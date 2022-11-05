Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B

61 Reviews

$$

3200 N Pecos St

Denver, CO 80211

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Stir-Fry Egg Noodles
3 Bao Combo
Chinatown Dumplings (Chicken, 4pcs)

SPECIALS

Mango Yogurt Cake

$8.00

Mango Yogurt Cake baked by our talented cook Andreas.

APPS

Appetizer Sampler Combo

$27.50

*Contains Dairy* *Contains Oyster Sauce* *Contains sesame seeds and sesame oil* *Contains Gluten* 3 Bao Buns (please make your selections). 5 pcs of veggie spring rolls. 8 pcs of scallion pancakes.

Crab & Cheese Wontons (6 pcs)

$10.00

A Mama Wan's recipe. Crab and Cheese wonton is served with house made Duck sauce.

Chinatown Dumplings (Chicken, 4pcs)

$9.25

*Contains Oyster Sauce* *Contains sesame oil* *Contains Gluten* Combining the flavors of our favorite dumpling shops in NYC, our dumplings are boiled then pan-seared, and topped with cilantro, and crispy shallots, served with a a side of soy vinegar and chili oil.

Fried Veggie Spring Rolls (VEGAN, 5 pcs)

$8.50

5 pcs of fried veggie spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles. Served with side of house-made duck sauce.

Scallion Pancake (VEGAN, 8pcs)

$7.50

pan seared scallion flatbread served with soy vinegar

Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

6 pcs of Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks. Spicy fried cheese, who doesn’t love that?

Bao (Milk Buns)

3 Bao Combo

$13.50

*Mix and Match* Fluffy steamed milk buns filled with pork, chicken or mushroom and topped with pickled radish, fresh herbs, sauce and sesame seeds.

Spicy Chicken Bao (Diced)

$4.75

Diced chicken sauté in our Sichuan paste topped with pickled radish, cilantro, spicy mayo, black sesame.

Shiitake Mushroom (Pickled)

$4.75

(NOT VEGAN) Pickled radish, scallion, Thai basil ranch, sesame

Pork Belly Bao (Shredded)

$4.75

*Contains Oyster sauce* Chef Ken mother's recipe. Pork belly is braised for 48+ hours, shredded and served in a fluffy steamed milk bun topped with pickled radish, scallions, hoisin, and sesame.

Entrees

Beef Stir-Fry Egg Noodles

$14.75

*Beef marinade contains oyster sauce* A fan favorite, steak strips are marinated for 24 hours, flash fried and stir-fry with fresh egg noodles, peppers, onions, & bean sprouts.

Sizzling Spicy Noodles (vegan)

$13.50

Chewy noodles are numbing, spicy and tangy in flavor profile. Order at your own discretion, no refunds or exchanges will be honored.

Hong Kong Honey BBQ (Char Siu) Chicken and Rice

$14.00

Hong Kong style honey BBQ Chicken served over white rice, veggies, side sweet soy & ginger scallion oil.

Sides & Sauces

Chicken Dumpling By The Piece (1 pcs)

$2.35

Side White Rice

$3.25

Plain Bao Bun

$1.75

Organic Fried Egg

$2.00
Chili Oil (Mild)

$0.75
Tony Sambal (very spicy - housemade)

$0.75
Dumpling Sauce (chili oil + Meta Soy)

$0.75
Spicy Mayo

$0.75
Ginger Scallion Oil (housemade)

$0.75
Sweet Soy Sauce (housemade)

$0.75
Thai Basil Ranch (housemade)

$0.75
Hoisin (Sweet and Savory)

$0.75
Meta Soy (Vinegar + Soy)

$0.75
Duck Sauce

$0.75
Soy Sauce

Drinks

Tea Street Milk Tea

$7.25

Made with Non-Dairy Creamer

Tea Street Thai Milk Tea

$7.25

Made with Non-Dairy Creamer

Tea Street Lychee Green Tea

$7.25
Tea Street Peach Oolong Tea

$7.25

Kid's Meal

DUMPLINGS & RICE

$10.00

*Contains Oyster Sauce* *Contains sesame oil* *Contains Gluten* 4 pc chicken dumplings with a scoop of white rice served with sweet soy.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

MAK is the creative brain child of husband & wife duo Chef Kenneth and Doris Wan. Meta is a fast casual eatery serving contemporary Asian street food inspired by Kenneth's Chinese upbringing and experience working as a chef in NYC.

Website

Location

3200 N Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

