Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Maken Zi (translated “Come and Eat”), Ramen and Noodle soup inspired eatery. Discover our menu to find your favorite bowl of Ramen or Boat Noodle Soup, knowing we use only the highest quality of spices and ingredients. Our Rice Bowls offer some of the healthiest choices to fill the day. With many choices to choose from, let’s come in and eat with us!
Location
26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston, MA 01583
