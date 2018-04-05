Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZER

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$8.00

Steamed Japanese green beans with little touch of salt.

GYOZA DUMPLINGS

GYOZA DUMPLINGS

$9.00

Served with Japanese Gyoza sauce.

CRISPY ROLLS

CRISPY ROLLS

$9.00

Crispy spring rolls served with a sweet & sour sauce.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$10.00

Cream cheese, crabmeat, onion, carrots in wonton wrap Served with sweet sauce.

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp in tempura flour served with sweet chili sauce.

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$10.00

Popular Japanese street food, diced octopus inside a round ball of dough.

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$10.00

Japanese style lightly battered fried chicken. Served with spicy Katsu mayo sauce.

SQUID KARAAGE

SQUID KARAAGE

$10.00

Japanese style fried squid. Served with spicy homemade spicy mayo sauce.

SHRIMP LOLLIPOPS

SHRIMP LOLLIPOPS

$10.00

Marinated shrimp with chili sauce on skewers.

JAPANESE FRIED OYSTER

JAPANESE FRIED OYSTER

$10.00

Fried breaded oysters served with spicy mayo sauce

ASIAN MEATBALLS

ASIAN MEATBALLS

$10.00

Fried meatballs ( pork or beef) on skewers and served with house spicy sauce.

SALAD

WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD

WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD

$8.00

Seasoned assorted Japanese seaweed salad.

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$10.00

Avocado and shredded cucumber in homemade spicy mayo sauce bedded on mixed salad.

WING

7 PARTY WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE
YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE

YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE

$11.00

7 PARTY WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE

RICE PLATES

RICE PLATES (WHITE RICE)

RICE PLATES (WHITE RICE)

$15.00
RICE PLATES (BROWN RICE)

RICE PLATES (BROWN RICE)

$17.00

RAMEN

MISO RAMEN

MISO RAMEN

$16.00

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, seaweed, bamboo sliced. Earwood mushroom sliced, corn, scallion, egg in Miso broth.

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$17.00

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, seaweed, bamboo sliced. Earwood mushroom sliced, corn, scallion, egg in Spicy Miso broth.

SHOYU RAMEN

SHOYU RAMEN

$16.00

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, seaweed, bamboo sliced. Earwood mushroom sliced, corn, scallion, egg in Shoyu broth.

SPICY SHOYU RAMEN

$17.00

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, seaweed, bamboo sliced. Earwood mushroom sliced, corn, scallion, egg in spicy Shoyu broth.

SPICY SEAFOOD RAMEN

$20.00

Ramen noodle with shrimp, scallop, mussel, fresh tofu, seaweed, earwood mushroom sliced, corn, scallion, egg, in spicy broth

TONKATSU RAMEN

TONKATSU RAMEN

$16.00

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, seaweed, bamboo sliced. Earwood mushroom sliced, corn, scallion, egg in Tonkatsu broth.

SPICY TONKATSU RAMEN

$17.00

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, seaweed, bamboo sliced. Earwood mushroom sliced, corn, scallion, egg in Spicy Tonkatsu broth.

RICE BOWLS

PORK CHASHU RICE BOWL

PORK CHASHU RICE BOWL

$16.00

Marinated braised pork belly, book choy, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, Edamame, scallion

BBQ PORK RICE BOWL

$16.00

Marinated braised pork belly, book choy, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, Edamame, scallion

SHRIMP GARLIC RICE BOWL

SHRIMP GARLIC RICE BOWL

$18.00

Marinated shrimp, book choy, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, Edamame, scallion, cucumber

CRISPY DUCK RICE BOWL

$20.00

Crispy duck, book choy, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, Edamame, scallion

CHISPY TOFU RICE BOWL

$16.00

Crispy Tofu, ook choy, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, Edamame, scallion

CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$16.00

Grilled chicken with TERIYAKI sauce, book choy, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, Edamame, scallion

SALMON TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

SALMON TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$20.00

Grilled salmon Teriyaki sauce, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, Edamame, scallion, corn

ORGANIC QUINOA BOWL

Organic Quinoa with avocado, cucumber, carrot, Edamame, purple cabbage, scallion, and lime

ORGANIC QUINOA BOWL

$17.00

NEIGHBORHOOD NOODLE SOUPS

BOAT NOODLE SOUP

BOAT NOODLE SOUP

$16.00

The beloved Thai noodle soup originally offered by food vendors from boats in the canals and rivers of Thailand. Rich beef broth, pickled bean curd, cinnamon topped with cilantro and fried shallot

BRAISED NOODLE

BRAISED NOODLE

$16.00

The traditional Thai soup with braised pork belly, beef or chicken thigh simmered in five spices powder, garland chrysanthemum, fried shallot, and boiled egg

SEAFOOD TOMYUM NOODLE SOUP

SEAFOOD TOMYUM NOODLE SOUP

$18.00

Spicy tomyum noodle soup with shrimp, mussels and squid

DESSERT

MOCHI ICE CREAM

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$6.00
MATCHA GREEN TEA CAKE

MATCHA GREEN TEA CAKE

$8.00Out of stock
FRIED ICE CREAM

FRIED ICE CREAM

$8.00

SIDE ORDER

RAMEN EGG

RAMEN EGG

$3.00
RAMEN NOODLE

RAMEN NOODLE

$4.00
KIM CHI

KIM CHI

$5.00
WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$3.00
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$4.00
MEMMA (BAMBOO)

MEMMA (BAMBOO)

$3.00

SODA

COKE

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.00
SELTZER WATER

SELTZER WATER

$3.00

ICED TEA

JAPANESE UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$4.00

MATCHA ICED GREEN TEA LATTE

$5.50

JASMIN ICED TEA WITH LIME

$5.00

CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

$5.00

LAVENDER MILK TEA

$5.00

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.00

GREEN TEA W/ HONEY

$5.00

HOT TEA

JASMIN TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

BLACK TEA

$3.00

OOLONG TEA

$3.00
Maken Zi (translated "Come and Eat"), Ramen and Noodle soup inspired eatery. Discover our menu to find your favorite bowl of Ramen or Boat Noodle Soup, knowing we use only the highest quality of spices and ingredients. Our Rice Bowls offer some of the healthiest choices to fill the day. With many choices to choose from, let's come in and eat with us!

