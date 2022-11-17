  • Home
  MAKIRITTO LLC - 2233 SOUTH Mooney BLVD (visalia mall food court)
MAKIRITTO LLC 2233 SOUTH Mooney BLVD (visalia mall food court)

2031 SOUTH Mooney BLVD

2233 South Mooney BLVD

VISALIA, CA 93277

Popular Items

MAKI COMBO BOWL
Kruncy Cali
MOCHA CAPPUCCINO

TEA FLAVORS

TARO

TARO

$5.50+

purple root flavor

GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$5.50+

green tea with boba

BLACK MILK TEA

BLACK MILK TEA

$5.50+

classic black milk tea

THAI TEE

THAI TEE

$5.50+

orange Thai tea with boba.

TROPICAL FRUIT FLAVORS

LYCHEE

LYCHEE

$5.50+
MANGO MADNESS

MANGO MADNESS

$5.50+

mango puree and mango

PINA COLADA

PINA COLADA

$5.50+
PAPAYA

PAPAYA

$5.50+

sweet island papaya

STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$5.50+

strawberry puree with the strawberry drink.

HONEYDEW

HONEYDEW

$5.50+

creme burlee flarvored

WATERMELON

WATERMELON

$5.50+

horchata

SWEET FLAVORS

SALTED CARMEL CAPPUCCINO

SALTED CARMEL CAPPUCCINO

$5.50+

cappuccino with salted caramel

MOCHA CAPPUCCINO

MOCHA CAPPUCCINO

$5.50+

mocha cappuccino

RED BEAN

RED BEAN

$5.50+

sweet Red Bean

HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$5.50+

egg pudding flavor with dark caramel

BROWN SUGAR TIGER

BROWN SUGAR TIGER

$5.99+

Tiger brown sugar

FLAN

$5.99+

egg pudding mixed with caramel and brown sugar.

MAKIRITTIOS

CHIPOTLE LIME TUNA

CHIPOTLE LIME TUNA

$13.45

raw spicy marinated tuna, cucumbers, fried avocado, spinach, marinated onions and tomatoes severed with wasabi mayo

HONEY SOY SALMON

HONEY SOY SALMON

$13.39

raw marinated salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, fried garlic chips, cucumber, pickled onions, chipotle mayo.

CHILE KARAGE MAKIRITTO

CHILE KARAGE MAKIRITTO

$12.89

fried Karage, cucumbers, dikon, cilantro, marinated onions, arugula, brown garlic aioli.

KRISPY PORK BELLY

KRISPY PORK BELLY

$13.19Out of stock

krispy pork belly, cucumber, dikon, marinated onions, purple cabage, arugula, kale, chipotle mirin bbq.

KILLA CALI

KILLA CALI

$11.99

spicy crab, shrimp, fried avocado, cilantro, aurgula and kale, calimansi soy aoli.

LEMON SOY SHRIMP

LEMON SOY SHRIMP

$12.49

grilled soy shrimp, guac, cucumber, roasted peppers spring mix, grilled green onion, calimansi soy aoil.

AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$11.79

spiced krispy tofu, cucumber, avocado, dikon/ carrots, seaweed salad, marinated onions, sweet chili sauce.

BEEF STEAK MAKIRITTO

BEEF STEAK MAKIRITTO

$12.49Out of stock
Krunchy Shrimp
$12.99

Krunchy Shrimp

$12.99
Kruncy Cali

Kruncy Cali

$12.99

KRUCNY KILLA CALI rolled cali style with tempura bits. carrots/dikon tempura avocado, cucumber, cilantro

MAkIBOWL IT' UP

CHILE KARAGE

CHILE KARAGE

$9.99

garlic and ginger marinated Krispy fired chicken legs

Pork Katsu de Makiritto

Pork Katsu de Makiritto

$10.99

dashi braised pork belly fried to perfection

SPICED AGEDASHI TOFU

SPICED AGEDASHI TOFU

$9.99

cumin and 5 spice pepper flavored crispy tofu

Beef Steak De Makiritto

Beef Steak De Makiritto

$10.99

house marinated beef steak with bulgogi flavor profile.

FIRECRACKER Shrimp

FIRECRACKER Shrimp

$12.49

sweet and spicy marinated jumbo prawns with rice

Sesame Chicken Bowl

Sesame Chicken Bowl

$9.99

filipino style sesame chicken, hints of ginger and garlic.

PINOY BBQ

PINOY BBQ

$9.85+

Traditional Philippine style pork BBQ.

FRESH MAKIRITTO APPTIZERS

LUMPA DE MAKIRITTO

LUMPA DE MAKIRITTO

$6.99+

EEG ROLL FILIPINO STLYE

Vegetable Lumpia

$6.99+Out of stock

vegetable lumpia

Krispy Pork Belly App

$6.95+Out of stock

Karage App

$7.69+

Fire Shrimp App
$9.50

$9.50

SIDES

SIDE OF RICE
$2.50

$2.50

SIDE OF RICE

SEAWEED SALAD

$3.50+Out of stock

Side of seaweed salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.50Out of stock

SIDE SAUCE

MIZO GLAZE

$0.50

MIZO GLAZE

CALAMANSI ALOIE
$0.50

$0.50

WASABI MAYO

$0.50

CHIPOTLE MAYO
$0.50

$0.50

MIRIRN CHIPOTLE BBQ
$0.50

$0.50

SWEET CHILI SAUCE
$0.50

$0.50

Roasted Garlic
$0.50

$0.50

Strawberry Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Chocolate Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Caramel Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Mango Sauce

$0.75

Tiger Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Sweet And Sour
$0.50

$0.50

Honey Japalano Cream Cheese
$0.50

$0.50

fountain soda

FOUNTIAN SODA
$2.49

$2.49