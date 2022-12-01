Restaurant header imageView gallery

Makk'n' Cheese / Juana Taco

review star

No reviews yet

2911 North Oakland Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Makk Daddy
Elote Makk
OG Buffalo Bill Makk

Appetizers

Elote

$6.00

Salsa w/Chips

$6.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice/Beans

$4.00

Tacos

Authentic Taco

$5.25

Avocado Steak Taco

$5.50

Birria Taco

$5.50

Baja Chicken Taco

$5.25

Chicken Elote Taco

$5.25

Lobster Taco

$6.00

Roasted Pepper Taco

$5.00

Avocado Veggie Taco

$5.00

Carnitas taco

$5.25

Drinks

COLA

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Cream

$3.50

Makks

Elote Makk

Elote Makk

$12.99

Mexican Street Corn a top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy. (add a protein to it, you'll thank us later;))

Birria Makk

Birria Makk

$15.99

Slow roasted Birria beef and all it's consome over our original Makk Daddy.

Hot Cheetos Makk

Hot Cheetos Makk

$12.99

Cheester's Flame'n Hot Cheetos on top of our original Makk Daddy.

Spicy Chicken Parm Makk

Spicy Chicken Parm Makk

$12.99

Chef's zesty spicy garlic parmesan sauce drizzled over our charred grill chicken on top our original Makk Daddy.

OG Buffalo Bill Makk

OG Buffalo Bill Makk

$13.99

Buffalo grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, celery, frizzled onions and ranch sauce drizzled a top our original Makk Daddy.

Makk Daddy

Makk Daddy

$9.99

Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.

Willy Philly Makk

Willy Philly Makk

$15.99

Seared Steak, Red Peppers Green Pepper, Onion, Chipotle drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.

Sweet Suzy Makk

Sweet Suzy Makk

$13.99

Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.

Ranchhouse Makk

Ranchhouse Makk

$13.99

Grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, frizzled onions, ranch drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy

Cajun Lobster Makk

Cajun Lobster Makk

$16.99

Butter sauce, cajun dusted lobster, onions, green peppers, and celery a top our original Makk Daddy.

Grilled Cheese

CLASSIC GC

CLASSIC GC

$7.99

Our "Roger That" is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with cheddar, swiss and pepper jack cheese.

Chicken Bacon Avocado GC

Chicken Bacon Avocado GC

$12.99

Our B.A. Grilled Cheese Melt is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, apple smoked bacon, avocado and avocado creme.

Birria GC Melt

Birria GC Melt

$12.99

Our Birria Melt is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with cheddar, swiss, pepper jack cheese, slow roasted and marinated Birria(chuck roast), cilantro and onions, side of consome.

BBQ Pork GC

BBQ Pork GC

$11.99

Our BBQ pulled pork sandwich is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with swiss, pepper jack, pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce topped with frizzled onions.

Cubano GC

Cubano GC

$11.99

Our Cubano Grilled Cheese Melt is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with swiss cheese, marinated pork, ham, pickles, mustard & Makk sauce.

soups

Tomato soup cup

$5.00

Tomato soup bowl

$7.00

Drinks

Cola

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Cream

$3.50

Mocktails (N/A Drinks)

Horchata

$5.00

Horchata Iced Coffee

$5.00

Margarita (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Strawberry Mango Margarita (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Strawberry Pina Coloda (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Makks

Elote Makk

Elote Makk

$11.99

Mexican Street Corn a top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy. (add a protein to it, you'll thank us later;))

Birria Makk

Birria Makk

$13.99

Slow roasted Birria beef and all it's consome over our original Makk Daddy.

Hot Cheetos Makk

Hot Cheetos Makk

$11.99

Cheester's Flame'n Hot Cheetos on top of our original Makk Daddy.

Spicy Chicken Parm Makk

Spicy Chicken Parm Makk

$11.99

Chef's zesty spicy garlic parmesan sauce drizzled over our charred grill chicken on top our original Makk Daddy.

OG Buffalo Bill Makk

OG Buffalo Bill Makk

$12.99

Buffalo grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, celery, frizzled onions and ranch sauce drizzled a top our original Makk Daddy.

Makk Daddy

Makk Daddy

$9.99

Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.

Willy Philly Makk

Willy Philly Makk

$14.99

Seared Steak, Red Peppers Green Pepper, Onion, Chipotle drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.

Sweet Suzy Makk

Sweet Suzy Makk

$12.99

Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.

Ranchhouse Makk

Ranchhouse Makk

$12.99

Grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, frizzled onions, ranch drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy

Cajun Lobster Makk

Cajun Lobster Makk

$15.99

Butter sauce, cajun dusted lobster, onions, green peppers, and celery a top our original Makk Daddy.

Grilled Cheese

CLASSIC GC

CLASSIC GC

$7.99

Our "Roger That" is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with cheddar, swiss and pepper jack cheese.

Chicken Bacon Avocado GC

Chicken Bacon Avocado GC

$12.99

Our B.A. Grilled Cheese Melt is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, apple smoked bacon, avocado and avocado creme.

Birria GC Melt

Birria GC Melt

$11.99

Our Birria Melt is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with cheddar, swiss, pepper jack cheese, slow roasted and marinated Birria(chuck roast), cilantro and onions, side of consome.

BBQ Pork GC

BBQ Pork GC

$10.99

Our BBQ pulled pork sandwich is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with swiss, pepper jack, pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce topped with frizzled onions.

Cubano GC

Cubano GC

$11.99

Our Cubano Grilled Cheese Melt is an original grilled cheese melt stuffed with swiss cheese, marinated pork, ham, pickles, mustard & Makk sauce.

Drinks

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Cream

$2.50

soups

Tomato soup cup

$4.00

Tomato soup bowl

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2911 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Directions

Gallery
Makk'n' Cheese/Juana Taco image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GP Italiano - 1 S. La Grange Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1 South La Grange Road La Grange, IL 60525
View restaurantnext
The Stadium Club @ The Max - 4740 Vernon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4750 Vernon Avenue Mc Cook, IL 60525
View restaurantnext
EZ Shawarma - 4638 North Cumberland Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4638 North Cumberland Avenue Chicago, IL 60656
View restaurantnext
Mel’s Craft BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
24 Main Street Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Blufish Sushi Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
550 West Touhy Avenue Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Mr. Wings
orange starNo Reviews
4120 7th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston