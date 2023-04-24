Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maki Fresh - Cahaba Village

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2800 Cahaba Village Plaza

Suite 145

Mountain Brook, AL 35243

FOOD

SOUPS AND SALADS

COCONUT SOUP

$4.99

garnished with tofu, mushrooms, tomato, and scallions sub chicken for tofu - $1

MISO SOUP

$4.99

garnished with tofu, mushrooms, and scallions

SALMON SALAD

$12.99

grilled salmon, romaine, spring mix, oranges, red bell peppers, goat cheese, lemon-thyme dressing

SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

grilled shrimp, lettuce, avocado, corn, tomato, wonton strips choice of creamy ginger or sesame ginger dressing

CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$10.99

grilled chicken, romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, edamame, creamy ginger dressing, wonton strips

POWER SALAD

$9.99

romaine, spring mix, quinoa, avocado, broccoli, tomato, carrots, goat cheese, grilled onions, with lemon-thyme dressing - add tofu for $1, add chicken/steak for $2, add salmon/tuna for $3

STEAK SALAD

$10.99

grilled steak, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

panko chicken, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing, spicy maki sauce

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

seaweed, tomato, oranges, cucumbers

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

romaine, spring mix, edamame, cucumbers, carrots, tomato choice of creamy ginger or sesame ginger dressing - add tofu for $1, chicken or steak for $2, salmon or tuna for $3

SMALL PLATES AND SIDES

KADOMA TUNA

$11.99

tempura rice cake, spicy tuna, avocado, jalapenos, masago, scallions - topped with eel sauce, sesame seeds

EDAMAME HUMMUS

$6.99

edamame, olive oil, spices, and olives - served with naan bread gluten free option is served with cucumbers and red bell peppers

CRAB WONTONS

$6.99

crab, cream cheese, shaved brussels - served with sweet and sour sauce

6 PC WINGS

$10.00

6 pieces

12 PC WINGS

$18.00

10 pieces

TEMPURA SAMPLER

$9.99

tempura fried shrimp, broccoli, sweet potato, onion rings and spicy maki sauce

EDAMAME

$4.99

steamed or grilled

GREEN BEANS

$5.99

tempura green beans served with spicy maki sauce

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$5.99

tossed with teriyaki sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds

ONION RINGS

$5.99

tempura onion rings served with spicy maki sauce

SWEET POTATOES

$5.99

tempura sweet potatoes served with spicy maki sauce

SIDE OF RICE

$2.00

SUSHI ROLLS

BLOSSOM ROLL

$9.99

salmon, cream cheese, apple, avocado - gluten free

VEGGIE ROLL

$9.45

tofu, quinoa, carrots, asparagus, avocado - gluten free

RAINBOW ROLL

$12.99

crab salad, salmon, tuna, avocado, cucumbers - topped with eel sauce and spicy maki

ANGRY TUNA ROLL

$12.99

spicy tuna, seared tuna, cucumber - topped with spicy sesame sauce and jalapeno - gluten free

TINO ROLL

$9.99

salmon, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, goat cheese, jalapeno - topped with maki sauce and spicy sesame sauce - gluten free

CLASSIC CALI ROLL

$9.45

crab, cucumber, avocado

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.45

spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy maki sauce - gluten free

TIDE ROLL

$11.05

salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno, cooked in light tempura, topped with eel sauce

VULCAN ROLL

$9.45

grilled chicken, red bell peppers, cream cheese, carrots, spicy maki sauce

TIGER ROLL

$11.05

panko shrimp, avocado, topped with spicy crab salad

CRUNCH CRUNCH ROLL

$9.95

panko shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy maki sauce

BOWLS

STEAK HIBACHI BOWL

$11.99

grilled steak, rice, cucumber, edamame, tomatoes, red bell peppers, carrots, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy maki sauce

CHICKEN HIBACHI BOWL

$11.99

grilled chicken, rice, cucumber, edamame, tomatoes, red bell peppers, carrots, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy maki sauce

MAKI SHRIMP BOWL

$11.99

shrimp (grilled or panko), rice, romaine (tossed with sesame ginger dressing), jalapeno, red bell pepper - topped with spicy maki sauce

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL

$11.25

tempura chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce, romaine (tossed with creamy ginger dressing), broccoli, red bell pepper, rice

MAKI STEAK BOWL

$11.99

hibachi steak, rice, sautéed onions, sautéed red bell peppers, sautéed tomatoes, diced cucumber, teriyaki sauce, creamy ginger

HAPPY BOWL

$11.99

grilled chicken, mango-salad, corn, diced cucumber, tomato, rice - garnished w/ teriyaki sauce, spicy maki sauce, sriracha, scallions

BANG BANG BOWL

$11.99

panko shrimp, rice, tempura broccoli and onion rings, shredded carrots, topped with maki signature sauce

TUNA TATAKI BOWL

$12.99

raw tuna, rice, avocado, seaweed, edamame, asparagus, masago, tomato, scallions, ponzu sauce

CHICKEN BRUSSELS BOWL

$11.99

grilled chicken, crispy brussels, rice, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

GRILLED SALMON BOWL

$12.99

grilled salmon, rice, mushrooms, crispy brussels, red bell peppers, carrots, katsu glaze, sesame seeds

MASSAMAN CURRY BOWL

$11.25

grilled chicken, massaman peanut butter curry, rice, avocado, grilled onions, diced cucmbers

BYOB - BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL - individual

$12.99

BURGERS, SLIDERS, AND WRAPS

MAKI CHEESE BURGER

$10.45

6oz patty, american cheese, aioli, grilled onions, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup

GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH

$11.99

grilled salmon, aioli, cucumber, lettuce, goat cheese, grilled onions

PANKO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.25

panko chicken, spicy maki sauce, katsu sauce, house-made pickles, brussels slaw

ASIAN BBQ SANDWICH

$10.99

shredded short-ribs w/ katsu sauce, brussels slaw, spicy maki sauce

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

naan bread, grilled or panko chicken, grilled onions, mango-salad, tomato, avocado, creamy ginger, spicy maki sauce

STEAK WRAP

$10.99

naan bread, hibachi steak, aioli, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, house-made pickles, lettuce tossed with sesame ginger

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.99

naan bread, edamame hummus spread, red bell peppers, quinoa, romaine, diced cucumber

BEEF SLIDERS

$9.99

two beef sliders, house-made pickles, spicy maki sauce, katsu sauce

PANKO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$9.99

two panko chicken sliders, house-made pickles, spicy maki sauce, katsu sauce

KIDS MEALS

KIDS SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL

$6.95

served with rice and broccoli

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$6.95

served with rice, edamame and teriyaki sauce

KIDS GRILLED STEAK BOWL

$6.95

served with rice, edamame and teriyaki sauce

KIDS CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

american cheese and diced chicken

KIDS PANKO CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.95

sliced crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of rice or chips and a side of ketchup

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

served with chips

KID CHEESE BURGER

$6.95

3oz beef patty with American cheese and ketchup served with chips

FAMILY MEALS

ANY 4 SUSHI ROLLS MEAL

$43.99

MAKI STEAK MEAL

$44.99

hibachi steak, rice, grilled onions, grilled red bell peppers, grilled tomato, diced cucumber, teriyaki sauce, creamy ginger

CHICKEN BRUSSELS MEAL

$43.99

grilled chicken, crispy brussels, rice, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

GRILLED SALMON MEAL

$47.99

grilled salmon, rice, mushrooms, crispy brussels, red bell peppers, carrots, katsu glaze, sesame seeds

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

$3.99

gluten free

BROWNIE

$2.99

SAUCES

Aioli

$0.50

Asian BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Eel / Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Sesame Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Maki Sauce

$0.50

Srirachi

$0.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Massaman Curry Sauce - Pint

$3.00

MISCELLANEOUS

4 oz Grilled Chicken

$4.99

4 oz Panko Chiken

$4.99

4 oz Tempura Chicken

$4.99

4 oz Grilled Steak

$4.99

6 pc Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

6 pc Panko Shrimp

$5.99

6 pc Tempura Shrimp

$5.99

4 oz Grilled Salmon

$6.99

4 oz Raw Tuna

$6.99

4 oz Seared Tuna

$6.99

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Side of Naan Bread

$0.75

Side of Crab Salad

$3.99

Side of Brown Rice

$1.99

Side of White Rice

$1.99

Side of Quinoa

$2.99

Tempura Asapragus

$5.99

Tempura Broccoli

$5.99

Tempura Onion Rings

$5.99

Tempura Sweet Potatoes

$5.99

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

APPLE JUICE

$1.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.19

CUP OF WATER

HOUSE-MADE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.29

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.50

SODA

$2.29

SWEET TEA

$2.29

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.29

RETAIL

SPICY MAKI SAUCE

$9.95

Bottle

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$9.95

Bottle

SESAME GINGER DRESSING

$9.95

Bottle

CREAMY GINGER DRESSING

$9.95

Bottle

LEMON VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

$9.95

Bottle

MAKI FRESH T-SHIRT

$15.00

MAKI FRESH HAT

$20.00

CATERING

DRINKS

GL SWEET TEA

$8.99

Gallon

GL UNSWEETENED TEA

$8.99

Gallon

GL HOUSE-MADE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$9.99

Gallon

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

Bottle

ICE BAG

$2.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIES - medium tray

$21.99

Serves approximately 10 people

CHOCOLATE BROWNIES - large tray

$39.99

Serves approximately 20 people

STARTERS

EDAMAME HUMMUS TRAY - medium

$24.99

edamame, olive oil, spices and olives Served with naan bread - gluten free option served with cucumbers and red bell peppers

EDAMAME HUMMUS TRAY - large

$33.99

edamame, olive oil, spices and olives Served with naan bread - gluten free option served with cucumbers and red bell peppers

CRAB WONTONS - 15 pcs

$22.99

crab, cream cheese and shaved brussels - served with sweet and sour sauce

WINGS - 20 pcs

$24.99

20 pieces of wings - served with creamy ginger or ranch •Buffalo • Spicy chili • Katsu glaze • Lemon pepper

STEAMED EDAMAME - catering

$22.99

TEMPURA SAMPLER - catering

$49.99

tempura fried - shrimp, broccoli, sweet potatoes and onion rings - served with spicy maki sauce on the side

CRISPY BRUSSELS - catering

$44.99

with teriyaki sauce on the side

SUSHI ROLL TRAYS

SUSHI ROLL TRAY - medium

$59.99

choose any 6 rolls (48 pieces)

Sushi Roll Tray - large

$89.99

choose any 10 rolls (80 pieces)

WRAP TRAYS

choice of 10 whole wraps cut in ½ - served with chips or a side

CHICKEN WRAP TRAY

$94.99

naan bread, grilled or panko chicken, grilled onions, mango-salad, tomato, avocado, creamy ginger, spicy maki sauce

STEAK WRAP TRAY

$94.99

naan bread, hibachi steak, aioli, grilled onions, house-made pickles, lettuce tossed with sesame ginger

VEGGIE WRAP TRAY

$94.99

naan bread, edamame hummus spread, red bell peppers, quinoa, romaine, diced cucumber

SLIDER TRAYS

choose from PANKO CHICKEN or PRIME BEEF* - served with house-made pickles, maki sauce, and katsu sauce

SLIDER TRAY - medium

$29.99

10 count

SLIDER TRAY - large

$58.99

20 count

BOXED LUNCHES

5 orders minimum

WRAPS

$9.49

chicken, steak or veggie wrap, served with a side - chips, edamame or house salad

SLIDERS

$9.49

two panko chicken or two steak sliders, served with a side - chips, edamame or house salad

BOWLS

catering bowls serve about 10 people

HIBACHI BOWL - catering

$109.99

choice of hibachi steak or grilled chicken, cucumber, edamame, tomatoes, red bell peppers, carrots with teriyaki sauce and spicy maki sauce

HAPPY BOWL - catering

$105.99

grilled chicken, mango-salad, corn, diced cucumbers and tomatoes - with teriyaki sauce, spicy maki sauce, sriracha and scallions served on the side

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL - catering

$99.99

tempura chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce, romaine tossed with creamy ginger, broccoli and red bell peppers

MAKI STEAK BOWL - catering

$109.99

hibachi steak, sautéed onions, sautéed red bel l peppers, sautéed tomatoes, diced cucumber - with teriyaki sauce and creamy ginger on the side

CHICKEN BRUSSELS BOWL - catering

$105.99

grilled chicken and crispy brussels - with teriyaki sauce on the side

MASSAMAN CURRY BOWL - catering

$99.99

massaman peanut butter curry, grilled chicken, rice avocado, grilled onions, diced cucumbers

BYOB - BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL - catering

$109.99

choice of rice - brown or white choice of protein - grilled chicken, panko chicken, or hibachi steak pick 4 veggies - tomatoes, cucumber, corn, edamame, carrots, bell peppers, broccoli pick 2 sauces – creamy ginger, spicy maki, teriyaki, sweet and sour

BYOB - BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL - individual

$12.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD - catering

$39.99

romaine, spring mix, edamame, cucumbers, carrots, and tomatoes - with choice of creamy ginger or sesame ginger dressing

STEAK SALAD - catering

$99.99

grilled steak, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD - catering

$99.99

panko chicken, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing, spicy maki sauce

POWER SALAD - catering

$89.99

romaine, spring mix, quinoa, avocado, broccoli, tomato, carrots, goat cheese, grilled onions, with lemon-thyme dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Asian Dining - Bowls, Rolls, and Sandwiches!!

Website

Location

2800 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 145, Mountain Brook, AL 35243

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

