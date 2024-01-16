MakMak Thai Cuisine 353 South Main Street
No reviews yet
353 South Main Street
Bountiful, UT 84010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Friends & Family Menu
Entree
- Khao Soi$14.00
Khao Soi: Khao Soi is a classic Thai dish hailing from northern Thailand, featuring a creamy coconut milk-based curry broth infused with Thai spices. Served over boiled egg noodles and topped with crispy fried egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, cilantro, lime, and chili oil. Your choice of beef, chicken, tofu, or pork.
- Yellow Curry (Chicken)$13.00
Enjoy the bold flavors of our Yellow Curry, a Thai favorite. Made with a creamy coconut milk base and yellow curry paste, it offers your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu to create a delicious blend of savory goodness
- Massaman Curry (Beef)$13.00
- Vegan Khao Soi$14.00
- Nam Tok (Friend Chicken)$13.00
Fried chicken marinated and tossed with a zesty combination of lime juice, fish sauce, chili, and aromatic herbs. Served with shallots and cilantro with rice.
- Larb (Chicken)$11.00
Choose between chicken or pork, each seasoned with aromatic herbs, lime juice, fish sauce, and chili. Served with crisp lettuce leaves for wrapping and sticky rice or in wontons. It's a delightful balance of tangy, spicy, and savory flavors that will leave you craving more.
- Pad Thai$12.00
Enjoy our classic Pad Thai, stir-fried rice noodles with sweet, savory flavors from tamarind and fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, bean sprouts, and lime, it's a taste of Thailand in every bite. Choose between chicken or tofu as a protein option.
- Pad See Ew$12.00
This delightful stir-fry features wide rice noodles, perfectly charred with sweet soy sauce, garlic, and fresh vegetables. Savor the harmonious blend of flavors as it's expertly wok-tossed to perfection. Choose from chicken, tofu, beef as your protein option.
- Fried Rice$10.00
Our signature dish features fluffy rice stir-fried with vibrant vegetables, your choice of meat, and savory seasonings. Each bite bursts with flavor, creating a delightful culinary experience that's simply irresistible. A staple and a classic.
- Vegan Pad See Ew
Specials
- Egg Rolls$2.00
Crispy, golden parcels filled with a savory blend of vegetables and meat, fried to perfection. Served alongside our house-made dipping sauce, these egg rolls are a delightful appetizer or snack that promises to satisfy your cravings for crunchy goodness with a burst of flavor in every bite.
- Thai Tea$3.50
Experience the exotic flavors of our Thai Tea—a rich blend of premium tea leaves, aromatic spices, and creamy condensed milk. Served over ice, as the perfect compliment to any meal
- Side White Rice$1.00
Main Menu
Entree
- Khao Soi$14.00
Khao Soi: Khao Soi is a classic Thai dish hailing from northern Thailand, featuring a creamy coconut milk-based curry broth infused with Thai spices. Served over boiled egg noodles and topped with crispy fried egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, cilantro, lime, and chili oil. Your choice of beef, chicken, tofu, or pork.
- Dry Khao Soi
- Panang Curry
This Thai classic features your choice of tender beef or chicken simmered in a luscious coconut milk-based sauce, infused with aromatic Thai herbs and spices. Garnished with fresh basil leaves, it's a delightful balance of savory with spicy undertones.
- Yellow Curry (Chicken)$13.00
Enjoy the bold flavors of our Yellow Curry, a Thai favorite. Made with a creamy coconut milk base and yellow curry paste, it offers your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu to create a delicious blend of savory goodness
- Mussamun
Savor the exquisite flavors of our Massaman Curry, a Thai delight. Creamy coconut milk, spices, and your choice of chicken or beef create a tantalizing harmony. Served with jasmine rice, it's a culinary adventure in every bite.
- Pad Gra Prow
Indulge in the vibrant flavors of our Pad Gra Prow, a classic Thai stir-fry. Succulent pork is expertly stir-fried with aromatic Thai basil, garlic, and chili, creating a mouthwatering symphony of flavors. Served atop steamed jasmine rice.
- Pad See Ew$12.00
This delightful stir-fry features wide rice noodles, perfectly charred with sweet soy sauce, garlic, and fresh vegetables. Savor the harmonious blend of flavors as it's expertly wok-tossed to perfection. Choose from chicken, tofu, beef as your protein option.
- Pad Thai$12.00
Enjoy our classic Pad Thai, stir-fried rice noodles with sweet, savory flavors from tamarind and fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, bean sprouts, and lime, it's a taste of Thailand in every bite. Choose between chicken or tofu as a protein option.
- Dragon Noodles
Choose chicken, beef, or tofu with our fiery stir-fried noodles. Packed with vibrant veggies, it's a flavor-packed adventure in every bite.
- Nam Tok (Friend Chicken)$13.00
Fried chicken marinated and tossed with a zesty combination of lime juice, fish sauce, chili, and aromatic herbs. Served with shallots and cilantro with rice.
- Fried Chicken Nam Tok Sandwich
Tender slices of grilled beef or fried chicken marinated and tossed with a zesty combination of lime juice, fish sauce, chili, and aromatic herbs. Served with a crisp assortment of fresh vegetables over jasmine rice.
- Ty's Thai Chicken Sandwich
A beautiful blend of cultures, all served on a brioche bun. Mak sauce, breaded chicken thigh, pickled coleslaw, and lime are what help to make this dish a must try.
- Curry Chick Pea Vegan Sandwich
- Larb (Chicken)$11.00
Choose between chicken or pork, each seasoned with aromatic herbs, lime juice, fish sauce, and chili. Served with crisp lettuce leaves for wrapping and sticky rice or in wontons. It's a delightful balance of tangy, spicy, and savory flavors that will leave you craving more.
- Fried Wonton Salad
- Fried Rice$10.00
Our signature dish features fluffy rice stir-fried with vibrant vegetables, your choice of meat, and savory seasonings. Each bite bursts with flavor, creating a delightful culinary experience that's simply irresistible. A staple and a classic.
Appetizer
- Egg Rolls$2.00
Crispy, golden parcels filled with a savory blend of vegetables and meat, fried to perfection. Served alongside our house-made dipping sauce, these egg rolls are a delightful appetizer or snack that promises to satisfy your cravings for crunchy goodness with a burst of flavor in every bite.
- Fried Chicken Wings
8 breaded chicken wings, served with a side of our secret dipping sauce. A must try for enthusiasts of chicken wings.
Dessert
- Mango Sticky Rice
A sweet Thai delicacy that combines the luscious sweetness of ripe mangoes with the creamy texture of coconut-infused sticky rice. Served with a drizzle of coconut milk and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds, it's a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that delights the senses and offers a taste of tropical paradise in every bite.
- Brig's Ice Cream
Handcrafted with care, our locally made ice cream boasts flavors that reflect our community's essence. With fresh, quality ingredients, each scoop is a delightful treat, offering creamy textures and unique taste combinations.
- Brig's Mango Sherbert
- Kanom Krok (Pancakes?)
Bite-sized treats that feature a crispy exterior and a soft, creamy center, infused with the rich flavors of coconut milk and palm sugar. Perfectly capturing the essence of Thai desserts
- Kanom Bueng (Crepes?)
Delicate crepes filled with a luscious mixture of sweet and savory toppings. Savor the contrast of textures and flavors as you bite into these delectable treats, perfect for indulging your sweet tooth or satisfying your craving for authentic Thai flavors.
Drinks
- Thai Tea$3.50
Experience the exotic flavors of our Thai Tea—a rich blend of premium tea leaves, aromatic spices, and creamy condensed milk. Served over ice, as the perfect compliment to any meal
- Mango Smoothie
Dive into the tropical delight of our Mango Smoothie, crafted with real mangoes and a touch of condensed milk. Blended to perfection, it's a luscious combination of sweet and creamy flavors that is sure to leave you wanting more.
- Fountain Drink
Specials
- Thai Sausage with Rice
Enjoy our flavorful Thai sausage paired with fragrant jasmine rice—a hearty and satisfying dish that captures the essence of Thai cuisine in every bite.
- Fried Breaded Pork with Rice
Crispy and succulent breaded pork served alongside fluffy jasmine rice—a delicious harmony of textures and flavors that satisfies your cravings with every bite
- Chicken Curry Puffs
A delectable fusion of flaky pastry filled with aromatic curry-spiced chicken. Each bite offers a burst of flavorful goodness, combining tender chicken, fragrant spices, and crispy pastry for a delightful snack or appetizer that tantalizes the taste buds.
- Somtum - Papaya Bok Bok
Dive into the vibrant flavors of our Samtom, a traditional Thai salad bursting with freshness and zing. Made with shredded green papaya, crunchy peanuts, tangy lime juice, and spicy chili, it's a harmonious blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors that awaken the palate with each crisp and refreshing bite.
- Thai Beef Jerky and Sticky Rice
Tender Thai beef jerky paired with sticky rice, a savory blend of flavors, perfect for a satisfying and traditional Thai dish.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Thai Food with a modern fast-casual atmosphere nestled in the heart of Bountiful, Utah.
353 South Main Street, Bountiful, UT 84010