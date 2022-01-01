Makers Alley

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Parmesan Tater Tots
Chicken Wings
Chicken Ranch Nachos

Snacks

Chicken Ranch Nachos

Chicken Ranch Nachos

$12.00

tortillas, Cajun chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Wilmington Whiz, cheddar, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, ranch

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

slowly baked chicken wings, deep fried and tossed in sauce or rub of choice. served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Gulf Shrimp & Fry Combo

Gulf Shrimp & Fry Combo

$15.00

wild caught jumbo shrimp, beer battered and deep fried. served with shoestring fries and cocktail sauce.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

served with a side of our Wilmington Whiz

Spicy Panko Breaded Cheese Curds

Spicy Panko Breaded Cheese Curds

$8.00Out of stock

Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, tempura batter, Maker's sauce

Crab Fries

$17.00

Lump crab, shoestring fries, cheese sauce, old bay, scallion

Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Mac N’ Cheese Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Mac n cheese bites with jalapeño and bacon. Served with Spicy Mayo

Sandwiches

Beef Tacos (3)

Beef Tacos (3)

$14.00

lettuce, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, spicy aioli, flour tortilla

Crab Cake Sandwich & Old Bay Fries

$18.00

house-made lump crab cake, buttery Hawaiian bun, lettuce, tomato, cocktail or tartar sauce

Makers Burger

Makers Burger

$13.00

Colorado farm co-op double patty of brisket-short rib-chuck, caramelized onions, American cheese, Hawaiian bun

Makers Tacos Chicken or Mushroom (3)

Makers Tacos Chicken or Mushroom (3)

$12.00

lettuce, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, spicy aioli, flour tortilla

OG Burger

$13.00

Colorado farm co-op double patty of brisket-short rib-chuck, chopped onion and pickle, shredded lettuce, special sauce, Hawaiian bun

Shrimp Tacos (3)

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.00

Wild caught gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, spicy aioli, flour tortilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$16.00

Texas Gold wild caught shrimp, grilled ribeye, cheddar, Pico de gallo, red onion, shredded lettuce, garlic cream

Beer Battered Crispy Fish Sandwich

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, tartar, Hawaiian bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

crispy chicken confit, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing or crumbles, lettuce, tomato, Hawaiian bun

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Confit tossed in Korean BBQ Sauce and topped with Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cucumber, and Ranch Dressing on a Hawaiian Bun

Extra Sides

Parmesan Tater Tots

Parmesan Tater Tots

$5.00

Extra Side Of Wilmington Whiz

$3.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Korean BBQ sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo sauce

$0.50

Honey Sriracha sauce

$0.50

Kansas city BBQ sauce

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sour cream

$0.50

Give a Meal To Staff

Give a meal to staff

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger W/ Tots

$10.00

KIDS Chicken Tacos W\ Tots

$10.00

KIDS Beef Tacos W/ Tots

$10.00

Oktoberfest Menu

Potato Kegs

$8.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

21st Amendment Brew Free or Die Cold

$6.00

Cold IPA, CA 6.5%

21st Amendment Brew Free Pitcher

$26.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Witbier, Maine 5.1%

Allagash White Pitcher

$26.00

Bell's Quite Brite

$5.00

Belgian White Wheat Ale, MI 5%

Bell's Quite Brite Pitcher

$22.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

American IPA, Michigan 7%

Bell's Two Hearted Pitcher

$26.00

Big Oyster Berries n Cream

$7.00

Hazy IPA, DE 7%

Big Oyster Berries n Cream Pitcher

$30.00

Big Oyster Wilma

$6.00

Sour, DE 4.5%

BIg Oyster Wilma Pitcher

$26.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Amber Lager, NY5.2%

Brooklyn Lager Pitcher

$26.00

Cape May Honey Porter

$7.00

5.4%

Cape May Honey Porter Pitcher

$26.00

Dogfish Head Crimson Cru

$7.00

Red Ale 7% DE

Dogfish Head Crimson Cru Pitcher

$26.00

Downeast Blackberry Cider

$7.00

Unfiltered Strawbery Cider, MA 5.0%

Downeast Blackberry Cider Pitcher

$26.00

Founders SnowDrift

$7.00

Vanilla Porter MI 6.5%

Founders SnowDrift Pitcher

$28.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heavy Seas Impending Doom

$7.00

Hazy Double IPA, MD 9.5%

Heavy Seas Pitcher

$30.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

American IPA, California 6.2%

Maine Little Whale Boat

$9.00

Stout, ME 9%

Maine Little Whale Boat Pitcher

$29.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$18.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

Amber Ale, CO 5.2%

New Belgium Fat Tire Pitcher

$26.00

Oskar Blues Death By Coconut

$7.00

Oskar Blues Death By Coconut Pitcher

$26.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest

$6.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest PItcher

$26.00

Rodenbach Foederbier

$7.00

Flanders Red Sour Ale, Belgium 6%

Southern Tier S’Mores

$7.00

Truly Wild Berry

$7.00

Hard seltzer 5%

Truly Wild Berry Pitcher

$26.00

Victory Prima Pils

$6.00

German Pilsner, PA 5.3%

Victory Prima Pils Pitcher

$26.00

Cans-Beers

Blue Moon 12oz

$5.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Bud Light 12oz

$5.00

Budweiser 12oz

$5.00

Coors Light 12oz

$5.00

Corona 12oz

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

DFH 60 minute

$7.00

DFH Seaquench

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

High Life 12 oz

$5.00

Lagunitas Daytime

$7.00

Miller Light 12 oz

$5.00Out of stock

PBR 12 oz

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling Flight 16oz

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Area 2 Pineapple Super Diesel

$8.00

7%

Brickworks Freshly Laid Ale

$8.00

Lemon Cucumber Mint Ale, 5.4%

Cape May Bay Daze

$7.00

Sour 4.7%

Diamond Unicorn

$8.00

Dbl IPA 7.5%

Cans Seltzers/Cocktails/Wine

Michelob Ultra Seltzer Cucumber Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Vizzy Blackberry Lemon

$8.00

Vizzy Papaya-Passionfruit

$8.00

Vizzy Raspberry Tangerine

$8.00

Vizzy Strawberry Watermelon

$8.00

Twisted Tea 12oz

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Stateside Surfside

$8.00

Iced tea + Vodka

Canned Oregon White Bubbles

$10.00Out of stock

White Blend Sparkling wine

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.00Out of stock

5.5%

Cape May Shore Tea

$8.00

Long Drink Traditional

$6.00Out of stock

Dewey Crush

$8.00

Orange Crush Cocktail

Downeast Cider Donut

$7.00Out of stock

Downeast Cider Donut

Cocktails

Pineapple Jalapeno Lemonade

$9.00

Makers Smash

$12.00

Smoke & Dagger

$11.00Out of stock

Ilegal Mezcal, prickly pear puree, agave, fresh squeezed lime

Apple Cider Margarita

$11.00

tequila, Apple Cider, fresh squeezed lime juice, agave, cinnamon sugar

Maple Whiskey Sour

$11.00Out of stock

Maple Whiskey, amaretto, fresh squeezed lemon

Butterfly Effect

$11.00

Sauza tequila, black raspberry liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cupids cocktail

$10.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Grapefruit Crush

$11.00

Hennything Goes

$12.00

Hennessy, fresh OJ, rosemary simple syrup, triple sec

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Lemon/Lime Crush

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$15.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Fallen Gimlet

$11.00

Suntory Roku Gin, fresh lime juice, honey syrup & sage

Tom Collins

$10.00

Trashcan

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Liquor

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Stateside

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Suntory Roku

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Empress Gin

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

818 Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

818 Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Dano Reposado

$11.00

Dano's Anejo

$12.00

Dano's Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Fidencio Mezcal

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Sauza Silver

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Hughes Bros. RYE Single Brl

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Long Branch by Wild Turkey

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Screwball Peanut Butter Whisky

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Great King Street

$8.00

Highland Park 12

$13.00

JW Black

$9.00

Wine

Bulletin Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Canned Oregon White Bubbles

$10.00Out of stock

White Blend Sparkling wine

Frico Frizzante Sparkling Wine

$9.00

Man Family Chenin Blanc

$9.00

Red El Libre Malbec

$9.00

Rose El Libre

$9.00

Sweet Rose New Age

$9.00

White Pictor Chardonnay

$8.00

Bottled Wine

BTL El Libre ROSE

$30.00

BTL New Age Rose

$30.00

BTL Man Family Chenin Blanc

$30.00

BTL Pictor Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL El Libre Malbec

$30.00

BTL Bulletin Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

bites.sips.outdoor vibes

Website

Location

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Makers Alley image
Makers Alley image
Makers Alley image
Makers Alley image

