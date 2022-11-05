Chinese
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
61 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
MAK is the creative brain child of husband & wife duo Chef Kenneth and Doris Wan. Meta is a fast casual eatery serving contemporary Asian street food inspired by Kenneth's Chinese upbringing and experience working as a chef in NYC.
3200 N Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211
