Milkshake

$4.49+

Fresh Coconut Milkshake

$4.49+

Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

$4.49+

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.49+

Wild Berry Milkshake

$4.49+

Major's Storms

Butterfinger Storm

$3.99

Heath Storm

$3.99

Oreo Storm

$3.99

Nerds Storm

$3.99

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.49+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.49+

Wild Berry Smoothie

$4.49+

Refreshers

Lemonade

$2.49+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.75+

Bottled Water

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Coke

$2.59+

Diet Coke

$2.59+

Dr. Pepper

$2.59+

Major's Sweet Tea

$2.59+

Major's Unsweetend Tea

$2.59+

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.59+

Milk

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.49+

Powerade

$2.59+

Rootbeer

$2.59+

Sprite

$2.59+

Free Water

Large Water

$0.35

Can of Soda

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14011 Hwy 29 W, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Directions

