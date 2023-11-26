MAKIIN 2651 Kipling Street, STE 101
2651 Kipling Street, STE 101
Houston, TX 77098
Food Menu
Apptetizer
- Eggcellent$16.00
Creamy Tom Yum bisque mousse, crispy shrimp, black Caviar.
- Thai Grilled Pork Bliss$15.00
Thai Style BBQ pork skewers, spicy Thai mignontette, Sriracha sweet chili.
- Silken Calamari Soiree$17.00
Squid tubes and tentacles, salt-cured egg yolk puree, black Caviar, and chives.
- Tenderloin Temptation$25.00
Tenderloin tips, Northern Style chili flakes, fresh herbs, Quail egg yolk, toasted baquette.
- Curry Carnival$14.00
Roti bread with three curries dipping sauce.
- Crispy Delights Unleashed$14.00
Crispy rice crackers, peanuts, chili prawn, minced pork coconut dip.
- Chives Cake Sunrise$20.00
Crunchy, savory pancakes, sunny side up quail eggs, Sriracha sweet chili.
- Appetizer Symphony$38.00
2 Eggcellent, 1 Chives Cake Popsicle, 2 Savory Rice Crackers, 2 Beef Tartare.
Soup
Salad
- HH Papaya Salad$15.00
Fresh green papaya salad, carrots, string beans, cherry tomatoes, cashew nuts, crispy shrimp.
- Soft Shell Crab Serenade$23.00
Fresh green papaya salad, carrots, string beans, cherry tomatoes, cashew nuts, softshell crab.
- Duck Garden Oasis$35.00
Lemongrass sous vide duck breast, micorgreen salad, pine nuts, pomegranate seeds, roasted rice powder, and fresh herbs.
Entrée - Classic
- Stir Fried Porky Pleasure$18.00
Rice vermicelli noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, and dark soy sauce.
- Thai Street Noodle Magic$22.00
Fresh rice noodles, chicken bites, sous vide poached egg , lettuce, crispy wonton, Sriracha sweet chili.
- Flavorful Thai Adventure$24.00
Fresh rice noodles, Sliced Angus beef, carrots, red onions, bell peppers, Galingale stock, green peppercorns, baby corn, and Thai Basil.
- Antique Charm - Chicken Fried Rice$21.00
Chicken bites, Chinese Broccoli, red onions, cherry tomatoes, green onions, carrots, and dark soy sauce.
- Garden Bowl Elegance - Holy Kale$20.00
Green kale, tofu steak, carrots, seasonal mushrooms, bell peppers, crispy tofu skin, and purple Jasmine rice.
- Chef's Special Stir Fry$22.00
- Chef's Feature$39.00
Entrée - Signature
- Flavors of Siam$75.00Out of stock
Palm sugar glazed Wagyu, charred eggplant, fresh lemongrass, chili, fresh herbs, and grilled Romaine Hearts.
- Award Winning Chicken$65.00
Deboned stuffed chicken wings, seasonal potatoes, cashew nuts, pickled red pearl onion, and purple Jasmine rice.
- Royal Pad Thai Delight$32.00
"Sen Chan' noodles, wild black tiger prawn, spiced tofu, chives, bean sprouts, sweet radish, shallots, and crispy wontons.
- Salmon Royale$36.00
Butter poached salmon, creamy Panang sauce, purple Jasimine rice, cucumber, black Caviar, and coconut gel.
- Sizzling Northern Adventure$39.00
Thin sliced short ribs, Northern style curry broth, soft and crispy egg noodles, pickled green mustard, red onions, and quail egg.
- Tomahawk Tango$70.00
Stuffed pork chop, roasted seasonal vegetables, potatoes, pan fried rice vermicelli noodles, and crispy kale.
- Majestic Ocean Meadly$59.00
Butter poached lobster tail, fresh scallop, snow crab claws, bean vermicelli noodles, bacon chips, celery, and kale.
Dessert
- BCBRP - Banana Choclate Bailey Roti Party$12.00
- Bread Pudding Thai Tea$14.00
- Coconut Ice Cream Fantasy$14.00
Coconut ice cream served with fruit jelly, salt-cured egg yolk.
- Dessert Wonderland$22.00
Chocolate tree, cotton candy, raspberry gel, chocolate soil, and Lychee rosewater sorbet.
- Flavors of the East - Galangal Cream Delight$13.00
Galangl infused tea, served with fresh berries.
- Ice Cream$7.00
- Sherbet$7.00
- Siam Ruby Coconut Pudding$15.00
Chrysanthemums, Goji berry tea, and palm sugar tuile.
- Sorbet$7.00
- Sweet Tooth Heaven$59.00
Served min. 4 people
- Zesty Mango Sticky Rice Tart$15.00
Served with Coconut gel, Butterfly Pea coconut ice cream, and coconut veil.
Drink Menu
Liquor
- (Well/House) New Amsterdam$8.00
- Beefeater$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$15.00
- Citadelle$12.00
- Empress$14.00
- Hendrick's$16.00
- Monkey 47$22.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative$9.00
- Roku$12.00
- Sipsmith$14.00
- Tanqueray Dry Gin$10.00
- The Botanist$14.00
- (Well/House) New Amsterdam DBL$6.53
- Citadelle DBL$12.85
- Fords DBL$13.65
- Beefeater DBL$15.55
- Bombay Saphire DBL$16.60
- Tanqueray Dry Gin DBL$16.73
- Tanqueray No.Ten DBL$19.17
- Hendrick's DBL$19.66
- Sipsmith DBL$19.86
- Plymouth DBL$20.95
- St George DBL$21.40
- 135 East Hyogo Dry Gin DBL$22.35
- Roku DBL$22.76
- The Botanist DBL$24.05
- Empress DBL$27.02
- Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative DBL$18.21
- Monkey 47 DBL$43.92
- Yuzu DBL$53.46
- 99 Brand Watermenlons Liqueur$6.00
- Amaro Montenegro$11.00
- Angostura Aromatic Bitters$17.00
- Aperol Aperitivo$8.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$10.00
- Campari Aperitivo$10.00
- Caravella Limoncello$6.00
- Caravella Orangecello$6.00
- Combier Liqueur de Pamplemousse Rose$9.00
- Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur$9.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Giffard Lichi-Li Liqueur$9.00
- Godiva Chocolate Liqueur$12.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Luxardo Bitter Bianco$9.00
- Midori$7.00
- Rumple Minze$8.00
- Soho Lychee$6.00
- Triple Sec/Orange Liqueur - Cointreau$10.00
- Triple Sec/Orange Liqueur - DeKuyper 48 proof$10.00
- 99 Brand Watermenlons Liqueur DBL$11.91
- Amaro Montenegro DBL$21.11
- Angostura Aromatic Bitters DBL$33.74
- Aperol Aperitivo DBL$16.64
- Baileys Irish Cream DBL$19.17
- Campari Aperitivo DBL$19.74
- Caravella Limoncello DBL$12.21
- Caravella Orangecello DBL$12.21
- Chambord DBL$21.32
- Chartreuse Green DBL$40.40
- Chartreuse Yellow DBL$40.40
- Clement Mahina Coconut Rhum DBL$16.56
- Combier Liqueur de Pamplemousse Rose DBL$18.21
- DeKuyper Lemon Drop Burst Bar Shots DBL$5.69
- Disaronno DBL$18.92
- DOM Benedictine DBL$22.71
- Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur DBL$17.39
- Fernet-Branca DBL$24.83
- Frangelico DBL$20.24
- Giffard Lichi-Li Liqueur DBL$18.08
- Godiva Chocolate Liqueur DBL$23.14
- Grand Marnier DBL$19.95
- Jagermeister DBL$16.55
- Kahlua DBL$16.94
- Lillet Blanc Aperitif DBL$16.69
- Luxardo Bitter Bianco DBL$17.58
- Midori DBL$13.95
- Mr.Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur DBL$19.66
- Nonino Amaro DBL$33.93
- Pama DBL$15.55
- Rumple Minze DBL$16.20
- Soho Lychee DBL$11.39
- St.Germain DBL$22.44
- Triple Sec/Orange Liqueur - DeKuyper 48 proof DBL$3.21
- Triple Sec/Orange Liqueur - Cointreau DBL$19.21
- X Rated DBL$19.25
- Banhez$12.00
- Dos Hombres$20.00
- Ilegal Joven$14.00
- Ilegal Mezcal Reposado$18.00
- La Luna$16.00
- Banhez DBL$20.70
- Ilegal Joven DBL$24.83
- La Luna DBL$29.72
- Ilegal Mezcal Reposado DBL$32.70
- Yuu Baal DBL$72.02
- Espíritu Lauro Ensemble DBL$78.65
- (Well/House) Flor de cana white$4.00
- Captain Morgan spiced rum$7.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$14.00
- Havana Club Blanco$5.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Mekhong$8.00
- Phraya$18.00
- (Well/House) Flor de cana white DBL$8.64
- Havana Club Blanco DBL$10.97
- Malibu DBL$11.47
- Havana Club Clasico DBL$12.15
- Myers's Dark DBL$14.05
- Captain Morgan spiced rum DBL$14.13
- Mekhong DBL$16.99
- Phraya DBL$36.42
- Demon Slayer Tokubetsu Honjozo$11.00
- (Well/Bourbon) Jim Beam$8.00
- Angel's Envy$16.00
- Balvenie 14Y Caribbean$35.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bullet$14.00
- Chivas 12Y$14.00
- Dewar's white label$10.00
- Glenfiddich 15 YO$32.00
- Glenlivet 12 YO$19.00
- Glenlivet 14 YO$24.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Maker's Mark$14.00
- Oban 14 year$34.00
- Oban 18 year$48.00
- Oban Little Bay$28.00
- The Macallan 12 YO$30.00
- The Macallan 15 YO$62.00
- The Macallan 18 YO$121.00
- Wild Turkey$8.00
- Woodford Double Oak$19.00
- Woodford Reserve$26.00
- Dewar's white label DBL$14.53
- Johnnie Walker Red DBL$17.02
- Chivas 12Y DBL$23.24
- Buchanan's DeLuxe 12 Year Old DBL$23.87
- (Well/House) Evan Williams DBL$9.97
- Bulliet DBL$20.58
- Maker's Mark DBL$21.01
- Eagle Rare 10 Year Old DBL$21.53
- Elijah Craig DBL$22.55
- Knob Creek DBL$24.31
- Woodford Reserve DBL$24.78
- Basil Hayden DBL$29.60
- Four Roses Single Barrel DBL$32.28
- Angel's Envy DBL$32.76
- Woodford Double Oak DBL$38.28
- Fireball DBL$10.74
- (Well/Bourbon) Jim Beam DBL$10.76
- Wild Turkey DBL$14.90
- Buffalo Trace DBL$16.39
- Spey River Double Cask Single Malt DBL$20.70
- Glenmorangie DBL$25.07
- Glenlivet 12 YO DBL$37.24
- Laphroaig Single Malt DBL$39.74
- Glenfiddich 12 YO DBL$39.85
- Glenlivet 14 YO DBL$47.80
- Talisker 10Y DBL$56.29
- Oban Little Bay DBL$56.50
- The Macallan 12 YO DBL$60.09
- Glenfiddich 15 YO DBL$63.74
- Oban 14 year DBL$68.71
- Balvenie 14Y Caribbean DBL$70.56
- Lagavulin 16Y DBL$77.20
- Oban 18 year DBL$95.95
- The Macallan 15 YO DBL$123.55
- 1800 Anejo$18.00
- 1800 Reposado$14.00
- 1800 Silver$12.00