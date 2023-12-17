Makers Union Metz/Amazon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Makers Union Pub for the People is a neighborhood bar and restaurant located in the heart if Reston Town Center. At Makers Union, we have a simple mission, to bring our local community together over delicious food and destination drinks while sharing the idea of a modern neighborhood pub that’s welcoming to everyone and your any occasion.
Location
510 14th Street South, unit 65, Arlington, VA 22202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Potomac Paddle Club - Boat 2 - Boat 2 - Ultra
No Reviews
George Washington Memorial Pkwy (Columbia Island Marina) Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurant
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - National Landing
No Reviews
1550 Crystal Drive Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant