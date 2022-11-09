Main picView gallery

Make Waves

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Curry Sweet Potato
Berry Breeze
Tuscan Sunrise

Boba

Lavender Lemonade

$7.00

Lavender, Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Flower, Foamy Oat Milk, Garnished with a Lemon Slice (VE, GF)

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea

$7.00

Dragon Fruit, Oat Milk, Green Tea, Garnished with an Orange Slice and Hibiscus (VE, GF)

Rose Lemonade

$7.00

Rose, Lemonade, Foamy Oat Milk, Garnished with Rose Petals and Gold Glitter (VE, GF)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$7.00

Brown Sugar, Oat Milk, Black Tea, Garnished with Gold Glitter (VE, GF)

London Fog Milk Tea

$7.00

Vanilla, Earl Grey Tea, Oat Milk, Garnished with Gold Glitter (VE, GF)

Hibiscus Lemonade

Blue Raspberry, Lemonade, and a Lemon Slice

Smoothies

Emerald Grove

$8.00

Mango, Banana, Kale, Spinach, and Apple Juice (VE, GF)

Indigo Isle

$8.00

Blueberry, Lemon, Lavender, Banana, and Oat Milk (VE, GF)

PB & Jammin'

$8.00

Blueberry, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Banana, and Oat Milk (VE, GF)

Pink Undertow

$8.00

Mango, Strawberry, Dragon Fruit Syrup, and Apple Juice (VE, GF)

Riptide

$8.00

Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Cocoa Powder, and Oat Milk (VE, GF)

Tuscan Sunrise

$8.00

Pineapple, Mango, Lime, Turmeric, Tajín, and Apple Juice (VE, GF)

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Custom 2 Fruit Smoothie

$6.50

Custom 3+ Fruit Smoothie

$8.00

Grilled Wraps

Roasted Pepper Tempeh

$10.00

Roasted Red Peppers and Poblano, Spinach, Red Onion, Avocado, Red Pepper Tempeh, Poblano Cream Sauce (VE)

Curry Sweet Potato

$10.00

Roasted Carrots and Sweet Potatoes, Arugula, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Curry Hummus, and Coconut Tahini (VE)

Veggie Pesto

$10.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Roasted Zucchini and Red Pepper, Chickpea Croutons, Vegan Feta, Arugula, Basil Hummus, and Lemon Vinaigrette (VE)

Buffalo Ranch

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Soy Curls, Cilantro Rice, Spinach, Carrot and Purple Cabbage Slaw, Green Onions, and Ranch (VE)

Wave Bowls

Berry Breeze

$10.00

Blue Coconut Base, Maple Granola, Acai Base, Blueberry, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, Almonds, and Maple Drizzle (VE, GF)

Citrus Surf

$10.00

Acai Base, Maple Granola, Orange Pitaya Base, Toasted Coconut, Almonds, Candied Orange, Pineapple, and Sweet Honee (VE, GF)

Coffee Cove

$10.00

Cold Brew Base, Chocolate Granola, Blue Coconut Base, Candied Dates, Cacao Nibs, Chia Seeds, Banana, and Maple Drizzle (VE, GF)

Chocolate Orange

$10.00

Orange Pitaya Base, Chocolate Granola, Vanilla Chia Pudding, Toasted Coconut, Cacao Nibs, Candied Orange Slices, Banana, and Chocolate Drizzle (VE, GF)

Build Your Own

$10.00

Layer up to 3 Bases, Your Choice of Granola (Maple or Chocolate), Unlimited Toppings, and a Drizzle of Sauce (VE, GF)

Retail

Cake Cup

$6.00

Cookie

$4.00

House Baked Vegan Cookie!

Flavored Lemonade

$6.00

Granola

$6.00

Half Bowl of Fruit

$5.00

Halva Slice

$6.00

Hummus Tray

$6.00

La Croix

$2.50

Monkey Bread

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Piece of Fruit

$0.75

Savory Bowl

$10.00

Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
At Make Waves we like to bring an adventurous, inspiring, and beautiful vibe to plant-based eating!

Location

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

