Makers Union Pub for the People

Large Plates Dinner

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

grilled chicken breast, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguine, garlic bread

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

6 jumbo shrimp, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguini, garlic bread

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$45.00

14oz, garlic herb butter, grilled broccolini, loaded baked potato

Maryland Crabcake

Maryland Crabcake

$40.00

broiled jumbo lump crab, charred jalapeno tartar, mustard slaw, french fries

Fish & Chips (D)

Fish & Chips (D)

$23.00

Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar

Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs

Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs

$24.00

seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli

Hickory Smoked Salmon

Hickory Smoked Salmon

$27.00

house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (4 pc)

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (4 pc)

$27.00

corn & cheddar waffles (4), bourbon maple syrup

Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops

$38.00

Mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce

Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries

Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries

$34.00

Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries

Pistachio Crusted Halibut

Pistachio Crusted Halibut

$45.00

warm israeli couscous salad, pineapple miso sauce, watercress pesto

Impossible Bolognese

$22.00

Seafood Diablo

$34.00

lobster, jumbo shrimp, PEI mussels, creamy spicy diablo sauce, linguini, basil, garlic bread

Small Plates

Makers Wings

Makers Wings

$13.00+

chargrilled or fried, old bay, phoenix rub or buffalo, celery, ranch

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

semolina breaded and crispy fried, charred lemon aioli

Makers Mac & Cheese

cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +14, add lobster +20)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

fresno chili, hot honey, ginger, mint, cilantro, roasted peanuts

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

$13.00

nashville hot fried tenders (3), mustard slaw, pickles, comeback sauce

New Zealand Lamb Lollipos

New Zealand Lamb Lollipos

$16.00

mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, tortilla chips

Makers Nachos

Makers Nachos

$12.00

house queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled fresno & jalapeno peppers, sour cream, micro cilantro add chicken +7 | add steak +10

Greens & Bowls

Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad

Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad

$18.00

romaine, kale, lemon-garlic dressing, Parmesan, focaccia croutons

Yellowfin Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Yellowfin Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.00

sushi-grade ahi tuna, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo

Asian Steak Salad

Asian Steak Salad

$22.00

grilled flat iron, romaine, field greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint, cilantro, thai chili dressing, sriracha mayo

Nashville Fried Chicken Bowl

Nashville Fried Chicken Bowl

$18.00

fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, chopped kale, coleslaw, pickles, comeback sauce

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$24.00

salmon, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo

Soup & Salad Combo

$15.00

cup of minestrone soup served with a kale caesar, simple greens, wedge or makers salad

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.00

mixed greens & shaved brussels sprouts, israeli couscous, shaved grilled asparagus, hummus, tzatziki, fried chickpeas, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, orange-tahini dressing

Mediterranean Bowl with Blackened Chicken

$23.00

mixed greens & shaved brussels sprouts, israeli couscous, shaved grilled asparagus, hummus, tzatziki, fried chickpeas, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, orange-tahini dressing

Mediterranean Bowl with Salmon

$26.00

mixed greens & shaved brussels sprouts, israeli couscous, shaved grilled asparagus, hummus, tzatziki, fried chickpeas, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, orange-tahini dressing

Mediterranean Bowl with Kebabs

$25.00

mixed greens & shaved brussels sprouts, israeli couscous, shaved grilled asparagus, hummus, tzatziki, fried chickpeas, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, orange-tahini dressing

Mediterranean Bowl with Steak

$25.00

mixed greens & shaved brussels sprouts, israeli couscous, shaved grilled asparagus, hummus, tzatziki, fried chickpeas, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, orange-tahini dressing

Burgers & Sandos

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$27.00

slow roasted, thinly sliced, swiss cheese, fried onions, horseradish cream, french roll, au jus, french fries

Fricken Good Fried Chicken

Fricken Good Fried Chicken

$18.00

crispy fried chicken breast, sliced avocado, buttermilk ranch, shredded lettuce, pickles, warm brioche bun, french fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijonaise, brioche bun, french fries

Makers Burger

Makers Burger

$18.00

chargrilled 8oz creekstone angus burger (or impossible burger +$2), bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on warm brioche with choice of cheese and french fries

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$17.00

Devils Backbone beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, pickles, charred jalapeno tartar, french fries

Salmon Burger

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, charred lemon aioli, brioche bun, French fries

Sides

Side of Mac & Cheese

$7.00

cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +8, add lobster +13)

Chili-Roasted Sweet Potato

Chili-Roasted Sweet Potato

$6.00
Garlic Butter Parmesan Fries

Garlic Butter Parmesan Fries

$7.00
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

garlic butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives

Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Crispy Brussels

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Garlic Green Beans

$7.00

Side Quinoa Tabouleh

$7.00

Creamy Quinoa with Mushrooms

$7.00

Side of Rice

$6.00

Side of Corn & Cheddar Waffle

$5.00

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Desserts

Rockslide Brownie

Rockslide Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate-pecan brownie, caramel & chocolate sauces, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Cinnamon-Raisin Bread Pudding

Cinnamon-Raisin Bread Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel

Cherry Vanilla Cheesecake

Cherry Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla bean cheesecake, morello cherry compote, whipped cream

Large Plates Lunch

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (2 pc)

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (2 pc)

$18.00

corn & cheddar waffles (4), bourbon maple syrup

Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs

Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs

$22.00

seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli

Fish & Chips (L)

Fish & Chips (L)

$17.00

Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar

Hickory Smoked Salmon

$24.00

house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette

Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries

Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries

$21.00

Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries

Brunch

Monkey Bread

$12.00

Scotch Eggs

$10.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

$13.00

nashville hot fried tenders (3), mustard slaw, pickles, comeback sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

fresno chili, hot honey, ginger, mint, cilantro, roasted peanuts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Big Breakfast Plate

$22.00
Cornflake French Toast

Cornflake French Toast

$16.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$23.00
Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$16.00
Makers Scramble

Makers Scramble

$17.00
Mixed Berry Pancakes

Mixed Berry Pancakes

$15.00
Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$23.00

Steak & Eggs

$22.00
Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (4 pc)

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (4 pc)

$27.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, tortilla chips

Tomahawk Steak & Eggs

$130.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Side Bacon (4pc)

$6.00

Side Sausage (4pc)

$8.00

Side Corn & Cheddar Waffles

$5.00

Side Biscuits (2)

$5.00

Side Eggs (2)

$5.00

Side Pancake

$5.00

Side Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Ham

$7.00

Side of Sauce/Dressing

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Makers Union Pub for the People is a neighborhood bar and restaurant located in the heart if Reston Town Center. At Makers Union, we have a simple mission, to bring our local community together over delicious food and destination drinks while sharing the idea of a modern neighborhood pub that’s welcoming to everyone and your any occasion.

Location

1811 Library St, Reston, VA 20190

Directions

