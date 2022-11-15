  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Makimi - 5026 NE 2nd Ave, Unit 308
A map showing the location of Makimi 5026 NE 2nd Ave, Unit 308View gallery

Makimi 5026 NE 2nd Ave, Unit 308

review star

No reviews yet

5026 NE 2nd Ave, Unit 308

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Salmon Tostada

Salmon Tostada

$12.00

Delicious corn tostada topped with chopped salmon mayo yuzu, capers and zaátar pickled onions

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Served on mashed avocados, chopped tuna mixed with sriacha and house made spicy mayo topped with capers. Served with nori

Cebiche

Cebiche

$15.00

Mix of Tuna, Salmon and Corvina with home made leche de tigre and furikake (Japanese grounded hot peppers)

Octopus tiradito

Octopus tiradito

$15.00

Sliced octopus with leche de tigre heart of palm and avocado

Beverages

Beer

$5.00

Sake Big Bottle

$140.00

Sake Small Sacret Mist

$40.00

Water

$3.50

Echigo Red Ale

$12.00

Lucky Cat

$14.00

Rice beer

$14.00

Hakuryu sake orange

$60.00

Tamayura sparkling sake

$40.00

Wildflowe sake

$40.00

Wine bottle

$50.00

Sake cup

$12.00

Rolls

Spicy tuna hand roll

Spicy tuna hand roll

$8.00
Crab Handroll

Crab Handroll

$8.00
Salmon Avocado

Salmon Avocado

$15.00

Salmon and avocado roll 8 pieces

Hamachi ciboulett Roll

Hamachi ciboulett Roll

$18.00
REALLY Spicy Tuna Roll

REALLY Spicy Tuna Roll

$20.00

Roll filed with chopped spicy tuna, topped with tuna sashimi and house made hot peppers sauce

Salmon key lime roll

Salmon key lime roll

$14.00
Hamachi hand roll

Hamachi hand roll

$10.00

Marinated Hamachi with fine herbs hand roll

Octopus handroll

Octopus handroll

$10.00
Salmon Handroll

Salmon Handroll

$8.00

Handroll of marinated eel sauce marinated salmon

Sashimi

Yellow Fin Tuna

Yellow Fin Tuna

$14.00

4 pieces of sliced tuna

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$12.00

4 pieces of sliced salmon

Hamachi

Hamachi

$16.00

4 pieces of sliced hamachi

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5026 NE 2nd Ave, Unit 308, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vista
orange starNo Reviews
5020 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Shokudo
orange star4.2 • 1,260
4740 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Eatery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Palat Miami - 4702 NE 2nd ave
orange starNo Reviews
4702 NE 2nd ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Itamae - Itamae Miami
orange starNo Reviews
140 NE 39TH STREET 136 Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Amazonica - Upper Buena Vista
orange star4.4 • 320
5030 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston