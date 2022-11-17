MAKIRITTO LLC 2233 SOUTH Mooney BLVD (visalia mall food court)
No reviews yet
2031 SOUTH Mooney BLVD
2233 South Mooney BLVD
VISALIA, CA 93277
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
TEA FLAVORS
TROPICAL FRUIT FLAVORS
SWEET FLAVORS
MAKIRITTIOS
CHIPOTLE LIME TUNA
raw spicy marinated tuna, cucumbers, fried avocado, spinach, marinated onions and tomatoes severed with wasabi mayo
HONEY SOY SALMON
raw marinated salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, fried garlic chips, cucumber, pickled onions, chipotle mayo.
CHILE KARAGE MAKIRITTO
fried Karage, cucumbers, dikon, cilantro, marinated onions, arugula, brown garlic aioli.
KRISPY PORK BELLY
krispy pork belly, cucumber, dikon, marinated onions, purple cabage, arugula, kale, chipotle mirin bbq.
KILLA CALI
spicy crab, shrimp, fried avocado, cilantro, aurgula and kale, calimansi soy aoli.
LEMON SOY SHRIMP
grilled soy shrimp, guac, cucumber, roasted peppers spring mix, grilled green onion, calimansi soy aoil.
AGEDASHI TOFU
spiced krispy tofu, cucumber, avocado, dikon/ carrots, seaweed salad, marinated onions, sweet chili sauce.
BEEF STEAK MAKIRITTO
Krunchy Shrimp
Kruncy Cali
KRUCNY KILLA CALI rolled cali style with tempura bits. carrots/dikon tempura avocado, cucumber, cilantro
MAkIBOWL IT' UP
CHILE KARAGE
garlic and ginger marinated Krispy fired chicken legs
Pork Katsu de Makiritto
dashi braised pork belly fried to perfection
SPICED AGEDASHI TOFU
cumin and 5 spice pepper flavored crispy tofu
Beef Steak De Makiritto
house marinated beef steak with bulgogi flavor profile.
FIRECRACKER Shrimp
sweet and spicy marinated jumbo prawns with rice
Sesame Chicken Bowl
filipino style sesame chicken, hints of ginger and garlic.
PINOY BBQ
Traditional Philippine style pork BBQ.
FRESH MAKIRITTO APPTIZERS
SIDES
SIDE SAUCE
MIZO GLAZE
MIZO GLAZE