Restaurant header imageView gallery

Makai Island Grill Tropical Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

7930 W. Tropical Parkway Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium
Large
Small

Choose Your Size

Small

$6.99

Bowl

$8.99

Medium

$10.49

Large

$13.49

Salad (1 Meat)

$8.99

Salad (2 Meat)

$10.49

Vegetarian

$8.99

Kids Meal

$4.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink (Small)

$2.29

Fountain Drink (large)

$2.49

Hawaiian Sun

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.99

Red Bull - Original

$2.79

Red Bull - Tropical

$2.79

A La Carte

Teriyaki Chicken

$3.99

Chicken Katsu

$3.99

Mochiko Chicken

$4.49

Kalua Pig

$4.49

Teriyaki Steak

$4.99

Pulehu Steak

$4.99

White Rice

$2.49

Brown Rice*

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Kimchee Slaw

$2.99

Sweet Corn

$2.99

Garlic Edamame

$2.99

Salted Edamame

$2.99

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Poke

Hawaiian Poke .25 lb

$4.99

Hawaiian Poke .5 lb

$9.99

Hawaiian Poke .75 lb

$14.99

Hawaiian Poke 1 lb

$19.99

Spicy Poke .25 lb

$4.99

Spicy Poke .5 lb

$9.99

Spicy Poke .75 lb

$14.99

Spicy Poke 1 lb

$19.99

Paper Products

Extra Aluminum Plate (any size)

$0.75

20 / 32 oz Coke Cup (for water / ice ONLY)

$0.50

Paper Goods (Medium / 25 sets)

$5.00

Paper Goods (Medium / 50 sets)

$10.00

Dessert / Sauce Bottles / Other

Condiments

Small Dressing

$0.50

Large Dressing

$2.50

Small Almonds

$0.50

Large Almonds

$2.50

Regular Yaki (12oz Bottles)

$3.99

Spicy Yaki Bottles (12oz Bottles)

$4.29

.5 lb Katsu Sauce

$2.49

Furikake

$0.50

Dole Soft Serve (small)

$3.00

Dole Soft Serve (large)

$5.00

Condiments

Soy Sauce Packet (Aloha)

Sriracha Packet

Individually Packed Meals (Min $100)

Small (Packed in Paper Bag Individually)

$6.99

1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Choice of Meat & 1 Side. All cold items are packaged separately from hot items. Options to include a 12 oz can of Soda and/or Hawaiian Sun are available.

Bowl (Packed in Paper Bag Individually)

$8.99

2 Sides/Rice & 2 Choices of Meat. All cold items are packaged separately from hot items. Options to include a 12 oz can of Soda and/or Hawaiian Sun are available.

Medium (Packed in Paper Bag Individually)

$10.49

2 Scoops of Rice, 2 Choices of Meat & 2 Sides. All cold items are packaged separately from hot items. Options to include a 12 oz can of Soda and/or Hawaiian Sun are available.

Vegetarian (Packed in Paper Bag Individually)

$8.99

Choose up to 5 different sides.

Small Pan

Teriyaki Chicken (Small)

$19.99

Chicken Katsu (Small)

$19.99

Mochiko Chicken (Small)

$22.99

Kalua Pig (Small)

$22.99

Teriyaki Steak (Small)

$32.99

Pulehu Steak (Small)

$32.99

White Rice (Small)

$5.99

Brown Rice (Small)

$7.99

Macaroni Salad (Small)

$8.99

Kimchee Slaw (Small)

$8.99

Sweet Corn (Small)

$8.99

Garlic Edamame (Small)

$8.99

Salted Edamame (Small)

$8.99

Tossed Salad (Small)

$8.99

Medium Pan

Teriyaki Chicken (Medium)

$37.99

Chicken Katsu (Medium)

$37.99

Mochiko Chicken (Medium)

$45.99

Kalua Pig (Medium)

$45.99

Teriyaki Steak (Medium)

$62.99

Pulehu Steak (Medium)

$62.99

White Rice (Medium)

$9.99

Brown Rice (Medium)

$11.99

Macaroni Salad (Medium)

$20.99

Kimchee Slaw (Medium)

$14.99

Sweet Corn (Medium)

$14.99

Garlic Edamame (Medium)

$19.99

Salted Edamame (Medium)

$19.99

Tossed Salad (Medium)

$14.99

Large Pan

Teriyaki Chicken (Large)

$65.99

Chicken Katsu (Large)

$65.99

Mochiko Chicken (Large)

$74.99

Kalua Pig (Large)

$69.99

Teriyaki Steak (Large)

$110.99

Pulehu Steak (Large)

$110.99

White Rice (Large)

$16.99

Brown Rice (Large)

$18.99

Macaroni Salad (Large)

$34.99

Kimchee Slaw (Large)

$24.99

Sweet Corn (Large)

$24.99

Garlic Edamame (Large)

$33.99

Salted Edamame (Large)

$33.99

Tossed Salad (Large)

$24.99

Miscellaneous

Paper Goods (Medium / 25 sets)

$5.00

Paper Goods (Medium / 50 sets)

$10.00

Regular Yaki (12oz Bottles)

$3.99

Spicy Yaki Bottles (12oz Bottles)

$4.29

Disposable Serving Spoon

$1.00

Disposable Serving Tongs

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7930 W. Tropical Parkway Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - N Durango and I215
orange starNo Reviews
6630 N Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 586
6440 N Durango Drive #130 Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
orange starNo Reviews
7920 w Tropical PKWY las vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
QWIK THAI
orange star4.7 • 226
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105 Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
Meráki Greek Grill - Centennial
orange starNo Reviews
6420 Centennial Center Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6420 Centennial Center Boulevard ste 100 Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston