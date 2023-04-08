Majestic Kitchen imageView gallery

Majestic Kitchen

508 Reviews

$$

1067 Highland Colony Ste B

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Majestic
Chicken Tenders (4)

Appetizer

Fried Pickles

$7.48Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$7.48

Onion Ring App

$7.48

Burger

Majestic

Majestic

$13.47

Comeback sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and bacon

The Works Burger

$13.25

Mushroom Swiss

$13.47

Mayo, Dijon mustard, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and Swiss cheese

A1 Burg

$13.15

A1 Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, and grilled onions

Bleu Cheese

$13.47

Bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese spread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and bacon

Texan

$13.36

BBQ sauce, single onion ring, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese

Build Your Own Burger

$11.75

Salads

Caesar

$7.47

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, cheese, and croutons

Cobb

$9.61

Spring mix and romaine; avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, and bacon

Greek

$9.61

Romaine lettuce, feta crumbles, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, and croutons

Majestic Spring

$8.54

Spring mix, goat cheese, dried cranberries, and pecans

Sandwich/Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$11.75

Buffalo sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese

Chicken Ranch

$12.08

Buttermilk Ranch, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Basil mayo, green leaf lettuce, tomato

Salmon Avocado BLT

$18.17

Basil Mayo, green leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon

Entree

Catfish Plate

$15.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$11.59

Fish Special

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.82

Mac and Cheese Chicken

$10.68Out of stock

Dessert

Majestic Brownie

$6.40

New York Cheesecake

$7.47

Beverages

Beverage

$2.87

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sides

Sides

$2.12

Kids

Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac

$6.99

Kids hamburger

$7.99

Dressings

Comeback

BBQ Sauce

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Greek

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Tarter Sauce

Cocktail

Out of stock

Balsamic

Asian Sesame

Beer

AndyGator Short

$5.50

Blue Moon Short

$5.50

Crowd Control Short

$5.50

Ghost River Gold Short

$5.50

Ace Perry Pear Cider

$5.50

Lil Miss Sour Short

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Short

$5.50

Sam Adams Short

$5.50

Mango Cart Short

$5.50

Suzy B Short

$5.50

AndyGator Tall

$6.50

Blue Moon Tall

$6.50

Crowd Control Tall

$6.50

Ghost River Gold Tall

$6.50

Ghost River Red Tall

$6.50Out of stock

Lil Miss Sour Tall

$6.50

Michelob Ultra Tall

$6.50

Sam Adams Tall

$6.50

Mango Cart Tall

$6.50

Suzy B Tall

$6.50

Andygator

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Budwiser

$4.50

Coorslight

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Southern Pecan

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Ghost Machine

$4.50

Crowd Control

$4.50

AndyGator

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Crow Control

$6.50

Ghost River Gold

$6.50

Ghost River Red

$6.50

Lil Miss Sour

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Sam Adams

$6.50

Mango Cart

$6.50

Suzy B

$6.50

Wine

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cabernet Savrignon

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

White Zinf

$6.00

Brut

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Beverages

Water

Out of stock

Soda or Tea

$2.69Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Half N Half Tea

$2.69

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Shirley Timple

$2.69

Gallon Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$2.69
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Make Life Majestic!

Location

1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Majestic Kitchen image

