Makers & Finders Coffee - DTLV

Makers & Finders is a vibrant, upbeat coffee bar where specialty coffee, inspired breakfast treats, and hospitality are the program pillars. The setting is brightly lit with unique murals & positive affirmations throughout the lively space that attracts a large fan base. The full-service experience transforms a coffee shop into a bustling café. All beverages and syrups are handmade by trained baristas making it the most unique specialty latte menu in Las Vegas. Communal connections are strongly encouraged.

