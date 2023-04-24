- Home
Maki Fresh - Cahaba Village
No reviews yet
2800 Cahaba Village Plaza
Suite 145
Mountain Brook, AL 35243
FOOD
SOUPS AND SALADS
COCONUT SOUP
garnished with tofu, mushrooms, tomato, and scallions sub chicken for tofu - $1
MISO SOUP
garnished with tofu, mushrooms, and scallions
SALMON SALAD
grilled salmon, romaine, spring mix, oranges, red bell peppers, goat cheese, lemon-thyme dressing
SHRIMP SALAD
grilled shrimp, lettuce, avocado, corn, tomato, wonton strips choice of creamy ginger or sesame ginger dressing
CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
grilled chicken, romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, edamame, creamy ginger dressing, wonton strips
POWER SALAD
romaine, spring mix, quinoa, avocado, broccoli, tomato, carrots, goat cheese, grilled onions, with lemon-thyme dressing - add tofu for $1, add chicken/steak for $2, add salmon/tuna for $3
STEAK SALAD
grilled steak, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
panko chicken, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing, spicy maki sauce
SEAWEED SALAD
seaweed, tomato, oranges, cucumbers
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
romaine, spring mix, edamame, cucumbers, carrots, tomato choice of creamy ginger or sesame ginger dressing - add tofu for $1, chicken or steak for $2, salmon or tuna for $3
SMALL PLATES AND SIDES
KADOMA TUNA
tempura rice cake, spicy tuna, avocado, jalapenos, masago, scallions - topped with eel sauce, sesame seeds
EDAMAME HUMMUS
edamame, olive oil, spices, and olives - served with naan bread gluten free option is served with cucumbers and red bell peppers
CRAB WONTONS
crab, cream cheese, shaved brussels - served with sweet and sour sauce
6 PC WINGS
6 pieces
12 PC WINGS
10 pieces
TEMPURA SAMPLER
tempura fried shrimp, broccoli, sweet potato, onion rings and spicy maki sauce
EDAMAME
steamed or grilled
GREEN BEANS
tempura green beans served with spicy maki sauce
CRISPY BRUSSELS
tossed with teriyaki sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds
ONION RINGS
tempura onion rings served with spicy maki sauce
SWEET POTATOES
tempura sweet potatoes served with spicy maki sauce
SIDE OF RICE
SUSHI ROLLS
BLOSSOM ROLL
salmon, cream cheese, apple, avocado - gluten free
VEGGIE ROLL
tofu, quinoa, carrots, asparagus, avocado - gluten free
RAINBOW ROLL
crab salad, salmon, tuna, avocado, cucumbers - topped with eel sauce and spicy maki
ANGRY TUNA ROLL
spicy tuna, seared tuna, cucumber - topped with spicy sesame sauce and jalapeno - gluten free
TINO ROLL
salmon, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, goat cheese, jalapeno - topped with maki sauce and spicy sesame sauce - gluten free
CLASSIC CALI ROLL
crab, cucumber, avocado
SPICY TUNA ROLL
spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy maki sauce - gluten free
TIDE ROLL
salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno, cooked in light tempura, topped with eel sauce
VULCAN ROLL
grilled chicken, red bell peppers, cream cheese, carrots, spicy maki sauce
TIGER ROLL
panko shrimp, avocado, topped with spicy crab salad
CRUNCH CRUNCH ROLL
panko shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy maki sauce
BOWLS
STEAK HIBACHI BOWL
grilled steak, rice, cucumber, edamame, tomatoes, red bell peppers, carrots, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy maki sauce
CHICKEN HIBACHI BOWL
grilled chicken, rice, cucumber, edamame, tomatoes, red bell peppers, carrots, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy maki sauce
MAKI SHRIMP BOWL
shrimp (grilled or panko), rice, romaine (tossed with sesame ginger dressing), jalapeno, red bell pepper - topped with spicy maki sauce
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL
tempura chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce, romaine (tossed with creamy ginger dressing), broccoli, red bell pepper, rice
MAKI STEAK BOWL
hibachi steak, rice, sautéed onions, sautéed red bell peppers, sautéed tomatoes, diced cucumber, teriyaki sauce, creamy ginger
HAPPY BOWL
grilled chicken, mango-salad, corn, diced cucumber, tomato, rice - garnished w/ teriyaki sauce, spicy maki sauce, sriracha, scallions
BANG BANG BOWL
panko shrimp, rice, tempura broccoli and onion rings, shredded carrots, topped with maki signature sauce
TUNA TATAKI BOWL
raw tuna, rice, avocado, seaweed, edamame, asparagus, masago, tomato, scallions, ponzu sauce
CHICKEN BRUSSELS BOWL
grilled chicken, crispy brussels, rice, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
GRILLED SALMON BOWL
grilled salmon, rice, mushrooms, crispy brussels, red bell peppers, carrots, katsu glaze, sesame seeds
MASSAMAN CURRY BOWL
grilled chicken, massaman peanut butter curry, rice, avocado, grilled onions, diced cucmbers
BYOB - BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL - individual
BURGERS, SLIDERS, AND WRAPS
MAKI CHEESE BURGER
6oz patty, american cheese, aioli, grilled onions, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup
GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH
grilled salmon, aioli, cucumber, lettuce, goat cheese, grilled onions
PANKO CHICKEN SANDWICH
panko chicken, spicy maki sauce, katsu sauce, house-made pickles, brussels slaw
ASIAN BBQ SANDWICH
shredded short-ribs w/ katsu sauce, brussels slaw, spicy maki sauce
CHICKEN WRAP
naan bread, grilled or panko chicken, grilled onions, mango-salad, tomato, avocado, creamy ginger, spicy maki sauce
STEAK WRAP
naan bread, hibachi steak, aioli, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, house-made pickles, lettuce tossed with sesame ginger
VEGGIE WRAP
naan bread, edamame hummus spread, red bell peppers, quinoa, romaine, diced cucumber
BEEF SLIDERS
two beef sliders, house-made pickles, spicy maki sauce, katsu sauce
PANKO CHICKEN SLIDERS
two panko chicken sliders, house-made pickles, spicy maki sauce, katsu sauce
KIDS MEALS
KIDS SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL
served with rice and broccoli
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL
served with rice, edamame and teriyaki sauce
KIDS GRILLED STEAK BOWL
served with rice, edamame and teriyaki sauce
KIDS CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA
american cheese and diced chicken
KIDS PANKO CHICKEN FINGERS
sliced crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of rice or chips and a side of ketchup
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
served with chips
KID CHEESE BURGER
3oz beef patty with American cheese and ketchup served with chips
FAMILY MEALS
ANY 4 SUSHI ROLLS MEAL
MAKI STEAK MEAL
hibachi steak, rice, grilled onions, grilled red bell peppers, grilled tomato, diced cucumber, teriyaki sauce, creamy ginger
CHICKEN BRUSSELS MEAL
grilled chicken, crispy brussels, rice, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
GRILLED SALMON MEAL
grilled salmon, rice, mushrooms, crispy brussels, red bell peppers, carrots, katsu glaze, sesame seeds
SAUCES
Aioli
Asian BBQ Sauce
Creamy Ginger Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Eel / Teriyaki Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
Ponzu
Ranch Dressing
Sesame Ginger Dressing
Spicy Maki Sauce
Srirachi
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Spicy Sesame Sauce
Massaman Curry Sauce - Pint
MISCELLANEOUS
4 oz Grilled Chicken
4 oz Panko Chiken
4 oz Tempura Chicken
4 oz Grilled Steak
6 pc Grilled Shrimp
6 pc Panko Shrimp
6 pc Tempura Shrimp
4 oz Grilled Salmon
4 oz Raw Tuna
4 oz Seared Tuna
Bag of Chips
Side of Naan Bread
Side of Crab Salad
Side of Brown Rice
Side of White Rice
Side of Quinoa
Tempura Asapragus
Tempura Broccoli
Tempura Onion Rings
Tempura Sweet Potatoes
CATERING
DRINKS
DESSERTS
STARTERS
EDAMAME HUMMUS TRAY - medium
edamame, olive oil, spices and olives Served with naan bread - gluten free option served with cucumbers and red bell peppers
EDAMAME HUMMUS TRAY - large
edamame, olive oil, spices and olives Served with naan bread - gluten free option served with cucumbers and red bell peppers
CRAB WONTONS - 15 pcs
crab, cream cheese and shaved brussels - served with sweet and sour sauce
WINGS - 20 pcs
20 pieces of wings - served with creamy ginger or ranch •Buffalo • Spicy chili • Katsu glaze • Lemon pepper
STEAMED EDAMAME - catering
TEMPURA SAMPLER - catering
tempura fried - shrimp, broccoli, sweet potatoes and onion rings - served with spicy maki sauce on the side
CRISPY BRUSSELS - catering
with teriyaki sauce on the side
SUSHI ROLL TRAYS
WRAP TRAYS
CHICKEN WRAP TRAY
naan bread, grilled or panko chicken, grilled onions, mango-salad, tomato, avocado, creamy ginger, spicy maki sauce
STEAK WRAP TRAY
naan bread, hibachi steak, aioli, grilled onions, house-made pickles, lettuce tossed with sesame ginger
VEGGIE WRAP TRAY
naan bread, edamame hummus spread, red bell peppers, quinoa, romaine, diced cucumber
SLIDER TRAYS
BOXED LUNCHES
BOWLS
HIBACHI BOWL - catering
choice of hibachi steak or grilled chicken, cucumber, edamame, tomatoes, red bell peppers, carrots with teriyaki sauce and spicy maki sauce
HAPPY BOWL - catering
grilled chicken, mango-salad, corn, diced cucumbers and tomatoes - with teriyaki sauce, spicy maki sauce, sriracha and scallions served on the side
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL - catering
tempura chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce, romaine tossed with creamy ginger, broccoli and red bell peppers
MAKI STEAK BOWL - catering
hibachi steak, sautéed onions, sautéed red bel l peppers, sautéed tomatoes, diced cucumber - with teriyaki sauce and creamy ginger on the side
CHICKEN BRUSSELS BOWL - catering
grilled chicken and crispy brussels - with teriyaki sauce on the side
MASSAMAN CURRY BOWL - catering
massaman peanut butter curry, grilled chicken, rice avocado, grilled onions, diced cucumbers
BYOB - BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL - catering
choice of rice - brown or white choice of protein - grilled chicken, panko chicken, or hibachi steak pick 4 veggies - tomatoes, cucumber, corn, edamame, carrots, bell peppers, broccoli pick 2 sauces – creamy ginger, spicy maki, teriyaki, sweet and sour
BYOB - BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL - individual
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD - catering
romaine, spring mix, edamame, cucumbers, carrots, and tomatoes - with choice of creamy ginger or sesame ginger dressing
STEAK SALAD - catering
grilled steak, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD - catering
panko chicken, romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, creamy ginger dressing, spicy maki sauce
POWER SALAD - catering
romaine, spring mix, quinoa, avocado, broccoli, tomato, carrots, goat cheese, grilled onions, with lemon-thyme dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Casual Asian Dining - Bowls, Rolls, and Sandwiches!!
2800 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 145, Mountain Brook, AL 35243