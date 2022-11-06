Makan
1,837 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:30 am
Restaurant info
Makan offers Malaysian food done right. If you can't make the trip to Malaysia, we're the next best thing. Come in or order online and enjoy!
Location
3400 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lou's City Bar - 1400 Irving Street Northwest
3.0 • 251
1400 Irving Street Northwest Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant
Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
4.7 • 1,008
3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121, Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
4.7 • 1,008
3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121, Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant