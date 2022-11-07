Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Pizza
Italian

make pizza+salad

No reviews yet

699 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

make your own pizza
bbq chicken pizza
supreme pizza

appetizers + small bites

smaller plates perfect for appetizers and sides
boneless buffalo chicken bites

boneless buffalo chicken bites

$9.50

oven baked breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, ranch dipping sauce

burrata

burrata

$12.00

creamy burrata served on a bed of arugula with baby tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, sea salt

meatballs

meatballs

$11.50

oven roasted all-beef meatballs, house made red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh chopped basil, served with an herb-butter breadsticks

oven baked pull-apart breads and dips

basic bread, cheesy bread, jalapeno+cheddar, bacon+blue bread
cheesy bread

cheesy bread

$9.50

twisted herb-butter bread sticks stuffed with shredded mozzarella and shredded parmesan, served with house made marinara dipping sauce

jalapeño+cheddar bread

jalapeño+cheddar bread

$11.00

twisted herb-butter bread sticks stuffed with shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and jalapeños, served with ranch dipping sauce

basic bread

basic bread

$8.00

twisted herb-butter bread sticks, served with house made marinara dipping sauce

bacon+blue bread

bacon+blue bread

$11.50

twisted herb-butter bread sticks stuffed with shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble and crispy bacon, served with ranch dipping sauce

cheesy marinara dipping bowl

cheesy marinara dipping bowl

$5.00

an oven baked bowl of house made marinara sauce topped with shredded mozzarella

three cheese dipping bowl

$6.00

a creamy oven baked bowl of mozzarella, parmesan and cheddar cheese

cali-mex dipping bowl

cali-mex dipping bowl

$6.00

a creamy oven baked bowl of cheddar cheese, jalapeños and red onions

classic salad

caesar (entree), antipasto, spinach+gorgonzola, garden (entree) (v), caesar (side), garden (side) (v)
caesar salad

caesar salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

antipasto salad

antipasto salad

$11.00

arugula, romaine, shredded mozzarella, artichokes, baby tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, salami, lite italian dressing

spinach + gorgonzola salad

spinach + gorgonzola salad

$12.50

spinach, gorgonzola crumble, house made bacon bits, egg, dried cranberries, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing

garden salad

garden salad

$9.00

spring mix, baby tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, carrots, cucumber, red onions, ranch dressing

make your own salad

make your own classic with your choice of greens, cheese, veggies, protein, toppers, dressing and herb-butter breadstick
make your own salad

make your own salad

$15.00

make your own classic with your choice of greens, cheese, veggies, protein, toppers, dressing and breadstick

classic pizzas

margherita (v), buffalo chicken, supreme, bbq chicken, veggie (v), mediterranean (v), basil pesto chicken, prosciutto+arugula, southwest (v)
margherita pizza

margherita pizza

$15.50

house made red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded parmesan, garlic, finished with sea salt, fresh basil, olive oil drizzle

buffalo chicken pizza

buffalo chicken pizza

$17.00

olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, chicken sausage, finished with ranch drizzle and buffallo drizzle

prosciutto + arugula pizza

prosciutto + arugula pizza

$19.50

house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, hormone free prosciutto, finished with fresh arugula and balsamic glaze drizzle

pepperoni pizza

pepperoni pizza

$16.50

house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

veggie pizza

veggie pizza

$16.00

house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, garlic, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes

meat lover pizza

$19.50

house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, italian sausage crumble, diced ham, pepperoni

supreme pizza

supreme pizza

$19.50

house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage

basil pesto chicken pizza

basil pesto chicken pizza

$19.50

pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted red peppers, chicken sausage, finished with a pesto drizzle

mediterranean pizza

mediterranean pizza

$16.00

olive oil, shredded mozzarella, feta cheese crumble, artichokes, baby tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, finished with dried oregano

bbq chicken pizza

bbq chicken pizza

$17.00

bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, chicken sausage, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro

cheese pizza

cheese pizza

$13.00

house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella

hawaiian pizza

hawaiian pizza

$17.50

house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, diced ham

make your own pizza

make your own classic with your choice of crust, sauce, cheese, veggies, proteins and finishes and dipping sauce
make your own pizza

make your own pizza

$13.00

make your own classic with your choice of crust, sauce, cheese, veggies, proteins, finishes, drizzles and dipping sauces

pizza + salad combos

half pizza + half salad + cookie
cheese pizza + salad combo

cheese pizza + salad combo

$16.00
pepperoni pizza + salad combo

pepperoni pizza + salad combo

$18.00

sausage and mushroom pizza + salad combo

$18.00
veggie pizza + salad combo

veggie pizza + salad combo

$18.00

kids menu

chicken nuggets

chicken nuggets

$8.00

5 nuggets and ranch or bbq sauce

mac-n-cheese

$8.00

kids' portion of a crowd pleaser

half cheese pizza

half cheese pizza

$8.75
half pepperoni pizza

half pepperoni pizza

$11.00

oven baked pastas

mac+cheese

mac+cheese

$11.00

a cheesy dish of baked rotini pasta, cheddar cheese and alfredo sauce, served with an herb-butter breadstick

pesto pasta

pesto pasta

$12.50

baked rotini pasta in basil pesto sauce, topped with sundried tomates, served with an herb-butter breadstick

meatball marinara pasta

meatball marinara pasta

$12.00

all-beef meatballs baked in a bed of our house made marinara sauce and rotini pasta, topped with grated parmesan cheese, served with an herb-butter breadstick

chicken alfredo pasta

chicken alfredo pasta

$16.50

fire braised chicken and rotini pasta baked in a creamy alfredo sauce

make your own pasta

make your own pasta

make your own pasta

$13.00

dessert

delicious sweets made with the finest imported ingredients to cap off your meal
house made cannolis

house made cannolis

$8.50

3 mini shells filled with flavored sweetened ricotta, topped with mini chocolate chips

cinnamon sugar twists

cinnamon sugar twists

$8.50

our TWIST on a fresh baked cinnamon churro roll, served with a side of icing

tiramisu

tiramisu

$6.50Out of stock

coffee flavored dessert made with imported italian ladyfinger cookies, mascarpone cheese and topped with imported cocoa powder

lemoncello

lemoncello

$6.50

lemon flavored mascarpone mousse made with italian ladyfinger cookies, and topped with imported belgian white chocolate shavings

almondcello

almondcello

$6.50

almond flavored mascarpone mousse, made with italian ladyfinger cookies and topped with roasted almonds

chocolate mousse

chocolate mousse

$6.50

chocolate mousse made with belgian semi-sweet chocolate, and topped with whipped cream

chocolate chip cookies

chocolate chip cookies

$5.50

three fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt

drinks

coke (can)

coke (can)

$2.50
diet coke (can)

diet coke (can)

$2.50
sprite (can)

sprite (can)

$2.50
dr pepper (can)

dr pepper (can)

$2.50
powerade (bottled)

powerade (bottled)

mountain berry blast, orange

snapple iced tea (bottled)

snapple iced tea (bottled)

raspberry, lemon, peach

martinelli's apple juice

martinelli's apple juice

$4.00
rockstar

rockstar

$5.00

energy drink

water (bottled)

water (bottled)

$1.50

.5 L

sparkling water

sparkling water

.5 L

pacifico (can)

pacifico (can)

$3.00Out of stock

pilsner lager, pacific clara brewing, mazatlán mexico, 4.4%

805 (can)

805 (can)

$3.00Out of stock

blonde ale, firestone walker brewing, paso robles, 4.7%

modelo especial (can)

modelo especial (can)

$3.00

mexican lager, grupo modelo brewing, tacuba mexico, 4.4%

sculpin (can)

sculpin (can)

$4.00

ipa, ballast point brewing, san diego, 7.0%

swingin' friar (can)

swingin' friar (can)

$4.00

pale ale, ballast point brewing, san diego, 5.5%

sea reina (can)

sea reina (can)

$3.00

dark mexican style lager, south norte brewing, san diego, 5.2%

michelada (can)

michelada (can)

$4.00

craft michelada, thorn brewing, san diego, 4.0%

flying embers kombucha (can)

flying embers kombucha (can)

$4.00

hard kombucha, flying embers brewing, ojai, ca, 4.5% - 7.0%

nova hard kombucha (can)

nova hard kombucha (can)

hard kombucha, nova brewing, chula vista, 6.0%

white claw seltzer

white claw seltzer

hard seltzer, mark anthony brewing, glendale arizona, 5.0%

rosé

rosé

$6.00

cloud chaser, france, 13.0%

red blend

red blend

$5.00

cavit, italy, 12.5%

merlot

merlot

$5.00

cavit, italy, 12.5%

margarita

margarita

$6.00

wine cooler cocktail, rancho la gloria, jalisco, mexico, 13.9%

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fast casual “make” your own pizza and salad restaurant that uses fresh ingredients to satisfy our community’s craving for quick and convenient meals. Anyone can create their own perfect pizza, salad, pasta or baked dish. Start with our fresh, homemade pizza dough, then top it with your choice of sauce, cheese, fresh vegetables, meats, and more. Then compliment any dish with one of our craft beer or wine selections, and of course a tasty dessert.

Website

Location

699 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

