Mak at D6 Cullenswood Gardens
Cullenswood Gardens
Ranelagh, IE D06 R1X3
STARTERS
- 1 Prawn Yuk Sung€8.50
- 2 Prawn Yuk Sung€16.00
- 1 Pork Yuk Sung€8.00
- 2 Pork Yuk Sung€15.00
- Salt & Pepper Ribs€9.00
Pork ribs stir fried with onion, spring onion, garlic and chilli in a 5 spice salt and pepper mix.
- 1/4 Aromatic Duck€11.00
- 1/2 Aromatic Duck€19.00
- Salt & Pepper Prawns€8.50
Tempura prawns with garlic chilli, onion, spring onion in a salt and pepper 5 spice mix.
- Char Sui BBQ Ribs€9.00
Slow roasted pork ribs in a bbq sauce
- Salt & Pepper Wings€9.00
Crispy wings stir fried with onion, spring onion, garlic and chilli in a five spice mix.
- Salt & Chilli Calamari€9.00
Thin rings of tempura calamari, garlic, chilli, onion, spring onion with a salt and pepper 5 spice mix.
- Skewered Chicken€6.50
Chicken breast skewers in a peanut satay sauce.
- Salt & Pepper Aubergine€8.00
Aubergine in panko breadcrumbs, garlic, chilli , onions, spring onion with a salt and pepper 5 spice mix.
- Vegetable Spring Rolls€7.00
Crispy spring rolls with carrots, beansprouts and spring onion. Served with a side of sweet chilli dip.
- Char Sui Pork Bao€8.00
Roasted char sui pork in a sweet bao bun with a chilli sauce.
- Prawn Toast€8.50
Minced Prawns & Chives on Crispy Toast coated in Sesame Seeds served with a Sriracha Sauce.
- Duck Spring Rolls€7.50
- Prawn Crackers€3.00
- Chicken Bao€8.50
Panko fried chicken, spicy shredded cabbage, cucumber, chilli mayo in a bao bun.
- Chicken sweetcorn soup€6.00
DIM SUM
- Prawn Har Gau€7.00
King Prawns with Bamboo Shoots with a translucent pastry drizzled with a Sweet Soya.
- Pork & Prawn Shumai€7.50
Steamed Pork & Prawn Dumpling in a Won Ton pastry drizzled with a Chilli Soya Vinaigrette. Crispy option available
- Chicken Potsticker€7.50
Minced Spicy Chicken in a Wheat Flour Pastry, pangrilled with a Crispy Base & drizzled with a Chilli Soya Vinaigrette.
- Prawn Pak Choi Potstickers€8.00
Diced King Prawns with Pak Choi in a Wheat Flour Pastry grilled with a Crispy Base & drizzled with a Chilli Soya Vinaigrette.
- Vegetable Potstickers€7.00
Diced Mixed Vegetables in a Wheat Flour Pastry & drizzled with a Chilli Soya Vinaigrette.
MAINS
- Fillet Beef & Black Bean Sauce€17.50
Thinly sliced Fillet Beef stir fried with Onions & Peppers in a Black Bean Sauce.
- Chicken Black Bean Sauce€16.50
Thinly sliced stir fried Chicken Breast with Onions & Peppers in a Black Bean Sauce.
- Fillet Beef Chilli & Basil€17.50
Thinly sliced Fillet Beef stir fried with Chillies, Spring Onions & Basil.
- Chicken Chilli & Basil€16.50
Sliced stir fried Chicken Breast with Chillies, Spring Onions & Basil.
- Stir Fried Satay Chicken€16.50
Thinly sliced stir fried Chicken with onions & peppers in a rich peanut Satay Sauce.
- Stir Fried Satay King Prawns€17.00
Stir fried King Prawns with onions & peppers in a rich peanut satay sauce.
- Prawn Ginger & Scallions€17.00
Stir fried King Prawns in a Ginger & Spring Onion Sauce.
- Beef Szechuan€17.50
Thinly sliced Fillet Beef stir fried with Peppers, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots & Water Chestnuts in a Spicy Chilli Bean Sauce
- Stir Fried Cumin Fillet Beef€17.50
Sliced Fillet Beef stir fried in Cumin & Chillies, Onions, Peppers, Carrots & Green Beans.
- House Curry Beef€17.50
Thinly sliced Fillet Beef in a Curry blend Mixed with Eastern Spices, Garam Masala, Cumin, Coriander, Onions & Peppers.
- House Curry Chicken€16.50
Thinly sliced Stir Fried Chicken Breast in a Curry blend Mixed with Eastern Spices, Garam Masala, Cumin, Coriander, Onions & Peppers.
- House Curry Prawn€17.00
Stir fried King Prawns in a Curry blend Mixed with Eastern Spices, Garam Masala, Cumin, Coriander, Onions & Peppers.
- Roast Cantonese Duck€18.00
Crispy Roast Duck with a Sweet Soya Sauce & Pineapple.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken€16.50
Sliced Chicken Breast coated with a Light Batter in a Sweet & Sour Sauce.
- Sweet Chilli Chicken€16.50
Crispy Chicken Strips in a Chilli Sweet & Sour Sauce with Onions, Carrots & Peppers.
- Chicken Szechuan€16.50
Thinly sliced stir fried Chicken with Peppers, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots & Water Chestnuts in a Spicy Chilli Bean Sauce.
- Tofu Satay€14.50
Tofu with onions & peppers in a rich peanut Satay Sauce.
- Tofu curry€14.50
- Tofu Blackbean€14.50
- Kung Po Chicken€16.50
Thinly sliced Stir Fried Chicken Breast with Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cashew Nuts in a Yellow Bean Hoisin sauce.
- Kung Po Prawn€17.00
Stir Fried King Prawn with Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cashew Nuts in a Yellow Bean Hoisin sauce.
- Kung Po Beef€17.50
Thinly Sliced Fillet of Beef with Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cashew Nuts in a Yellow Bean Hoisin sauce.
- Chicken Cashewnuts€16.50
Stir fried Chicken Breast, Bamboo Shoots, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Onions and Cashew Nuts.
SIDES
DRINKS
COELIAC MENU
- (C) SALT AND PEPPER CALAMARI€9.00
Thin rings of fresh calamari in a light batter with a spciey salt and pepper mix
- (C) SALT AND PEPPER PRAWNS (5 PCS.)€8.50
A light tempura batter with a salt and pepper mix
- (C) PORK YUK SUNG SERVES 1€9.50
- (C) PORK YUK SUNG SERVES 2€18.00
- (C) SALT AND CHILI CHICKEN WINGS€9.00
Crispy wings stir fried with onion, spring onion, garlic and chilli in a 5 spice salt and pepper mix
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Cullenswood Gardens, Ranelagh, IE D06 R1X3