Sushi & Japanese
Maki Kosaka
1,026 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
55 West 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norikoh - Izakaya Bar - 43 west 24th street
No Reviews
43 west 24th street New York, NY 10010
View restaurant